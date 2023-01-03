ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Local Eagle Scout chosen to be 2023 National Chief of the Order of the Arrow

 2 days ago
An Eagle Scout from the Virginia Beach area has been elected to serve as the 2023 National Chief of the Order of the Arrow.

Zach Grinvalsky is Blue Heron Lodge's second scout in the past five years and the second scout from Troop 303 chosen to serve as National Chief.

Gene Hoffman, an adult scouter from the Order of the Arrow, says Grinvalsky’s responsibilities in the role will include program directing and handling policy.

“Zach and his leadership team will be setting policy and will be directing the 'National Program' of the Order of the Arrow in 2023,” said Hoffman.

