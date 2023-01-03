Read full article on original website
How to Watch No. 15 Indiana Basketball Against Iowa Hawkeyes
Indiana basketball (10-3, 1-1) resumes play after a long break with a road game against the Iowa Hawkeyes (8-6, 0-3) on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, three leading storylines, the latest on the point spread, the coaching matchup, series history and more.
kiwaradio.com
Iowa’s Fran McCaffery Talks Patrick McCaffery And Indiana
Iowa will be shorthanded on Thursday night when hosting 15th ranked Indiana. Junior forward Patrick McCaffery has stepped away from the team to deal with anxiety. He was averaging nearly 13 points per game. That’s Iowa coach Fran McCaffery who says Patrick is still with the team. McCaffery says...
hawkeyesports.com
Notes: No. 2 Iowa Set to Open B1G Season
Watch Live on B1G+ (Illinois) Watch Live on BTN (Purdue) Complete Notes (PDF) Carver Circle. The second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team opens Big Ten Conference action with a double dual weekend. • The Hawkeyes will host Illinois at 7 p.m. (CT) on Friday inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena for Fan Appreciation...
Iowa Football: Hawkeyes add a former Wisconsin quarterback to the roster via the transfer portal
After losing Carson May to the transfer portal on Tuesday, the Iowa Hawkeyes added another quarterback on Wednesday in former Wisconsin quarterback Deacon Hill. Hill entered the transfer portal in October and committed to Fordham this past month. He also held offers from Northwestern State University, Bryant, Alabama A&M, Valdosta State, and Abilene Christian before committing to Fordham.
thedailyhoosier.com
Iowa starter Patrick McCaffery won’t play against Indiana
Iowa redshirt junior wing Patrick McCaffery will be taking an indefinite leave to address anxiety, he announced on Tuesday. Indiana plays Iowa on Thursday at 9 p.m. Eastern in Iowa City. Patrick is the son of Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. “Patrick is one of the millions of people who...
hawkeyesports.com
Kris Murray Named To Wooden Award Midseason Top 25
IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa junior forward Kris Murray has been named to the John R. Wooden Award Midseason Top 25. The announcement was made Wednesday evening by the Los Angeles Athletic Club. Chosen by a poll of national college basketball experts based on their performances during...
hawkeyesports.com
Clark, Czinano on Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch List
IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa junior guard Caitlin Clark and fifth-year post player Monika Czinano was named to the John R. Wooden Award Women’s Midseason Top 25 Watch List on Wednesday. Clark has been tabbed as the Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year, All-Big Ten...
Brown: Iowa Football Perseveres in '22
Hawkeyes Reach 8 Wins Despite Uneven Ride During Latest Season
wisportsheroics.com
BREAKING: Former Badgers QB Commits To Rival Big Ten School
The Wisconsin Badgers’ future has seemed extremely bright ever since Luke Fickell took over as head coach. Numerous eye-opening commitments has Madison excited about the future of their football team. Four-star quarterbacks, four-star defensive backs, transfer portal commitments and so much more. The Badgers’ team will look much different in 2023 and beyond. However, that doesn’t mean that everyone will stay with Wisconsin. A former Badgers quarterback decided to commit to a rival Big Ten School today.
WBOY
West Virginia Set for Matchup at No. 11 Iowa State
The West Virginia University women’s basketball team embarks on its first road trip of its 2022-23 Big 12 Conference slate this week, beginning with a trip to Ames, Iowa, to square off against No. 11 Iowa State on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Tipoff against the Cyclones is set for 7:30...
Football World Reacts To The Iowa Quarterback Transfer
A second Iowa quarterback has entered the transfer portal. Just a little over a month after Alex Padilla entered the portal, Carson May decided to join him on Monday afternoon. He has four years of eligibility remaining. He decided to enter the portal despite not taking a single snap with...
Look: Despicable Letter From College Basketball Fan Going Viral
A college basketball team got a gross letter from a fan this week. Trayce Jackson, who's a player on the Indiana men's basketball team, posted a letter that he got from a fan named "Tim Weaver" who called Jackson a "horrible leader." He also called this Hoosiers team the "softest...
At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa
2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
weareiowa.com
A Lesson on Trains in Iowa
When Iowa became a state in 1846, it had no railroads. That was not for lack of trying, though. Railroads were becoming common in Eastern states, and Western migration required continuing rail lines through the middle part of the continent. The first railroad actually built in the state ran westward...
iheart.com
Iowa Gas Prices Increase For The New Year
(Des Moines, IA) -- Gas prices in Iowa are starting to creep up in the new year. Triple A says the statewide average is $3.01-- up 15 cents from last week. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Iowa cost $3.03 a year ago. The current average...
travelawaits.com
My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Davenport, Iowa
When people think of Iowa, the first thing that comes to mind is usually cornfields. While this is undoubtedly a big part of what the state has to offer, there are also plenty of great things to do and fantastic restaurants to visit in Davenport. Sitting on the banks of...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
KBUR
Washington, Iowa man arrested for DUI, reckless driving
Mount Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Washington, Iowa man for DUI and Reckless Driving. According to a news release on Sunday, January 1st, at about 12:32 AM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a wrong-way driver going eastbound on the westbound lanes of Highway 34 near mile marker 229.
kniakrls.com
Norwalk basketball teams fall to DC-G; Bowlers defeated by Bondurant-Farrar
The Norwalk basketball and bowling teams were all defeated on Tuesday as the 2022-2023 winter sports season resumed. The Warrior basketball teams both lost home games vs. Dallas Center-Grimes – the girls falling 63-37 and the boys losing 57-46. Both games were broadcast live on kniakrls.com (KNIA3). The Norwalk...
The Latest Road Conditions Report
(Des Moines) Roadways are mostly clear in southwest Iowa this morning except for Highway 44 from Audubon east into Guthrie County. Roadways are partially covered in the northwest and northern Iowa.
