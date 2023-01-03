Report: Sharks shopping ’18 first-rounder Ryan Merkley

The San Jose Sharks are trying to accommodate a trade request by 2018 first-round pick Ryan Merkley, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.

The 22-year-old defenseman made his NHL debut last season and collected one goal and five assists in 39 games.

Merkley has spent the entire 2022-23 season with the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda, tallying 14 assists in 30 games.

The Sharks selected the Ontario native with the 21st overall pick in the 2018 draft.

–Field Level Media

