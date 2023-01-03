Read full article on original website
WNDU
Winona Lake man arrested for stabbing relative
WNDU
South Bend Police Department releases 2022 crime statistics
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department has released its annual gun violence statistics from 2022. Shooting investigations went slightly down from 2021, with 97 in 2022, compared to 105 from the year before. Victims of gun violence went slightly up; 124 were reported in 2022, compared to 121 in 2021. In all, the department handled 25 homicide investigations, up from 19 in 2021.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 9:59 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 9400 block of East CR 1000N, Syracuse. Carolyn M. Lenske was the victim of fraud, having $2,000 stolen. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 7:41 a.m. Wednesday, Jan....
WNDU
Winona Lake man accused of stabbing relative during argument
WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WNDU) - A Winona Lake man was arrested last week after he was accused of stabbing a relative in the neck during an argument. Henry Daniel Williamson, 23, is charged with aggravated battery and domestic battery with serious bodily injury. On Dec. 29, officers found a man...
abc57.com
One woman injured in South Bend apartment fire
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Firefighters responded to a call of a fire around 8:10 p.m. on Wednesday at an apartment complex on St. Joseph Street, according to the South Bend Fire Department. Upon arriving, officials located the fire on the third floor of the complex and were able to contain...
abc57.com
Elkhart Police investigating shooting that injured a 17-year-old
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a shooting on Monday that left a teenager injured in the 1200 block of S. Main St. At 1:23 a.m., officers were called to the area of West Indiana Avenue and Prairie Street for a report of a shooting with injuries.
Man accused of stabbing two men near Union City charged
A Union City man accused of attacking two men on Monday has been charged.
abc57.com
Man accused of arranging murders-for-hire sentenced to 20 years
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man who allegedly planned to hire someone to murder his father-in-law and another man having an affair with his wife was sentenced to 20 years for the scheme, according to the probable cause affidavit. On December 16, 2022, Joshua Cassel pleaded guilty to two...
WNDU
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead following a train -pedestrian accident in Goshen on Tuesday. According to the Goshen Police Department, authorities were dispatched on reports of a train-pedestrian accident near the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing around 3:50 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found one person dead at the scene.
abc57.com
Police identify victim of homicide on Ashland Avenue
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department has identified the victim killed in a shooting on Ashland Avenue Monday night. The victim was identified as 46-year-old Rachel Havrick of South Bend. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to reports. Just before 11:30 p.m. on Monday, police...
WNDU
Elkhart Police looking to identify suspect in counterfeit bill investigation
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department needs your help identifying a person of interest who is connected to a counterfeit bill investigation. Police tell 16 News Now that A Nails on County Road 6 West in Elkhart was the victim of counterfeiting back on Dec. 22. If you...
WNDU
2 taken to hospital after fire destroys home in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two women were taken to the hospital after a fire destroyed a home in South Bend on Thursday morning. Crews were called just after 5:30 a.m. to the 4000 block of Addison Street. When they arrived, they found a house that was fully engulfed. Crews operated in a defensive strategy and used an aerial truck to help extinguish the flames.
95.3 MNC
Boy, 17, shot near Marathon gas station on S. Main Street in Elkhart
A teenage boy is recovering after a shooting in Elkhart. The shooting happened just after 1:20 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, in the 1200 block of South Main Street. They found the 17-year-old victim suffering from non-life-threatening wounds at the intersection of Chester Street and Wagner Avenue. The boy told...
WNDU
Vehicle crashes into, damages Perkins Restaurant & Bakery
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Workers are cleaning up the mess left behind at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery on State Road 933. According to the police, a driver crashed into the restaurant’s exterior Tuesday evening. The driver cooperated with the police and is not in trouble. No injuries were...
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Tragic Death of Toddler
(Michigan City, IN) - Charges have been filed in connection with the death of a toddler run over by a vehicle in Michigan City. Colleen Hopper, 30, is charged in La Porte Superior Court 1 with reckless homicide. In September of 2021, police said Hopper returned to her home in...
WNDU
Woman sentenced to home detention, probation for role in Elkhart County barn fires
Woman gets house arrest in northern Indiana barn fires case
ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A woman who pleaded guilty to arson for allegedly helping her boyfriend set fire to several barns in northern Indiana was sentenced Tuesday to eight years on house arrest. An Elkhart County judge gave Sherry Thomas a 10-year sentence, with eight years to be served under house arrest and two years […]
WNDU
First Alert Quick
Deputies: New Year’s party shooting that killed 2 ‘unintentional’
Deputies say a man who started shooting during a New Year's party near Lawrence didn't realize his two friends were downrange.
Indiana man arrested in Florida after K9 finds contraband during traffic stop
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — An Indiana man was arrested in Florida after a traffic stop this week. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) was monitoring traffic on Monday afternoon when they spotted a Ford F-150 going 73 mph in a 55 mph zone near the Bahia Honda Bridge. When deputies tried to pull the driver […]
