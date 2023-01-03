USDA Invests Over $2 Million in the Wind River Reservation to Expand Access to Water & Solid Waste Infrastructure

Read full article on original website
waste360.com
Biden-Harris Administration Announces $40 Million in Grants for Tribes and Intertribal Consortia to Improve Recycling Infrastructure
WASHINGTON - , the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the availability of $40 million in grants for recycling infrastructure projects for Tribes and intertribal consortia. EPA published a Request for Applications to solicit interest by Tribes and intertribal consortia for the third funding opportunity in the new Solid Waste Infrastructure for Recycling (SWIFR) grant program funded by the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law invested $375 million in funding for new recycling, reuse and waste prevention programs and initiatives, the largest investment in recycling infrastructure to EPA in 30 years.
Feds to hasten environmental review of clean energy projects in the West
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland on Monday announced new steps to accelerate solar energy development on federal land in the West, a move that could further incentivize renewable energy development on Nevada’s vast public lands. During a visit to the Sonoran Solar Energy Project in Arizona – a project on public lands expected to […] The post Feds to hasten environmental review of clean energy projects in the West appeared first on Nevada Current.
Tri-Cities to receive over $15 million in federal funding to improve roads, broadband access, and more
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Tri-Cities is expected to see an infusion of cash towards several projects as the U.S. Senate passed several funding bills last week. Over $15 million of federal funding will be going to the region to support various projects, secured by Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner. These projects range from upgrading Petersburg's emergency communications system, to road improvements in Hopewell and Prince George, to improving broadband access for students at Virginia State University and the surrounding areas, and more.
Surviving roommate in Idaho murders saw masked killer leave home after telling victims ‘I’m going to help you’
One of the roommates who survived the quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students came face to face with the masked killer and overheard him telling his victims “I’m going to help you” before stabbing them to death, according to newly-released court documents.Chilling new details about the mass murder came to light on Thursday in Bryan Kohberger’s affidavit, as he appeared in court in Idaho for the first time charged with murder.On 13 November, roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin were brutally stabbed to death in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho....
Idaho murders: PA police say 'force was used' when search warrant was executed at Kohberger home
Pennsylvania police say "force was used" when law enforcement executed a search warrant in the arrest of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger on Dec. 30.
Bryan Kohberger Switched License Plates After Idaho Murders
On December 30, Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the four University of Idaho murders.
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S. to deploy 30 GW, 111 GWh of grid-scale energy storage in three years
Grid-scale energy storage capacity is expected to surpass 30 GW, 111 GWh of installed capacity by the end of 2025, according to a report by the Energy Information Administration. Battery storage capacity in the U.S. was negligible prior to 2020, at which point storage capacity began to ramp up. As...
Digital Trends
Amazon starts drone delivery trials in California and Texas
Amazon has launched drone delivery trials in a couple of new locations in California and Texas. David Carbon, vice president of Prime Air Amazon, announced the development on LinkedIn. His post included a photo (below) showing one of its drones carrying a small box on the end of a tether.
Industrial Distribution
The Next Generation of American Manufacturing is High-Tech
The U.S. Navy is beginning to build 12 top-of-the-line nuclear submarines, with the first one scheduled to be completed by 2027. But it is missing a critical ingredient: many of an estimated 50,000 skilled workers to get the job done. It also lacks a reliable supply chain and the infrastructure to build the massive vessels.
PV Tech
Hannon Armstrong invests in 1.3GW AES renewables portfolio
Climate solutions investor Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has closed investment in 1.3GW worth of solar and wind assets to be developed and operated by utility AES. The financing is spread across two programmatic investments of undisclosed value. Located across six US states – Arizona, California, New York, South Dakota,...
Stellantis announces plans to mass produce Archer's electric aircraft
(CBS DETROIT) - Stellantis and Archer Aviation Inc. announced they have partnered to manufacture Archer's flagship electric aircraft.According to Stellantis officials, the company will help Archer with manufacturing technology, experienced personnel and capital to manufacture the Midnight eVTOL aircraft at Archer's facility in Covington, Georgia.The companies plan to start manufacturing the aircraft in 2024.This electric aircraft is designed to be safe, sustainable and quiet.In addition to this, it has an expected payload of over 1,000 pounds and will be able to carry four passengers and a pilot.Officials say the aircraft has a 100-mile range and is designed for back-to-back trips...
What to Watch: Down South, Textile Towns Reinvent Themselves
It’s time to revisit the Carolinas. What were once storied textile towns in the southern U.S. are now material makers, broadening upon bio-based materials for fashion and more. And with a growing cluster of ethical manufacturers down south, Carolinians can once again wear their maker status with pride.More from WWDA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 Collection “It’s an exciting time for our industry as companies like Walmart focus on bringing some of their supply chain back to the U.S. and the region,” said Eddie Ingle, chief executive officer of Unifi and maker of Repreve...
Poll: Michiganders approve of right to work by 2:1 ratio
(The Center Square) – Approximately twice as many Michiganders approve of a right-to-work law than oppose it, according to a statewide poll released Thursday by Target Point Consulting on behalf of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy. The TPC poll concluded 58% of 800 Michigan voters surveyed support the state’s legislation; 29% of respondents oppose it. The margin of error for the poll is +/- 3.5%; Michigan has about 8.2 million registered voters. ...
informedinfrastructure.com
Biden-Harris Administration Announces $2.1 Billion to Improve Four Nationally Significant Bridges Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s First Large Bridge Grants
$2.1 Billion in Fiscal Year 2022 Large Bridge Project Grants will make critical improvements to bridges that are a vital link for local residents, communities and economies. Large Bridge Project Grants follow $5.3B in FY23 Bridge Formula Funding and $18.4M in FY22 Bridge Planning Grants earlier this year. WASHINGTON –...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Cow carbon credits announced at CES 2023
This week at CES 2023, taking place in Las Vegas, start-up company Melliens announced its cow carbon platform that monitors the carbon footprint of cattle and trades the credits in carbon markets. Carbon credits are tradable certificates that are intended to offset the amount of carbon emitted by the purchaser.
agupdate.com
Research highlights carbon-reduction methods
Pressure is mounting on dairy farms around the word to consider the carbon footprint of their businesses and actively reduce it. Governments of some countries where dairy farming is more intensive have already caused controversy by calling for cow numbers to be drastically reduced. But that action should be a...
Opinion: America Under Attack - First Food Plants, Now the Power Grid. Who's Behind it All?
Several months ago, attacks on and destructions of U.S. food plants skyrocketed to record highs. The unusual, targeted incidents started in August 2019 when a fire broke out at a Tyson Foods beef factory in Kansas, resulting in the evacuation of 3,800 workers and disrupting 6% of the United States' beef supply.
gcaptain.com
Soo Locks Upgrade Reauthorized at $3.2 Billion Cost
As the dust settles from President Biden’s signing of the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) 2022 into law, we’re learning more about the projects that received funding and authorization. One of them is the Soo Locks Upgrade, which involves construction a new, bigger lock at the Soo Locks...
