AARP WV Releases Results of 2023 State Legislative Issues Survey
Legislative action to support family caregivers and to address rising prescription drug costs highlight the priority items AARP members in the Mountain State would like to state lawmakers tackle during the 2023 Regular Session of the West Virginia Legislature. AARP West Virginia surveyed members during the month of December on...
Volunteer to Help those 50-Plus in Missouri
AARP Missouri is seeking volunteers for its Speakers Bureau and its Driver Safety program. Volunteers for AARP’s Smart Driver course will organize and teach classes in nearby locations, such as community centers, hospitals and libraries. The popular program helps older adults refresh their driving knowledge and learn about new technologies. AARP provides volunteer instructors with training.
AARP ND Volunteer Week and
We need you! Bring your skills and talents to AARP’s community of volunteers and help us improve the lives of older North Dakotans and their families. Whatever causes speak to you, whatever skills or interests you have, you can find a volunteer opportunity that’s fulfilling and makes an impact.
Experts to Help Families Prepare for Long-Term Care
Experts in elder care and law will answer questions and help caregivers, future caregivers and loved ones plan for long-term care at a free webinar sponsored by AARP Hawai`i on Wednesday, Jan. 25th at 11:30 a.m. Topics include minimizing stress after a devastating health event like a stroke or bad...
Empowering People to Live Their Best Lives
Information is power. And sometimes a little information is all someone needs to change their life. That’s the goal of AARP Missouri’s Speakers Bureau. Whether it’s how to avoid frauds and scams or where a caregiver can find resources, the aim is to connect people to the information they need. It’s part of AARP’s mission is to enhance the quality of life for all as we age and AARP Speakers Bureau Volunteers are essential to that mission. We need your help to fulfill that mission—and not just with speakers!
Statement on Assisted Living Evacuations
AARP Statement Regarding DHEC’s Emergency Evacuation and Licensure Suspension at Four Assisted Living Facilities. Columbia, SC —AARP South Carolina State Director Charmaine Fuller Cooper issued the following statement in response to DHEC’s emergency suspension orders at four assisted living facilities in Richland and Charleston counties. “AARP South...
AARP, PULP Praise Proposed Second Phase of Utility Debt Relief to Help Consumers Behind on Bills
ALBANY, N.Y. - AARP New York State Director Beth Finkel and Public Utility Law Project (“PULP”) Executive Director and Counsel Laurie Wheelock issued the following statement on the release of the Department of Public Service’s Energy Affordability Working Group’s proposal for a second phase of utility debt relief . A breakdown on the stakeholder proposal can be found here.
Wyoming Legislature 2023: Kinskey Column On Breakdowns In Etiquette
Dave Kinskey (above) represents Johnson County and eastern Sheridan County in the Wyoming Senate. A businessperson and former Mayor of Sheridan, he can be reached at his legislative email at Dave.Kinskey@WyoLeg.gov. Kinskey has agreed to pen multiple columns for AARP Wyoming to get our Legislative minds working. We thank the Senator.
