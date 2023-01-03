ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

House speaker vote – live: Kevin McCarthy called a ‘squatter’ by Matt Gaetz as vote to resume Wednesday

Kevin McCarthy continues to face an uphill battle to earn enough votes to become the next House speaker, with last-ditch meetings to win support from key GOP figures appearing to fall flat on both Monday night and Tuesday morning.Mr McCarthy must get at least 218 votes to be elected speaker, taking over from Democrat Nancy Pelosi after Republicans took control of the lower chamber in the November midterms.The GOP leader failed to win in three votes on Tuesday. In the second he was nominated by Rep Jim Jordan, who was in turn himself nominated by Rep Matt Gaetz.All nineteen...
WAVY News 10

House Speaker election explained: What to know

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the years in which the House agreed to a resolution that allowed a Speaker to be elected by a plurality. Opposition to House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) for Speaker from a handful of Republican members has the potential to derail his bid and set a […]
The Independent

GOP's McCarthy pressured to 'figure out' speaker race

House Republicans are a crossroads as leader Kevin McCarthy has failed over and over again to become House speaker, but he remains determined to persuade enough right-flank holdouts to vote for him and end a stalemate with no end in sight.What started as a political novelty, the first time in 100 years a nominee has not won the gavel on the first vote, has devolved into a bitter Republican Party feud and deepening potential crisis.McCarthy is under growing pressure from restless Republicans, and Democrats, to find the votes he needs or step aside, so the House can open fully...
The Hill

Zinke calls chaos surrounding Speaker election ’embarrassing’

Rep.-elect Ryan Zinke (R-Mont.) called the scenes of Republican infighting over the House Speakership “embarrassing” as the standoff over who leads the chamber heads into a third day. “If you have differences, then solve the differences internally,” Zinke said in an interview with CNN Thursday morning. “Don’t run up the flagpole and show disorganization (and)…
Deadline

House Goes On To Ninth Vote For Speaker — Update

UPDATE: On to a ninth vote for speaker. CNN’s Jake Tapper noted that with this vote, the House is matching the number of ballots it took to re-elect Frederick Gillett as speaker 100 years ago, in 1923. “Gillett won by conceding to a number of changes to liberalize House legislative rules, to win over some GOP insurgents,” Tapper wrote on Twitter. But there seems to be every sign that Kevin McCarthy won’t secure the speakership on this ballot, and perhaps anytime soon. PREVIOUSLY: An eighth roll call passed with no movement for or against Kevin McCarthy, who so far has been...
