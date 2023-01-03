Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Who Needs Surgery to Walk Horrified After Husband Calls Her a 'Selfish Crybaby'
Is there ever a valid reason for a spouse to call their partner names?. When people make plans and have a vision for their life, they very rarely envision having health problems that will cause them a significant amount of inconvenience, pain, and money.
My Kids Have Invisible Disabilities & Other Parents Judge Me — Hard
It’s a PA Day and my 7-year old’s and I are on our way to the “Hissssstory of Snakes” program at the Toronto Public Library. Snakes are all they can talk about on our drive across town (“do you know they don’t have eyelids!?”). I’m happy to make the trek; my boys have some special needs that have made it difficult to be in the world, to participate in the extracurricular programs they so desperately crave. But the library is free and caters to a diverse city with diverse kids. Right?
momcollective.com
Déjà Vu :: How Raising a Tween Reminds Me of the Newborn Days
Over ten years ago we brought home our first bundle of joy from the hospital. She was pink and soft and perfect; and I was utterly overwhelmed with figuring out how to take care of an infant. I remember being in awe that these lovely, overly trusting “healthcare professionals” were sending this beautiful baby home with obviously underqualified, clueless parents. Were they sure this was such a good idea?
Research founds that 40% of women complain of dyspepsia in the month before a heart attack
A heart attack, medically known as a myocardial infarction, is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart. There are many known reasons for this, but the main reason is blood vessel formation, which can occur in different blood vessels between men and women. Early research suggests this could cause subtle differences in the heart disease symptoms experienced by men and women.
WebMD
What Is Maroteaux-Lamy Syndrome?
Maroteaux-Lamy syndrome is a rare childhood disease also known as mucopolysaccharidosis type VI, MPS VI, and polydystrophic dwarfism. It’s inherited, which means it’s passed down in families. If you have it, you’re born with a mutation in your ARSB gene. This can cause multiple health problems, some of them deadly. It can also cause skeletal deformities.
WebMD
What to Know About Dating Someone With Depression
Around 5% of the world’s population of adults is currently struggling with depression. Many of these people are undiagnosed — and many who are diagnosed aren’t able to get the care they need for this common mental illness. If you are dating someone with depression, you might wish you could help them feel better — or you could feel confused and alone.
WebMD
What Is Commotio Cordis?
Commotio cordis is a medical condition that happens when your heart suddenly stops beating (known as cardiac arrest). It usually happens when there's a serious blow or injury to the chest that causes abnormal electrical activity in the heart. The condition is rare. It's most commonly seen among athletes ages...
Anger as Mom Wants to Rehome Dog Weeks After Adoption: 'Can't Cope'
"I don't think you can get rid, a pet is a commitment," said one reply to the viral post.
'My Mom Was The Love of My Life, Then One Saturday Changed Everything'
When I was 38, life for me changed in an instant.
msn.com
I was diagnosed with autism at almost 40. Now everything makes sense to me.
Slide 1 of 7: Beauty hacks are super popular on TikTok, as users can show real-time results. Products claiming to correct dark undereye circles have recently been popular onthe platform. Thankfully, it doesn't take a lot of money to get brighter under eyes. As a sleep-deprived mom of one, I operate almost exclusively on adrenaline and coffee. On TikTok, I've recently seen a lot of videos addressing the very common skin problem of dark under-eye circles. Users sing the praises of an interesting variety of methods, ranging from items you might have in your pantry to fancy makeup products. I put a few of the most viral methods to the test to see what worked when it came to making me look more alert, bright andawake.My methodology: I'm not a huge makeup person, so I decided to be true to myself when testing these methods. I have a clean but bare face in each photo, other than the suggested product or technique. On the left side is my makeup-free face with moisturizer and sunscreen only; on the right is the product or technique. After trying five methods I found on TikTok, here's what I discovered.
WebMD
Natural Ways to Help My Asthma
Recently, I was in the store bragging to someone about the type of alternative therapies that I try for my migraines and other conditions. When the topic moved to asthma, I froze. I started thinking how strange it was that I couldn’t rattle off a list of alternative therapies that I have tried for my asthma.
entrepreneurshiplife.com
The Simple Guide To A Clutter-Free Home
Have you ever felt jealousy creep in whenever you visit a house or see an image of a neat and clutter-free house? Have you ever wondered what homeowners do to ensure that their houses stay tidy and picture-perfect like that? While for you, it is just so hard to keep the house in spotlessly clean condition.
Teen on dad: "How do I get him to notice me? I just want a hug"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Having more than one kid and dividing every activity to make them feel loved isn't easy when parents have to think about bills, chores, laundry, and cooking.
Mark Zuckerberg prepares to welcome third child with Priscilla Chan
Mark Zuckerberg posted a photo of himself with his pregnant wife Priscilla on Instagram as the couple prepare to welcome their third child this year.
psychologytoday.com
Revisiting "The Serenity Prayer"
A review of lessons learned during the year recently concluded brings insights to guide assessments. Some changes are amenable to shifts in our priorities, behaviors, or lifestyle. Other discoveries are governed by forces beyond our control. Wisdom can help a person make decisions that can lead to pride and gratitude....
Protecting Yourself from Negativity
On your journey toward a positive mindset, it's important to protect yourself from negativity. Negativity can seep into your life in many ways, so it's important to learn to recognize it.
Comments / 1