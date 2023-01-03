Read full article on original website
Secretary of State Jim Condos reflects on 345 years in elected office
Vermont Business Magazine For more than 35 years, it has been my great honor to serve the People of Vermont as a public servant as: Secretary of State (12-years), State Senator (8 years), and South Burlington City Councilor (18 years). During this time, I have always worked hard to serve Vermont’s citizens in a professional and respectful manner -- striving to make our government more efficient, accessible, and transparent.
Advocates and regulators push to reform medical cannabis in order to save it
The number of registered medical cannabis users has dwindled since 2018. Advocates are trying to reform the system to ensure its survival. Read the story on VTDigger here: Advocates and regulators push to reform medical cannabis in order to save it.
Scott to be sworn in for fourth time, Pieciak, Copeland Hanzas and Clark begin terms
Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott will be sworn in to his fourth term as governor in a ceremony on Thursday, January 5, in the House Chamber. After being sworn in by the Chief Justice, the governor will administer the oaths of office to the newly elected Treasurer Michael Pieciak, Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas, Auditor of Accounts Doug Hoffer and Attorney General Charity Clark. The governor will then deliver his fourth Inaugural Address to a joint session of the General Assembly. This is the first term for Pieciak, Copeland Hanzas and Clark.
Vermont physicians urge Legislature to maintain THC potency caps on cannabis products
Health Advocates Say Vermonter’s Public Health More Important Than Profit. Vermont Business Magazine In response to recent recommendations from Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board (CCB), physicians from the Vermont Medical Society (VMS), the American Academy of Pediatrics Vermont Chapter (AAPVT), the Vermont Psychiatric Association (VPA) and the Vermont Academy of Family Physicians (VTAFP) urge the Vermont legislature to maintain the current statutory THC potency limits for the retail sale of cannabis flower and solid cannabis concentrate as an important factor in protecting public health.
Vermont AG files lawsuit against hearing aid company
It’s that time of the year when folks are usually able to head out onto the ice to fish. A new session of the Vermont Legislature kicks off Wednesday, and tackling climate change is expected to be a top priority for Democratic leaders. Tuesday Weathercast. Updated: 4 hours ago.
Statement from Vermont’s Child Care Campaign on start of the 2023 Legislative Session
The following is a statement from Aly Richards, CEO of Let’s Grow Kids on the start of the 2023 Legislative Session and the work ahead to end Vermont’s Child Care Crisis:. “This is such an exciting time when the State Legislature convenes for the first of our two-year biennium. This week we welcome dozens of new lawmakers, inaugurate our governor and state-wide officials, and continue the critically important work of solving our child care crisis. This work has been decades in the making and the child care crisis in our state has never been more dire.
Vermont lawmakers to focus on affordable housing, workforce development heading into legislative session
Vt. lawmakers plan to reintroduce ‘clean heat’ bill
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new session of the Vermont Legislature kicks off Wednesday, and tackling climate change is expected to be a top priority for Democratic leaders. About a third of carbon emissions in our region come from heating our homes. Democrats last year failed to override Governor Phil Scott’s veto of a thermal energy bill targetting fossil fuels. Now, with a new larger majority, lawmakers plan to bring the measure back.
Vermont Fish & Wildlife grants available to improve shooting ranges
VTF&W photo: Vermont Fish & Wildlife is offering shooting range improvement grants to encourage upgrades of shooting ranges for enhanced safety and operation. Vermont Business Magazine Vermont Fish and Wildlife is offering shooting range improvement grants to encourage upgrades of shooting ranges for enhanced safety and operation. The Shooting Range Improvement Grant Program seeks grant applications from clubs and government agencies involved in the operation of shooting ranges, including archery ranges. Grant applications must be received by 4:30 p.m. on February 28, 2023.
Vermont Pay for Performance program application now open for farms
Program provides performance-based payments to Vermont farmers for reducing phosphorus runoff. Vermont Business Magazine The Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets (VAAFM) is pleased to announce that applications are now open for the Vermont Pay for Performance (VPFP) program. VPFP is a new and innovative program that uses environmental modeling to provide performance-based payments to Vermont farmers for reducing phosphorus (P) losses from their agricultural fields.
Vermont Arts Council distributes $3.6M, announces next round
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Arts Council announces $3,692,500 in awards to 49 creative sector organizations and businesses in its first round of funding through the Creative Futures program. Round two opens for applications on Jan. 5. Supported by $9 million from Vermont’s share of the American Rescue Plan Act,...
Del Trecco: Health care hits the ground running in 2023
By Michael Del Trecco, CEO, VAHHS This is such an exciting week for our state. As I reflect on the year to come, it’s overwhelming just how much things will change right out of the starting gate in 2023. In just a few days, the legislature will convene and swear in dozens of new lawmakers—the most turnover in our history—and welcome back those who were reelected.
Sununu pushes back at NH mayors request for more statewide action: Your ‘tone and misleading content is disappointing’
MANCHESTER, NH – On Tuesday a coalition of mayors from around the state, including Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, released a letter directed at Gov. Chris Sununu calling for some specific action items to address the current crisis of homelessness around the state. In that letter, the mayors were critical...
St. Albans school district contends with continued debate over policing in schools
The district adopted a “liaison officer” model in 2021 that bases an officer at the local police station, rather than in schools. But the debate over school security measures has flared up again at recent board meetings. Read the story on VTDigger here: St. Albans school district contends with continued debate over policing in schools.
Minimum wage increases to $13.18 for 2023
Vermont Business Magazine Beginning on January 1, 2023, Vermont’s minimum wage will become $13.18 per hour. This is an increase of $0.63 from the current minimum wage of $12.55. The Vermont Department of Labor has announced an increase to the State’s minimum wage. Beginning January 1, 2023, the State’s...
New purpose for Vermont church closed by lack of parishioners
Vermont Is the Most Moved to State in the U.S.
News & Announcements from NVDA, January 2023
Agency of Transportation Awards Grants for the LVRT. Communities along the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail were awarded federal grant funds, secured by Senator Bernie Sanders, to improve trail amenities and visitor experience. Improvements to trailheads, picnic areas, kiosks, signage, connections to downtowns, and art & history installations are all community assets that support local recreation, transportation, and economic development. St. Johnsbury, Danville, Walden, Greensboro and Hardwick had winning projects. Greensboro also received a $191,466 LVRT Community Grant for trailhead construction in Greensboro Bend!
Community power is coming to NH in 2023. Here’s what to expect.
Some Granite Staters could get their electricity in a new way this year, with the possibility of cheaper, more renewable power ahead with the start of community power programs. Community power allows municipalities to buy electricity on behalf of their residents. (Utilities will still be responsible for getting that electricity...
Cathedral Square announces appointment of Dr. Mark Levine, Aaron Ferenc, and Sarah Muyskens to board of directors
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT — Dr. Mark Levine, Aaron Ferenc, and Sarah Muyskens have been named to the Board of Directors for Cathedral Square, a leading nonprofit provider of affordable housing for older Vermonters and people with diverse needs. Dr. Mark Levine has served as Vermont’s commissioner of health since...
