ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
allongeorgia.com

Bulloch Schools’ Gifted Nomination and Testing Window Open, District Offers Online Talent Development

Bulloch County Schools’ Gifted Services is conducting a spring review of children who are currently enrolled in first through eighth grades only, and those who have been nominated for gifted services. The school district will receive nominations from teachers, parents, guardians, students, or peers for any enrolled students who meet the specifications for this window of consideration.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

SCCPSS Choice Program applications opening soon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you missed the deadline for the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System’s Choice Program last year or your student wasn’t interested until now. good news!. Students can begin applying for the next school year very soon. The school district has 26 programs for students...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Bulloch students return to school Wednesday

Bulloch County Schools will welcome students back on Wednesday, January 4, as they return to school for the first day of the second semester. BCS encourages families to continue to make regular school attendance a priority. If your child is absent, please remember to send in a parent note when your child returns to school, either via the School Absence Excuse link on your school’s website or a hand written note to your school’s office.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Department of Juvenile Justice holds career fair in Chatham Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice had a career fair today. The department is hiring for correctional officers, teachers, and food service workers. The director of the Savannah Regional Youth Detention Center explains who they’re looking to hire. “Looking for positive roll models for the...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Hinesville to host winter back-to-school supply drive

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Hinesville is hosting a winter back-to-school supply drive on Saturday. The drive will be held at 122 W Court Street in Hinesville from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. United Way provided 350 new coats for K-12 students that will be given away. There will also be games, music, prizes and other […]
HINESVILLE, GA
allongeorgia.com

01/05/2023 Booking Report for Bulloch County

These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
Grice Connect

County Commission rezones 84 acres for new industrial prospect

As part of the zoning agenda Bulloch County Commissioners approved rezoning request for 84.39 from HC/AG-5 to LI to allow the development of a manufacturing facility. The property is located on US Hwy. 301 South, 1.4 miles north of the Interstate-16 interchange. This adjoins property owned by the Bulloch County Development Authority that was recently rezoned to Light Industrial (LI) to clear the way for another new industrial prospect.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WJCL

New Chatham County Superior Court Judge takes office

SAVANNAH, Ga. — One longtime Chatham County judge says goodbye, while another one welcomes a new challenge. It was a big day inside a Chatham County courtroom as there is now a changing of the guard on the Superior Court bench as Tammy Stokes moves over from Recorder’s Court to Superior Court.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

New judges being sworn in Tuesday at Chatham Co. Courthouse

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday is a big day as many candidates are finally taking office after being elected last year. Two judges will officially take over inside of the Chatham County Courthouse. Tuesday morning they will honor the current Judge of Chatham County Superior Court, Judge Louisa Abbot. She...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV-TV

Sips at the Station raises total of $15k from 2022 events

Organizers of a local monthly networking event celebrated their contributions to local charities, raking in more than $15,000 in 2022. Sips at the Station raises total of $15k from 2022 …. Organizers of a local monthly networking event celebrated their contributions to local charities, raking in more than $15,000 in...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah mayor talks about new police chief

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson says Lenny Gunther is the kind of police chief Savannah residents want. The city conducted a national search with focus groups, according to the mayor. However, when asked today, he wasn’t able to say how many applications they went through. He hopes...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJBF

Possible tornado touches down in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office tells NewsChannel 6 they believe a tornado touched down in the county. The agency says the occurrence happened in northern Burke County just south of the Burke/Richmond Line. There are reports of trees down on houses and on power lines. The path of destruction is […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Hardeeville man arrested on charges related to exploitation of minors

HARDEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) — The Hardeeville Police Department has arrested a 44-year-old man on charges related to the exploitation of minors. According to police, officers arrested Brian Jason Sketers Sr. on Dec. 29 after an ongoing investigation into child exploitation in the area. He is currently being charged with both Criminal Sexual Conduct with a […]
HARDEEVILLE, SC
WRDW-TV

Storm knocks down trees, takes out power, spurs tornado warning

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A thunderstorm knocked down trees and took out power, causing wind damage across the CSRA and spawning possible tornadoes in South Carolina and Burke County. The National Weather Service is investigating several potential tornado paths from Wednesday’s storm:. From Johnston in Edgefield County through Saluda...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Memorial Health in Savannah welcomes first baby of 2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Memorial Health University Medical Center welcomed its first baby of the new year at 6:28 a.m. on Sunday. Eliana Mae was born weighing 7 lbs, 10 ounces. Memorial Health said it was proud to help Eliana Mae enter the world as the first baby born in 2023 at Memorial Health.
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy