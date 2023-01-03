Read full article on original website
Related
allongeorgia.com
Bulloch Schools’ Gifted Nomination and Testing Window Open, District Offers Online Talent Development
Bulloch County Schools’ Gifted Services is conducting a spring review of children who are currently enrolled in first through eighth grades only, and those who have been nominated for gifted services. The school district will receive nominations from teachers, parents, guardians, students, or peers for any enrolled students who meet the specifications for this window of consideration.
wtoc.com
SCCPSS Choice Program applications opening soon
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you missed the deadline for the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System’s Choice Program last year or your student wasn’t interested until now. good news!. Students can begin applying for the next school year very soon. The school district has 26 programs for students...
Bulloch students return to school Wednesday
Bulloch County Schools will welcome students back on Wednesday, January 4, as they return to school for the first day of the second semester. BCS encourages families to continue to make regular school attendance a priority. If your child is absent, please remember to send in a parent note when your child returns to school, either via the School Absence Excuse link on your school’s website or a hand written note to your school’s office.
wtoc.com
Department of Juvenile Justice holds career fair in Chatham Co.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice had a career fair today. The department is hiring for correctional officers, teachers, and food service workers. The director of the Savannah Regional Youth Detention Center explains who they’re looking to hire. “Looking for positive roll models for the...
Hinesville to host winter back-to-school supply drive
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Hinesville is hosting a winter back-to-school supply drive on Saturday. The drive will be held at 122 W Court Street in Hinesville from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. United Way provided 350 new coats for K-12 students that will be given away. There will also be games, music, prizes and other […]
wtoc.com
Bryan Co. Megasite will be one of the most transformative projects in Savannah, CEO of SEDA says
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Economic Development Authority held its annual yearly meeting to discuss the accomplishments of 2022. The partnership with the Hyundai Manufacturing Plant at the Bryan County Megasite was at the top of the list. The president and CEO of SEDA says this project will be...
allongeorgia.com
01/05/2023 Booking Report for Bulloch County
These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
WJCL
You're invited: Swearing in ceremony announced for new Savannah Police Department chief
SAVANNAH, Ga. — You're invited: Savannah's new police chief, Lenny Gunther, is set to be officially sworn into office next Tuesday, Jan. 10. The event will take place at 6 p.m. at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center and will be open to the public. Gunther's appointment comes following a...
County Commission rezones 84 acres for new industrial prospect
As part of the zoning agenda Bulloch County Commissioners approved rezoning request for 84.39 from HC/AG-5 to LI to allow the development of a manufacturing facility. The property is located on US Hwy. 301 South, 1.4 miles north of the Interstate-16 interchange. This adjoins property owned by the Bulloch County Development Authority that was recently rezoned to Light Industrial (LI) to clear the way for another new industrial prospect.
WJCL
New Chatham County Superior Court Judge takes office
SAVANNAH, Ga. — One longtime Chatham County judge says goodbye, while another one welcomes a new challenge. It was a big day inside a Chatham County courtroom as there is now a changing of the guard on the Superior Court bench as Tammy Stokes moves over from Recorder’s Court to Superior Court.
wtoc.com
New judges being sworn in Tuesday at Chatham Co. Courthouse
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday is a big day as many candidates are finally taking office after being elected last year. Two judges will officially take over inside of the Chatham County Courthouse. Tuesday morning they will honor the current Judge of Chatham County Superior Court, Judge Louisa Abbot. She...
Crossroads Church hosts GriefShare class for the community
Crossroads Community Church is hosting GriefShare a 13 week class to provide support and encouragement for your grief journey. The class begins on Sunday, January 8, 2023 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. It will continued meeting on Sundays from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM for a total of 13 weeks.
wtoc.com
Statesboro-Bulloch Remembrance Coalition hosting ‘Bulloch Bears Witness’
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - An event in Statesboro Wednesday night hopes to bring people together to remember the past and create a better future. Organizers of the event say it will be as much a conversation as a concert. They’ll have musicians, but also poets, historians, and advocates. The...
Longtime Burke County High School Head Football Coach Eric Parker announces retirement
Eric Parker announced his retirement as head football coach at Burke County High School on Wednesday morning, according to a Facebook post by the Burke County Public School System.
WSAV-TV
Sips at the Station raises total of $15k from 2022 events
Organizers of a local monthly networking event celebrated their contributions to local charities, raking in more than $15,000 in 2022. Sips at the Station raises total of $15k from 2022 …. Organizers of a local monthly networking event celebrated their contributions to local charities, raking in more than $15,000 in...
wtoc.com
Savannah mayor talks about new police chief
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson says Lenny Gunther is the kind of police chief Savannah residents want. The city conducted a national search with focus groups, according to the mayor. However, when asked today, he wasn’t able to say how many applications they went through. He hopes...
Possible tornado touches down in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office tells NewsChannel 6 they believe a tornado touched down in the county. The agency says the occurrence happened in northern Burke County just south of the Burke/Richmond Line. There are reports of trees down on houses and on power lines. The path of destruction is […]
Hardeeville man arrested on charges related to exploitation of minors
HARDEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) — The Hardeeville Police Department has arrested a 44-year-old man on charges related to the exploitation of minors. According to police, officers arrested Brian Jason Sketers Sr. on Dec. 29 after an ongoing investigation into child exploitation in the area. He is currently being charged with both Criminal Sexual Conduct with a […]
WRDW-TV
Storm knocks down trees, takes out power, spurs tornado warning
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A thunderstorm knocked down trees and took out power, causing wind damage across the CSRA and spawning possible tornadoes in South Carolina and Burke County. The National Weather Service is investigating several potential tornado paths from Wednesday’s storm:. From Johnston in Edgefield County through Saluda...
WJCL
Memorial Health in Savannah welcomes first baby of 2023
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Memorial Health University Medical Center welcomed its first baby of the new year at 6:28 a.m. on Sunday. Eliana Mae was born weighing 7 lbs, 10 ounces. Memorial Health said it was proud to help Eliana Mae enter the world as the first baby born in 2023 at Memorial Health.
Comments / 0