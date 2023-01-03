Bulloch County Schools will welcome students back on Wednesday, January 4, as they return to school for the first day of the second semester. BCS encourages families to continue to make regular school attendance a priority. If your child is absent, please remember to send in a parent note when your child returns to school, either via the School Absence Excuse link on your school’s website or a hand written note to your school’s office.

BULLOCH COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO