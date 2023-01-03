(CNN) - Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, sworn in for a second term Sunday, called the sentencing last week of two men convicted of plotting to kidnap her "just," while urging both parties to confront threats and violent rhetoric."Whether it is someone harassing Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh or Congressman Fred Upton here in Michigan, or me, or our attorney general, or secretary of state, it's unacceptable," she told CNN's Kaitlan Collins in an interview the day she was sworn in. "But I do think it's important that people on both sides of the aisle, who care more about...

