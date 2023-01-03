Read full article on original website
Related
The bad news: 2023 is already shaping up to be a very, very bad year
As the new year approaches, it is time to consider how 2023 might unfold. Of course, the starting point, the contemporary context, would be the recent history of COVID lockdowns; massive government spending and inflation and constrictive energy policies driving up energy and food prices, as well as most “downstream prices,” and wiping out retirement…
Why the Fed shifted to slower interest rate hikes
Federal Reserve officials believed at their last policy meeting that by slowing interest rate increases, they could bring inflation down without unnecessary hardship, especially among vulnerable Americans, according to minutes released Wednesday. Driving the news: Fed officials believed that slowing down on rate increases "would better allow the Committee to...
How the philosophy of the past can help us imagine the economy of the future
The economy keeps making headlines for all the wrong reasons — stories about rising prices, supply shortages and a looming recession have been frequently making the front page these days. The current economic crisis is deepening the long-standing issue of social inequality, widening the gap between the rich and poor — a problem that was already accelerated by the Great Recession of 2008 and the economic shock brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The richest country in the world, the U.S., is among the most drastic examples of this trend. Today, American CEOs earn 940 per cent more than their...
How Uber surge prices explain the Fed's inflation miss
As inflation surged over the last two years, the Fed and leading private-sector forecasters were persistently behind the curve, seeing it as a temporary phenomenon that would eventually fade. It hasn't. And a top Fed official has a new essay out this morning that takes a stab at explaining why....
What Is the Bernanke Doctrine? Why Is It Important?
Ben Bernanke, 14th Chairman of the Federal Reserve, was hailed for his leadership through the 2007–2008 Financial Crisis. Although the crisis would result in the 18-month-long Great Recession, Bernanke steered the economy to safer waters relatively quickly—that is, compared with other crises of similar magnitudes, such as the Great Depression, which lasted for over a decade.
CNBC
‘Quiet hiring’ will dominate the U.S. in 2023, says HR expert—and you need to prepare for it
A new year is here, and with it, a new workplace phenomenon that bosses and employees should prepare for: quiet hiring. Quiet hiring is when an organization acquires new skills without actually hiring new full-time employees, says Emily Rose McRae, who has led Gartner's future of work research team since its 2019 inception, focusing on HR practices.
George Santos has campaign links to Sam Bankman-Fried’s company, records show
NEW YORK (PIX11) – At least one top former executive who has been linked to accused crypto-scammer Sam Bankman-Fried donated a combined $11,600 to U.S. Rep.-elect George Santos’ congressional campaign, Federal Election Commission (FEC) records show. Per FEC records, attorney Daniel Friedberg donated the maximum allowable for individuals, $5,800, ($2,900 each for the primary and […]
Tempe-based Carvana may go bankrupt, costing metro Phoenix jobs
Tempe-based Carvana is staring down bankruptcy, potentially putting thousands of Valley jobs at risk. What's happening: Last month, the used car retailer's largest creditors signed an agreement to negotiate debt restructuring together, spiking concerns about imminent bankruptcy, Bloomberg reported. The agreement came after Carvana stock plummeted 97% last year. Why...
Vimeo to lay off 11% of workforce citing 'deterioration in economic conditions'
Vimeo on Wednesday became the latest company to announce a reduction in its workforce due to deteriorating economic conditions. The cuts will impact nearly every department.
ISM manufacturing survey is the latest sign of disinflation
In early 2023, signs of slowing inflation abound. Why it matters: Inflation is the most important issue facing investors, as it will determine what the Fed does to interest rates, which will in turn drive stock and bond prices. What's new: A December reading on the U.S. manufacturing sector showed...
CNBC
ESG will be a heavy focus for tech leaders in 2023
CIOs are becoming increasingly more critical for companies to meet their ESG goals. Rising environmental regulations, cost savings, and other financial benefits that come from operational efficiencies tied to sustainability are driving ESG forward. The biggest technological challenge for organizations working to embed ESG into their operations is a lack...
Whitmer urges both parties to "stand up" to violent rhetoric, threats as she embarks on second term
(CNN) - Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, sworn in for a second term Sunday, called the sentencing last week of two men convicted of plotting to kidnap her "just," while urging both parties to confront threats and violent rhetoric."Whether it is someone harassing Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh or Congressman Fred Upton here in Michigan, or me, or our attorney general, or secretary of state, it's unacceptable," she told CNN's Kaitlan Collins in an interview the day she was sworn in. "But I do think it's important that people on both sides of the aisle, who care more about...
The world is changing: 3 economic trends to watch in 2023
Economic policy is increasingly geoeconomics. It will be messy and complicated.
Airbus interested in minority share in Atos's Evidian - Les Echos
PARIS, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Shares in French IT group Atos rallied on Monday, after newspaper Les Echos reported Airbus (AIR.PA) had started "exploratory talks" to take a minority share in the firm's cybersecurity unit, citing unnamed sources.
Business Insider
Banks vs. Fintechs: Why all the billions in the world can't help Wall Street crush its digital rivals
Getting acquired by a bank might seem like a dream scenario for a fintech founder. But at one West Coast digital-payments startup, it quickly became a nightmare. The ink had barely dried on the deal when cultural issues started to arise between bank leadership and the startup's executives, said Robert Ruark, a principal at KPMG, a consultancy that worked with the bank on the acquisition.
Minnesota researcher calls for local action after global climate summit.
Nfamara Dampha watched eagerly as international parties crafted agreements on climate change solutions at the 27th Conference of Parties, an annual international conference held last month in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. He observed, impressed, as delegations deliberated on documents line-by-line, even arguing over comma placement. “There is actual, real negotiation happening,”...
Microsoft shares lag Big Tech peers as growth worries prompt UBS downgrade
Jan 4 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) underperformed big technology peers on U.S. exchanges on Wednesday as its shares fell 5.3% following a downgrade by brokerage UBS on worries over slowing growth for its cloud services and Office suite.
Exclusive: DOE official warns of solar supply chain risks
Relying on Asia for imports could pose a risk to U.S. solar growth, a top Department of Energy official told Axios in an interview. Why it matters: The department is shedding light on where it believes there is risk in the solar supply chain (China) — and where there isn't — ahead of aggressive oversight from House Republicans.
Beijing threatens to take measures against nations imposing COVID travel curbs
The Chinese government on Tuesday threatened to take "corresponding measures" against countries that have recently announced COVID-19 testing requirements or other curbs for those traveling from China. The big picture: China has experienced a surge of COVID-19 cases since early last month, shortly after the country abruptly scrapped its zero-COVID...
Genesis slashes 30% of its staff as the embattled crypto firm's lending arm faces a liquidity crisis
Genesis' lending arm halted customer withdrawals in November after cryptocurrency exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy protection.
Axios
Washington, DC
99K+
Followers
58K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0