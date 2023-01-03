ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tappahannock, VA

Tappahannock receives $250,000 grant to rebuild after downtown fire

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

ESSEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The town of Tappahannock in Essex County has announced that it has received a $250,000 grant to rebuild after a several buildings in its downtown area were destroyed in a fire last summer.

According to an email from the office of the Town Manager, the grant was awarded by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development and the money is coming from Virginia’s Industrial Revitalization Fund .

The money from the grant will go towards renovating Emerson’s Ordinary, a tavern that dates back to 1710 and is believed to be one of the oldest remaining buildings of its kind in Virginia.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WotN0_0k22emaR00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LUBqX_0k22emaR00
    A massive fire in Tappahannock completely destroyed an entire city block, which housed several businesses and buildings in the downtown area. (Photo: Ben Dennis/8News)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bj8KL_0k22emaR00
    The Tappahannock Art Gallery, where Tony Richards described the front of his building melting in the heat of the fire. (Photo Courtesy Ben Dennis/ 8News)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oFyYA_0k22emaR00
    A massive fire in Tappahannock completely destroyed an entire city block, which housed several businesses and buildings in the downtown area. (Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SYNdT_0k22emaR00
    A massive fire in Tappahannock completely destroyed an entire city block, which housed several businesses and buildings in the downtown area. (Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EJtzT_0k22emaR00
    A massive fire in Tappahannock completely destroyed an entire city block, which housed several businesses and buildings in the downtown area. (Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DnyOc_0k22emaR00
    A massive fire in Tappahannock completely destroyed an entire city block, which housed several businesses and buildings in the downtown area. (Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SLcak_0k22emaR00
    A massive fire in Tappahannock completely destroyed an entire city block, which housed several businesses and buildings in the downtown area. (Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14BSYj_0k22emaR00
    A massive fire in Tappahannock completely destroyed an entire city block, which housed several businesses and buildings in the downtown area. (Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pbnz3_0k22emaR00
    A massive fire in Tappahannock completely destroyed an entire city block, which housed several businesses and buildings in the downtown area. (Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jvMyQ_0k22emaR00
    A massive fire in Tappahannock completely destroyed an entire city block, which housed several businesses and buildings in the downtown area. (Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xq2Te_0k22emaR00
    A massive fire in Tappahannock completely destroyed an entire city block, which housed several businesses and buildings in the downtown area. (Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=157GHi_0k22emaR00
    A massive fire in Tappahannock completely destroyed an entire city block, which housed several businesses and buildings in the downtown area. (Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GDQ6z_0k22emaR00
    A massive fire in Tappahannock completely destroyed an entire city block, which housed several businesses and buildings in the downtown area. (Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46GwB0_0k22emaR00
    A massive fire in Tappahannock completely destroyed an entire city block, which housed several businesses and buildings in the downtown area. (Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BkvQe_0k22emaR00
    A massive fire in Tappahannock completely destroyed an entire city block, which housed several businesses and buildings in the downtown area. (Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)
PREVIOUS: Massive fire causes devastation in downtown Tappahannock, businesses, buildings reduced to ash

At around 11 a.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022, the Tappahannock Fire Department received a report of smoke inside the Martin Sale Furniture Store on the 200 block of Prince Street. The fire is believed to have started on the upper level of the building, and remained active for several hours.

A total of seven fire departments assisted the Tappahannock Fire Department with the blaze, which took thousands of gallons of water to extinguish. Three buildings were completely destroyed and several others were damaged by the fire, which is believed to have caused around $2,000,000 in damages.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Virginia Mercury

Virginia reviewing potential of two-way I-95 express lanes

As calls to reduce traffic congestion grow, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration is reviewing the potential of converting the Interstate 95 Express Lanes to operate in both directions instead of switching direction along with traffic. On Dec. 20, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey McKay and Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler […] The post Virginia reviewing potential of two-way I-95 express lanes appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

Blazing fire engulfs, destroys eastern Henrico home

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A photo from the scene of an active fire in eastern Henrico shows destruction in the midst of a blazing fire engulfing a residential home. Henrico Fire crews arrived at the home, located in the 4200 block of Darbytown Road, around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5 to find the entire […]
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

68K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy