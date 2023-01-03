ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Pittsburgh

Noon vote set for new Speaker of the House after GOP's McCarthy voted down time after time

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA) -- After multiple votes taken, the stalemate surrounding the Speaker of the House in Congress rolls into a third day as GOP leader Kevin McCarthy remains unable to secure the gavel.Congressman Kevin McCarthy (R-California) lost a sixth round of voting for House Speaker and has proposed more key concessions in push to get his 218 votes, including agreeing to propose a rules change that would just one member to call for a vote to oust a sitting speaker, according to sources familiar with the matter.The House GOP majority has been stuck at a contentious stalemate amid opposition...
WAVY News 10

McCarthy fails to secure Speakership on historic second ballot

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) failed to win the Speakership on a second ballot Tuesday afternoon, sending the race for the top spot to a third ballot. McCarthy received 203 votes, the same as on the first ballot and fewer than the 218 needed to secure the gavel in the chamber. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) secured 212 votes, winning support from the entire Democratic caucus.
Washington Examiner

Kevin McCarthy says speaker vote could last for 'days' after historic defeat

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) told reporters the vote to elect a new House speaker could last for days just moments after the Republican leader failed to garner enough support to clinch the speakership during the first round of roll call votes on Tuesday. Nineteen Republicans voted against McCarthy on the...
CBS DFW

Kevin McCarthy's bid for speaker to continue, Trump urges support

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans plan to open the second day of the new Congress much like the first — with leader Kevin McCarthy trying to become House speaker despite losing in multiple rounds of voting that threw the new GOP majority into chaos.It was the first time in 100 years that a nominee for House speaker could not take the gavel on the first vote, but McCarthy appeared undeterred. Instead, he vowed to fight to the finish, encouraged, he said, by former President Donald Trump to end the disarray and pull the Republican Party together.Early Wednesday, Trump publicly urged Republicans to vote for...
