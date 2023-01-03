Read full article on original website
Related
AOC says she was telling Matt Gaetz the Democratic Party would 'absolutely not' rescue Kevin McCarthy's speakership bid when they were spotted chatting on the House floor
Ocasio-Cortez was spotted chatting with her far-right congressional colleagues Matt Gaetz and Paul Gosar during Tuesday's votes.
McCarthy: Gaetz said ‘I don’t care’ if Jeffries wins Speakership instead of me
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) criticized Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) on Tuesday after he reportedly told House GOP members that he doesn’t care if the chamber elects Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.), the incoming Democratic leader, as Speaker instead of McCarthy. McCarthy told reporters that Gaetz, who is one of at least a handful of…
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says Democrats would 'all be unconscious' if they took shots every time Kevin McCarthy lost a Republican vote for speaker
The New York progressive was responding to GOP Rep. Kat Cammack's comment that Democrats brought popcorn and alcohol to the chamber.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Noon vote set for new Speaker of the House after GOP's McCarthy voted down time after time
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA) -- After multiple votes taken, the stalemate surrounding the Speaker of the House in Congress rolls into a third day as GOP leader Kevin McCarthy remains unable to secure the gavel.Congressman Kevin McCarthy (R-California) lost a sixth round of voting for House Speaker and has proposed more key concessions in push to get his 218 votes, including agreeing to propose a rules change that would just one member to call for a vote to oust a sitting speaker, according to sources familiar with the matter.The House GOP majority has been stuck at a contentious stalemate amid opposition...
Ex-GOP lawmaker on House Speaker vote: I don't see how McCarthy gets there
Former Republican congressman Charlie Dent reacts after Rep. Kevin McCarthy appears to fall short of the necessary votes needed for the House speakership.
WAVY News 10
McCarthy fails to secure Speakership on historic second ballot
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) failed to win the Speakership on a second ballot Tuesday afternoon, sending the race for the top spot to a third ballot. McCarthy received 203 votes, the same as on the first ballot and fewer than the 218 needed to secure the gavel in the chamber. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) secured 212 votes, winning support from the entire Democratic caucus.
AOC suggests a 'coalition government' in the House during McCarthy speaker battle
The Squad member hinted that her party could be open to a deal in order to help McCarthy get the votes to take the gavel with the GOP in disarray.
McCarthy’s political machine spent millions electing lawmakers now blocking his speaker bid
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., helped bankroll the campaigns of more than a dozen Republican lawmakers who now oppose his bid to become Speaker of the House.
McCarthy loses speaker vote again, Gaetz votes for Trump
There might be more than four Republicans who will not vote for McCarthy under any circumstances.
Washington Examiner
WATCH LIVE: Kevin McCarthy's House speaker bid on the line in second day of voting
The House of Representatives is convening for a second straight day to elect a speaker of the House to lead for the next two years, with the 118th Congress set to be sworn in once a speaker is elected. Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is still seeking the speakership despite falling...
Washington Examiner
Kevin McCarthy says speaker vote could last for 'days' after historic defeat
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) told reporters the vote to elect a new House speaker could last for days just moments after the Republican leader failed to garner enough support to clinch the speakership during the first round of roll call votes on Tuesday. Nineteen Republicans voted against McCarthy on the...
MTP NOW Jan. 2 — McCarthy negotiates for House Speakership; Congress faces gridlock in 2023
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) negotiates for the House Speakership. China faces a massive surge in Covid cases as the country begins to re-open after nearly three years of a strict zero-Covid policy.Jan. 2, 2023.
Lawmakers call for Santos to step aside amid investigations
Despite the scandal over lies and exaggerations he told during his campaign, George Santos (R-N.Y.) is slated to be sworn into the 118th Congress.
House adjourns without electing speaker after McCarthy fails to win
Rep. Kevin McCarthy lost three elections for Speaker of the House on Tuesday, leaving the chamber at a standstill. McCarthy said late Tuesday he is willing to continue negotiations with the 20 holdout conservative members. Scott MacFarlane reports from Capitol Hill.
Five takeaways from Tuesday’s McCarthy drama at the Capitol
Nothing of consequence can be done until someone wins the gavel.
Kevin McCarthy's bid for speaker to continue, Trump urges support
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans plan to open the second day of the new Congress much like the first — with leader Kevin McCarthy trying to become House speaker despite losing in multiple rounds of voting that threw the new GOP majority into chaos.It was the first time in 100 years that a nominee for House speaker could not take the gavel on the first vote, but McCarthy appeared undeterred. Instead, he vowed to fight to the finish, encouraged, he said, by former President Donald Trump to end the disarray and pull the Republican Party together.Early Wednesday, Trump publicly urged Republicans to vote for...
Comments / 0