ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncan, SC

Help local families through the winter

WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ff4hK_0k22ehAo00

(WSPA) – Local families need your help to stay warm this winter season.

7NEWS, Ingles, Bath Fitter, Unclaimed Furniture and Hamrick’s are joining forces to collect new, or gently used, coats and blankets. Other winter items such as hats, gloves, and scarves can be given as well.

There will be many opportunities to donate new or gently used coats and blankets across our area. Please join us between noon and 6 p.m. at the following locations:

Tuesday, January 17

Unclaimed Furniture

198 Plemmons Road, Duncan, SC 29334

Tuesday, January 24

Hamrick’s

742 Peachoid Road, Gaffney, SC 29341

Tuesday, January 31

Ingles

756 South Church Street, Forest City, NC 28043

Tuesday, February 7

Bath Fitter

608 Crown Pointe Drive, Duncan, SC 29334

Thank you so much for helping 7NEWS along with Ingles, Bath Fitter, Unclaimed Furniture and Hamrick’s to make a difference for local families in need.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Person kayaks down Reedy River in Greenville during flooding

Fox Carolina's Kari Beal breaks down a recent study about just how dangerous these substances can be for young children. A suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting in Greenwood. Weather Aftermath. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. We're following storm damage across the upstate. Rise of anit-semitism across the...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Community helps well-known local figure experiencing homelessness in Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. — You can often see Mr. George walking around town in Lancaster, usually talking to someone near the doorway at 107 S. White Street. “He’s very kind and you can talk to him for 20 minutes or 30 minutes,” said Bill Selvitelle. “Mr. George usually walks around the city of Lancaster at different places he makes his home he’s been doing that for years I’ve been told.”
LANCASTER, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials reporting flooding, downed trees, power outages in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy’s outage map is showing roughly 2,400 customers without power in the Upstate Wednesday morning. Wednesday was declared a First Alert Weather Day as showers and storms continue through the morning due to a cold front sweeping through. Many outages are being caused by fallen trees or limbs damaging equipment and downed powerlines, according to Duke Energy.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Family bucket list for 2023

As a new year begins, it’s time to make plans to maximize your time with family, and experience new adventures. Bethany Winston from Kidding Around Greenville shared some bucket list ideas that will take you through every season. You can read more about this topic on Kidding Around Greenville’s...
GREENVILLE, SC
avlwatchdog.org

Grove Park Inn parking fees unfair? Year-round now?

Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: I am the head of a small local nonprofit. I’ve run into a thing that feels odd to me. In looking for fundraising opportunities, I ran into publicity about the holiday parking program at the Omni Grove Park Inn. This is the one where they charge an exorbitant amount of money to park and view the gingerbread houses as a “community fundraiser.” Part of the proceeds are donated to local nonprofits (they don’t say how big a part). There doesn’t seem to be any kind of application for this for area nonprofits. When I contacted the person in charge, I was told it was full this year, and I was asked to give a bit of information about my organization to keep on file. Of course the Omni is a private organization and can give money to whoever they please. I just feel like if you are using it as an advertising point and publishing testimonials from recipients, a bit of transparency as far as how recipients are decided on is called for. Benefiting local nonprofits by application process sounds different than benefiting friends of employees or of executives who have meetings on site. So which is it? How does this system work? How are nonprofits chosen? Do they change every year? What are the details on how the money is split up?
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Some Western North Carolina hospitals are at or near capacity

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Area hospitals and emergency care services are experiencing the effects of a holiday period that began with extreme temperatures and ended with a water outage. The events caused a ripple effect of patients seeking emergency room care. “Our hospital was full this morning when I...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Missing Greenville Woman

Defensive lineman Bryan Bresee announced on Instagram his plans to enter the 2023 draft. Harvest Hope Food Bank on White Horse Road reopened it's doors to clients today after a burst pipe caused extensive water damage to their facility. Asheville Water Crisis Response. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The West...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

5 injured, including children following crash in Marion

MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Marion Police Department are reminding residents to wear seatbelts after a crash that left a child in critical condition and injured four others on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to police, a 16-year-old was driving a 2014 Ford truck attempting to make a left turn...
MARION, NC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

45K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy