Woman searching for driver she says hit and killed her father in Northeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A woman is desperately looking for the driver she says hit and killed her father in Northeast Austin. The past 4 days have been an emotional roller coaster for Margaret Davis. Davis says on New Year's Eve, just before 2:00 a.m., her father Llyod “Paul” Alex Goodnoe was hit by a car and left for dead on Rundberg Lane near Slayton Drive.
APD investigating first homicide of 2023, one dead in N Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after a homicide in north Austin early Thursday morning, according to police. The Austin Police Department said a call came in around 1:18 a.m. reporting a crash near The Palms on Lamar apartment complex, located at 8600 North Lamar Blvd. The Austin...
One person injured after crashing into tree in S Austin

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a tree in south Austin Thursday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene in the 4500 block of West Slaughter Lane around 9:51 a.m. ALSO | Woman searching for driver she says hit and killed her...
APD: Three people shot at house party in East Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting in East Austin Tuesday morning. Police say the shots fired call came in at 1:09 a.m. at a big house party off Ebert Avenue, not far from Springdale Road. Three people were hurt. Two were transported to a...
O. Henry Museum opens back up to the public

AUSTIN, Texas — Nestled in between hotels, bars, and a fire station in the bustling downtown area, sits a piece of Austin’s history: the O. Henry Museum. The museum is the former house of William Sydney Porter, better known by his pen name, O. Henry. “I think in...
Using music and joy to help heal. Meet our first Community Partner of 2023, JoyRx!

Each month we are proud to highlight a local organization and the services they provide to our central Texas community. It's a brand new year and we are excited to introduce our first CBS Austin Community Partner of 2023, JoyRx, who provides free musical experiences to seriously ill children throughout central Texas, bringing emotional healing during stressful and painful times related to treatment and hospitalizations. Allison Moore, Director of Programs for JoyRx, joined Trevor Scott to share more about their heartwarming mission.
Missing baby located and is safe, Austin Police Department says

The Austin Police Department says a missing two-month-old baby has been located and is safe. Novah White was reported missing from East Austin on Dec. 8. APD said investigative details were delayed due to the family’s lack of cooperation. The child is now OK, but police say her parents...
No need to fear winter weather, Plant Guy Ty shares tips

Gardner's don't need to fear cold winter weather. our friend Plant Guy Ty shares some tips to create a colorful winter flower bed. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin Lifestyle Show.
New lawsuits filed in fatal officer-involved shooting of Alex Gonzales

AUSTIN, Texas — Two new lawsuits were filed just days before the two-year anniversary of the death of 27-year-old Alex Gonzales, who was shot and killed by an Austin Police officer. One lawsuit was filed by Gonzales’ family, and the other by his girlfriend. According to the documents, his...
Divers work to clean zebra mussels from Longhorn Dam

Wednesday, the levels at Lady Bird Lake were lowered by one foot. This helps divers during the annual zebra mussel cleaning at the Longhorn Dam gates. The cleaning is expected to finish up by the end of the week. Lake levels will also slowly return to normal. Zebra mussels are...
What Austin residents need to know to recycle their Christmas trees

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin is stepping up its efforts to keep Christmas trees out of area landfills. The goal this year is to recycle at least 20,000 trees. “Every year we try to get our tree here,” said Austin resident Keith Kuemmerle. Taking his Christmas tree to Zilker...
North Bastrop Co. crash leaves one person killed, two injured

A traffic crash Tuesday night in north Bastrop County killed one person and left two others injured, law enforcement authorities said. It happened along FM 2336 near Camp Swift. The Texas Department of Public Safety says at around 9:50 p.m. a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pickup was traveling southwest when the...
Support the Red River Cultural District and local musicians during the annual Free Week!

It's the first week of a brand new year, and that means free live music in the Red River Cultural District! Free Week is back with more than 100 bands and a dozen music venues. Red River Cultural District Board President, Stephen Sternschein, joined Trevor Scott to tell us more about this Austin music opportunity and how it helps the entire industry keep the music alive.
Man's first tattoo is Austin burger chain's logo

P. Terry's has good burgers, but one person is taking their love for the Austin chain to the next level. Drake Snider got the logo as his first tattoo. He says it represents the firsts in his life -- including his first job working at a P. Terry's Burger Stand.
Police arrest man after assault on UT campus

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas Police Department arrested a suspect after he allegedly assaulted a woman on campus on Monday. UTPD officers responded to the scene near the 2200 block of Guadalupe Street around 12:59 p.m. Someone affiliated with UT said she was walking towards Guadalupe Street...
