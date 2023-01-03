Read full article on original website
Man charged with hit and run and DWI after allegedly hitting four mailboxes and crashing into car near Long Leaf Park
Columbus County Sheriff resigns for the second time; District Attorney holds news conference on the announcement. Former Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene resigned on Wednesday morning at a hearing to remove him from office brought by District Attorney Jon David.
Columbus County officials look to future amid sheriff’s resignation
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - With Jody Greene out as Columbus County Sheriff, officials hope it’s a turn in the right direction for the department and the county. Greene resigned Wednesday morning during a hearing on a petition calling for his removal. This comes after months of turmoil in the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office because of recordings made public in October of Greene making racist statements about his employees. Greene resigned but was reelected a few weeks later.
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest following community complaints near Elizabethtown
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that an arrest has been made following community complaints involving Russ St. in the Elizabethtown area. According to the release, the complaints focused on the alleged sale and delivery of controlled substances in the area. During an...
Columbus County commissioners to appoint sheriff at meeting on Thursday
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Board of Commissioners has announced an emergency meeting for Thursday, Jan. 5 to appoint a new sheriff following the resignation of Jody Greene. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. and be livestreamed to the public via YouTube. According to the notice,...
Suspect arrested after hitting 100 mph during police chase through Shallotte
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Shallotte Police Department has made an arrest following a chase with an individual suspected of assaulting a government official. “If he’ll do it to a marked police vehicle and officers in uniform, God knows what he’ll do to anybody else,” said Lt. Cory McLamb with the Shallotte Police Department.
Columbus County Sheriff resigns for the second time; District Attorney holds news conference on the announcement
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Jody Greene has resigned as Columbus County Sheriff less than a week into his second term. Greene’s attorney, Michael Mills, made the announcement Wednesday at the start of a hearing to remove Greene from office. David held a news conference at 11:30 a.m. on...
County response to First Amendment suit says removing speaker from meeting isn’t illegal
NFL players, doctors react as Bills' Damar Hamlin remains in hospital. WECT's Zach Solon spoke with a cardiologist and with current and former NFL players from our area about their reactions to Hamlin's frightening injury. Cape Fear Memorial Bridge scheduled to close lanes intermittently for maintenance work. Updated: 6 hours...
Class action lawsuit against Wilmington’s red light cameras challenges constitutionality of program
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Running a red light is not only illegal but also extremely unsafe; T-bone accidents can be devastating and cause serious injuries or even kill drivers and passengers. That’s why some cities in North Carolina have set up red-light cameras to deter drivers from running through traffic lights — but these programs are facing increasing scrutiny and now only a couple of cities still use them — Wilmington and Raleigh.
Cape Fear Middle School teacher selected as finalist for NC Beginning Teacher of the Year
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Schools has announced that Kbira Filali, a multilingual learning teacher at Cape Fear Middle School, has been selected as a finalist for the NC Beginning Teacher of the Year Award. Per the announcement, Filali was selected by the North Carolina Center for the...
Wilmington ranked the top city to move to in 2022 by moving company study
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The place that many in the Cape Fear call home was the top destination for those moving in 2022, according to the United Van Lines Annual National Movers Study. In fact, Wilmington has been ranked in the top 10 in the study for the last three...
Siren test scheduled for Brunswick Nuclear Plant
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The outdoor warning sirens around the Brunswick Nuclear Plant will be tested on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Between 10 and 11 a.m., the 38 sirens within 10 miles of the Brunswick Nuclear Plant will sound for five to 30 seconds. “To ensure they are functioning properly, it...
Columbus County transportation facing budget struggles amid inflation, COVID
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County commissioners heard an update Tuesday night on budget concerns in the county’s transportation department. Transportation Director Joy Jacobs told commissioners she expects the county to be over budget by the end of the fiscal year in June. She credited some of that to inflation, which has caused the cost to operate the county’s buses to increase.
UNCW announces the passing of pioneer alumna Lela Thompson
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington has announced that alumna and pioneer Lela Thompson has passed away. “UNCW is deeply saddened to share that Lela Thompson ‘67 passed away on Dec. 30, 2022. Mrs. Thompson was the first African American woman to graduate from Wilmington College, now UNCW, following integration,” stated the university in their release. “Mrs. Thompson, a wife and mother of four at the time she enrolled in the university, earned a bachelor’s degree in education. She taught in New Hanover County schools for 30 years.”
Shallotte man wins $100,000 from scratch-off ticket
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that a Shallotte resident has won $100,000 from a $20 scratch-off ticket. According to the announcement, Carl Mac Phee bought the $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from the Publix on East Oak Island Drive in Oak Island. On Tuesday,...
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher seeks donations to buy dry-erase markers for students
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - They are one of the best ways to practice solving math problems, according to Eric Bradford. The New Hanover High School teacher says his students are in need of more dry-erase markers. He’s hoping to get donations to buy more through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.
CFPUA combines its two largest drinking water distribution systems
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority announced the consolidation of its two largest water distribution systems on Tuesday, Jan. 3. “The integration combines distribution systems served by the Sweeney and Richardson water treatment plants. Sweeney sources raw water from the Cape Fear River and treats about 80 percent of treated drinking water CFPUA distributes to customers. Richardson treats raw water from groundwater wells and produces about 15 percent of CFPUA’s drinking water, distributed in portions of northern New Hanover County and the Ogden and Porters Neck areas. The integration does not affect the operation of the two treatment plants,” said CFPUA in a release.
Over 13,000 paddle boards being recalled due to deflation, drowning risk
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that Surf 9 has recalled approximately 13,300 paddle boards over concerns about the boards’ glue separating at the seams. This separation can cause the boards to deflate, posing a hazard for drowning. According to the announcement, the...
Wilmington Convention Center to host 50th annual Be The Best Baseball and Softball Convention
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - About 500 people are expected to participate in the 50th annual Be The Best Baseball And Softball Convention when it runs at the Wilmington Convention Center from Jan. 13-15. Founded in 1972, the event began as a clinic for baseball and softball coaches to gather for learning and socializing with professionals in the games. According to the Wilmington and Beaches Convention and Visitors Bureau, it’s the longest-running baseball and softball clinic in the U.S., and this is the first time it will have been hosted in Wilmington.
Performers revealed for summer concert series at Ocean Isle Beach
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Ocean Isle Beach has announced the performer line-up for the 2023 Peggy Hughes Summer Concert Series. Ever Friday night from May 26 to Sept. 1, a free concert is set to be held at 6:30 p.m. at Town Center Park. Anyone...
First Alert Forecast: drier first, chillier soon
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a gradual drop in humidity and cloud cover as drier westerly breezes flow across the Cape Fear Region. Temperatures ought to still be able to muster mild near or above 70 levels Thursday before breezes assume a cooler character Thursday night. Expect chilly 40s for lows by Friday morning, bright and crisp lower 60s for highs Friday, and potentially frosty 30s developing Friday night into Saturday morning. A bit more like January normally is, no?
