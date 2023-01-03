WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - About 500 people are expected to participate in the 50th annual Be The Best Baseball And Softball Convention when it runs at the Wilmington Convention Center from Jan. 13-15. Founded in 1972, the event began as a clinic for baseball and softball coaches to gather for learning and socializing with professionals in the games. According to the Wilmington and Beaches Convention and Visitors Bureau, it’s the longest-running baseball and softball clinic in the U.S., and this is the first time it will have been hosted in Wilmington.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO