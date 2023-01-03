ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen County, NC


WECT

Columbus County officials look to future amid sheriff’s resignation

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - With Jody Greene out as Columbus County Sheriff, officials hope it’s a turn in the right direction for the department and the county. Greene resigned Wednesday morning during a hearing on a petition calling for his removal. This comes after months of turmoil in the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office because of recordings made public in October of Greene making racist statements about his employees. Greene resigned but was reelected a few weeks later.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Suspect arrested after hitting 100 mph during police chase through Shallotte

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Shallotte Police Department has made an arrest following a chase with an individual suspected of assaulting a government official. “If he’ll do it to a marked police vehicle and officers in uniform, God knows what he’ll do to anybody else,” said Lt. Cory McLamb with the Shallotte Police Department.
SHALLOTTE, NC
WECT

Class action lawsuit against Wilmington’s red light cameras challenges constitutionality of program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Running a red light is not only illegal but also extremely unsafe; T-bone accidents can be devastating and cause serious injuries or even kill drivers and passengers. That’s why some cities in North Carolina have set up red-light cameras to deter drivers from running through traffic lights — but these programs are facing increasing scrutiny and now only a couple of cities still use them — Wilmington and Raleigh.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Siren test scheduled for Brunswick Nuclear Plant

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The outdoor warning sirens around the Brunswick Nuclear Plant will be tested on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Between 10 and 11 a.m., the 38 sirens within 10 miles of the Brunswick Nuclear Plant will sound for five to 30 seconds. “To ensure they are functioning properly, it...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WECT

Columbus County transportation facing budget struggles amid inflation, COVID

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County commissioners heard an update Tuesday night on budget concerns in the county’s transportation department. Transportation Director Joy Jacobs told commissioners she expects the county to be over budget by the end of the fiscal year in June. She credited some of that to inflation, which has caused the cost to operate the county’s buses to increase.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

UNCW announces the passing of pioneer alumna Lela Thompson

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington has announced that alumna and pioneer Lela Thompson has passed away. “UNCW is deeply saddened to share that Lela Thompson ‘67 passed away on Dec. 30, 2022. Mrs. Thompson was the first African American woman to graduate from Wilmington College, now UNCW, following integration,” stated the university in their release. “Mrs. Thompson, a wife and mother of four at the time she enrolled in the university, earned a bachelor’s degree in education. She taught in New Hanover County schools for 30 years.”
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Shallotte man wins $100,000 from scratch-off ticket

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that a Shallotte resident has won $100,000 from a $20 scratch-off ticket. According to the announcement, Carl Mac Phee bought the $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from the Publix on East Oak Island Drive in Oak Island. On Tuesday,...
SHALLOTTE, NC
WECT

CFPUA combines its two largest drinking water distribution systems

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority announced the consolidation of its two largest water distribution systems on Tuesday, Jan. 3. “The integration combines distribution systems served by the Sweeney and Richardson water treatment plants. Sweeney sources raw water from the Cape Fear River and treats about 80 percent of treated drinking water CFPUA distributes to customers. Richardson treats raw water from groundwater wells and produces about 15 percent of CFPUA’s drinking water, distributed in portions of northern New Hanover County and the Ogden and Porters Neck areas. The integration does not affect the operation of the two treatment plants,” said CFPUA in a release.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Over 13,000 paddle boards being recalled due to deflation, drowning risk

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that Surf 9 has recalled approximately 13,300 paddle boards over concerns about the boards’ glue separating at the seams. This separation can cause the boards to deflate, posing a hazard for drowning. According to the announcement, the...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Wilmington Convention Center to host 50th annual Be The Best Baseball and Softball Convention

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - About 500 people are expected to participate in the 50th annual Be The Best Baseball And Softball Convention when it runs at the Wilmington Convention Center from Jan. 13-15. Founded in 1972, the event began as a clinic for baseball and softball coaches to gather for learning and socializing with professionals in the games. According to the Wilmington and Beaches Convention and Visitors Bureau, it’s the longest-running baseball and softball clinic in the U.S., and this is the first time it will have been hosted in Wilmington.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: drier first, chillier soon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a gradual drop in humidity and cloud cover as drier westerly breezes flow across the Cape Fear Region. Temperatures ought to still be able to muster mild near or above 70 levels Thursday before breezes assume a cooler character Thursday night. Expect chilly 40s for lows by Friday morning, bright and crisp lower 60s for highs Friday, and potentially frosty 30s developing Friday night into Saturday morning. A bit more like January normally is, no?
WILMINGTON, NC

