Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in Critical Condition following Cardiac Arrest on the football field

By Damond Talbot
nfldraftdiamonds.com
 3 days ago
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs head into Week 18 as new Super Bowl favorites

The final week of the regular season is upon us. The Kansas City Chiefs enter Week 18 as FanDuel’s favorite to win Super Bowl 57. Kansas City has always been a contender, but this is the first instance where the Chiefs are the favorite to win it all. Prior to the season, many didn’t expect the Chiefs to remain as dominant after Tyreek hill departed to Miami. However, Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy have done a fantastic job of keeping defenses guessing all season long. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce continue to break records and as a result, have a chance to be the No. 1 seed heading into the postseason.
KANSAS CITY, MO
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Grant Miller, OG, Baylor | 2023 Hula Bowl Spotlight Zoom Interview

Grant Miller the versatile offensive lineman from Baylor is headed to Orlando to show off his skills in front of NFL scouts. The son of a former NFL prospect has a tenacious blocking style which is why NFL Draft Diamonds scout Jimmy Williams sat down with the BU star to learn more. Check out this exclusive Hula Bowl Spotlight Zoom Interview. Make sure you hit the Like and Subscribe Button Below!
WACO, TX
atozsports.com

Bills HC Sean McDermott reveals message from Damar Hamlin’s father to the team

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott, along with QB Josh Allen, met with reporters on Thursday for the first time since Damar Hamlin’s collapse in the first quarter of Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. McDermott told reporters that when Mario Hamlin, Damar’s father, spoke to the...
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL Transactions for January 4th, 2023 | Presented by the 2023 Hula Bowl All-Star

Cardinals add WR Auden Tate and WR Isaiah Coulter to their PS. Broncos placed LG Dalton Risner and RB Marlon Mack on I/R. Broncos called CB Ja’Quan McMillian and OT Will Sherman to their PS. Detroit Lions. Lions signed LB Julian Stanford to their PS. Green Bay Packers. Packers...
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Tyler Hudson, WR, Louisville | 2023 Hula Bowl Spotlight Zoom Interview

Tyler Hudson is one of the most electrifying wide receivers in college football. The former FCS standout has turned into a very amazing FBS prospect. Hudson has dominated for Louisville all year, and recently Jimmy Williams of Draft Diamonds sat down with THud for this Hula Bowl Spotlight! Make sure you check it out and hit the subscribe button.
LOUISVILLE, KY
ClutchPoints

Bills news: Sean McDermott gets Coach of the Year take dropped on him by GM amid Damar Hamlin situation

With Damar Hamlin on the upswing in his recovery, there’s a major sense of optimism within the Buffalo Bills organization. During Friday’s media address, Bills GM Brandon Beane opened up on the situation with Hamlin, and spoke highly of the organization, particularly of head coach Sean McDermott. Beane was full of praise for how McDermott handled the situation, going as far as to say the Bills’ boss deserved to win NFL Coach of the Year, via Albert Breer of The MMQB.
NBC Sports

Competition Committee to vote on approach to AFC playoffs at 6:00 p.m. ET

The NFL is moving toward a solution, necessitated by the decision not to proceed with the Week 17 game between the Bills and Bengals. Per multiple sources, the Competition Committee will convene at 6:00 p.m. ET to vote on the approach to AFC playoff seeding based on the fact that Buffalo and Cincinnati will have played 16 games, and that the rest of the conference will have played 17.
CINCINNATI, OH

