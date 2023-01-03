Read full article on original website
How to Watch Texas A&M vs. LSU - NCAA Women’s Basketball (1/5/22) | Channel, Stream, Preview
Another exciting SEC matchup, featuring one of the top teams in the country, is on tap for Thursday night in the Bayou, as the LSU Tigers look to keep their undefeated season intact when they host the Aggies. Watch NCAA Basketball on FuboTV (Free Trial) The Tigers have relied on...
Kentucky basketball: John Calipari direct with players after 74-71 win over LSU
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari breathed a sigh of relief and was direct with his players following Tuesday's 74-71 win over LSU. The Wildcats held off a Tigers' scoring run in the final two minutes to prevail following a missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer. "I felt good all...
Doug Shows makes horrific call in Kentucky’s narrow win over LSU
Doug Shows is one of the most controversial officials in all of sports, and that’s putting it nicely. But even by Doug Shows standards, a call he made in the Kentucky Wildcats’ win over the LSU Tigers was as bad of a call as you’ll see at any level of basketball, which shouldn’t be a surprise from a guy who isn’t even afraid to eject fans from games,
After upset of Arkansas, LSU basketball goes for another big win at Kentucky
The LSU men's basketball team started Southeastern Conference play last week against an Arkansas team that was picked by a media panel to finish second in the league. So, what was the Tigers’ reward for posting a stunning 60-57 upset of then-No. 9 Arkansas last Wednesday night?. A matchup...
A promising LSU freshman linebacker has reportedly entered the transfer portal
Promising LSU freshman inside linebacker DeMario Tolan entered the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday, according to multiple reports. Tolan had worked his way into the linebacker rotation during the second half of the season, and LSU coach Brian Kelly spoke highly about his future, indicating he would compete for playing time next year.
Look: Kentucky Fans Are Furious With Official Tonight
Kentucky basketball fans aren't happy with the performance from referee Doug Shows on Tuesday night. Wildcat hoops fans feel Shows is holding their team back as they face off against the LSU Tigers this evening. One call in particular set Big Blue Nation off. Shows called off a bucket for...
Back on track, Calipari wants Cats to play ‘more deliberate’
Kentucky coach John Calipari wasn’t happy with himself following a disappointing 89-75 loss to Missouri in its Southeastern Conference opener last Wednesday. “I’m mad at myself because we needed to be playing more deliberate,” he said after the Wildcats got back on track with an 86-63 win over Louisville Saturday. “Playing faster and quicker and doing that, that’s all good, and you’re scoring 60. We played deliberate, which is what my teams have done historically. Still play fast and shoot threes. We didn’t shoot as many (against Louisville), but we scored a lot of points playing deliberate. We needed to be more deliberate.”
After MVP Performance against Louisville, Jacob Toppin is WKYT Athlete of the Week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For athletes at any level, the mental game is just as important as what they do during the game itself. Behind a 24-point performance on Saturday, UK senior forward Jacob Toppin was named MVP of the Kentucky-Louisville game. “I’ve been in a rough patch that I...
Brian Kelly Details The Future of LSU's Quarterback Room
With Jayden Daniels returning to Baton Rouge for the 2023 season, it’s assumed he’ll control starting duties once again and build off of his stellar first year in Death Valley. Following LSU’s Citrus Bowl victory over Purdue, head coach Brian Kelly was transparent on the quarterback situation going...
What Brian Brohm said after Purdue's lopsided loss to LSU in Citrus Bowl
Brian Brohm ended his time in West Lafayette with a massively lopsided 63-7 loss to LSU in the VRBO Citrus Bowl on Monday. Despite the loss, the interim head coach spoke positively of his team, and what lies ahead with incoming head coach Ryan Walters. Speaking to the media after the bowl game, Brohm stated “Coach Walters will inherit a program with a great group of guys.”
LSU Fans May Have Missed This Hilarious Moment at The Citrus Bowl [VIDEO]
Watch as a few LSU players celebrate a touchdown during the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando. Rather than just celebrating the more traditional way(s), the players elected to jump on one of the couches Cheez-It set up near the endzone. Not only did the LSU players jump on the huge...
Senior Guard Brennan Canada Placed on Scholarship
After three and a half years and seven semesters at the University of Kentucky, senior guard Brennan Canada has been rewarded by being placed on scholarship by UK and coach John Calipari. "When you talk about what we look for in young people in this program, he embodies it all," Calipari said ...
Walk-On's founder stepping down as CEO; here's who will replace him
Brandon Landry, the former LSU basketball player who co-founded the Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux restaurant chain two decades ago in Baton Rouge, is stepping down as chief executive officer but will remain the company’s board chairman. Landry is handing the CEO baton to Scott Taylor, who has served as...
Lexington gym expects hundreds of new members to start New Year
Gyms are getting ready for a rush of new members. In Lexington, Planet Fitness expects several hundred people to sign up this week. Lexington gym expects hundreds of new members to …. Gyms are getting ready for a rush of new members. In Lexington, Planet Fitness expects several hundred people...
Beshear says Kentucky’s future is bright. Republicans disagree about who gets the credit.
FRANKFORT — In his fourth State of the Commonwealth Address, Gov. Andy Beshear spoke glowingly of Kentucky’s economy and optimistically of its future, while calling on lawmakers to approve 5% raises for teachers, a proposal that got a cold reception from Republican leaders. Speaking to a joint-session of the General Assembly, the Democratic governor highlighted […] The post Beshear says Kentucky’s future is bright. Republicans disagree about who gets the credit. appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching A Weekend System
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Much better weather is pushing into the region as a cold front pushes off to the east of us. This is ushering in colder air as our active setup looks to continue through the weekend, at least. Another round of heavy rain did hit parts of...
New MotorMeals program coming to seniors in 5 Kentucky counties
FRENCHBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) — Starting today in five Kentucky counties (Bath, Morgan, Montgomery, Menifee, and Rowan), seniors over 60 will have access to a new food service. Last year, Gateway Area Development District (GADD) handed out 78,000 meals from its centers and home delivery programs. In 2023, they are looking for more, so it is expanding with its MotorMeals program.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storms roll through the region
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Strong storms will remain in the area through the afternoon hours. The stormy setup will keep today soggy with some storms. Those storms have the potential to be strong and even severe at times. Let’s break it down a little better. Storms will stay active...
Brusly grad fighting for his life in the hospital after crash that killed sister, friend
The third passenger in the crash that killed two Brusly High students and rocked the West Baton Rouge Parish community was Brusly High graduate and former Brusly baseball player Liam Dunn. Dunn was in the back seat when Addis Police David Cauthron crashed into the car Liam was riding in...
