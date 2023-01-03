Submitted by Bob Warfield, Lakewood. Thinking back to first inklings, spun from imaginings, scraped from the residue of conversation, ginned-up in discussion around the coffee served, second cup or third at Burs, I’m called to remember the first outline of what became Our Town, our very own prospering and happy local jurisdiction. Tracing definition to print a map at the dawn of digital was tricky, but there was a guy, a Friend of the Lakewood Library, who could do it, and did.

