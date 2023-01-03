Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesYana BostongirlSeattle, WA
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesSafa FarrukhSeattle, WA
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce CountyMalek SherifPierce County, WA
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
Related
The Suburban Times
Tet Xuan – Vietnamese Lunar New Year
Metro Parks Tacoma announcement. Celebrate with us on January 15 (1-4 pm) at the Eastside Community Center. The whole community is invited to take part in this special celebration, hosted by our partners at Chùa Phước Huệ Buddhist Temple, the Vietnamese American Community Association, and Golden Bamboo.
The Suburban Times
Staff Profile: Art Tachell, 48 years of Puget Sound stories and service
Metro Parks Tacoma announcement. Tacoma, WA: If you’ve ever visited the Point Defiance Marina, chances are you’ve had the pleasure of chatting with Marina Supervisor Art Tachell. Known for his witty and charming personality, Tachell is quick to share a fun and insightful story about the Puget Sound region, water safety, and the best fishing techniques.
The Suburban Times
Letter: Inklings
Submitted by Bob Warfield, Lakewood. Thinking back to first inklings, spun from imaginings, scraped from the residue of conversation, ginned-up in discussion around the coffee served, second cup or third at Burs, I’m called to remember the first outline of what became Our Town, our very own prospering and happy local jurisdiction. Tracing definition to print a map at the dawn of digital was tricky, but there was a guy, a Friend of the Lakewood Library, who could do it, and did.
The Suburban Times
Clover Park School Board to Host Special Meeting on Jan. 5
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — The Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors will hold a special meeting on Thursday, Jan. 5, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually and live-streamed on Zoom and YouTube. The meeting will called to order and immediately move into executive session to...
The Suburban Times
Senior Culinary Arts
Metro Parks Tacoma announcement. Grab your apron and leave the rest up to us! The Senior Culinary Arts Program is a 10-week series (starting January 27) featuring cooking classes in the kitchen at the Center at Norpoint. Learn more at the Metro Parks website.
The Suburban Times
CPSD Staff Spotlight: Armando Valdez
A Clover Park School District story. Our Clover Park School District Staff Spotlight this week features Clover Park High School girls soccer coach Armando Valdez, who was selected as the 2022 SPSL 2A coach of the year!. Armando, a 2014 CPHS graduate, was born and raised in Lakewood. After spending...
The Suburban Times
Outdoor Adventures
Metro Parks Tacoma announcement. Enjoy the beautiful mountain snow and leave the driving to us! Sign up now for adult snowshoeing or family snowshoe/snow play trips. Learn more at the Metro Parks website.
southsoundbiz.com
5 Developments We’re Looking Forward to in 2023
A new year sparks as much reflection as excitement for the year ahead. We at South Sound Business are especially looking forward to the community-changing development projects slated for completion in 2023. Here are a few we’re keeping an eye on. Dick's Drive-In in Kent. A new Dick’s location...
Renton animal sanctuary welcomes donations of used Christmas trees
RENTON, Wash. — Looking for a fun and natural way to dispose of that dried out Christmas tree? A local non-profit is inviting people to drop off their trees to be put to good use. The Sammamish Animal Sanctuary moved to a new location in Renton about six months...
The Suburban Times
Medicare 101
City of Puyallup announcement. Join us on January 28 at 10 am for Medicare 101. Learn about all the parts of Medicare, programs that may help you save money, and how to avoid becoming a Medicare fraud victim. Presented by MultiCare. The Puyallup Public Library is located at 324 S....
The 5 Cheapest Studios and Apartments to Rent in Tacoma, Washington
RELOCATING TO TACOMA, WASHINGTON? FIND SOMETHING AFFORDABLE TO RENT. Tacoma is the third largest city by population in Washington state. According to some census reports, Tacoma is home to some 200,000 to 250,000 people. If you have never visited Tacoma, it is a bustling town with a vibrant night life and many indoor and outdoor activities for singles, families, and seniors.
KXLY
Krampus’ holiday frights proved too scary for Leavenworth
For one night earlier this month, a group of horned half-goat, half-human creatures roamed downtown Bremerton. Among them were members of Krampus Seattle, who have spent the past few years introducing people throughout the state to a different German and Austrian holiday tradition that dates back hundreds of years. According...
The Suburban Times
Sound Transit Lakewood Station survey closes January 5
Sound Transit announcement. Sound Transit is planning a better-connected network, so more people can walk, roll, bike and take transit to Lakewood Station and community destinations. This could include filling in missing sidewalks and curb ramps, adding bike lanes, updating bus stops and more. What do you think about our...
kentreporter.com
81,240 workers from Renton to North Bend will soon be building WA Cares benefits
A new report has great news for more than 81,000 workers in the Renton, Issaquah, Maple Valley, and North Bend areas who will soon be building up WA Cares benefits. WA Cares will enable us to stay in our own homes with paid home care when we have Dementia, Cancer, and other illnesses or injuries.
myeverettnews.com
Recent Hendrix Mural In Downtown Everett, Washington
If you’d like to see more of his work check out the @hypemurals Instagram page. My Everett News is a hyperlocal news website featuring breaking news and events in Everett, WA. We also cover City of Everett information and items of interest to those who live and work in Everett. It's written by Leland Dart a former Snohomish County based radio reporter born and raised in Everett.
The Suburban Times
Burned out building removed
The commercial building at 9600 Gravelly Lake Dr SW in Lakewood (between Original House of Donuts and Columbia Bank) was consumed by fire in December 2021. The burned out buildings remains have been cleared in the last weeks.
thetacomaledger.com
The University Book Store set to close its doors
The UWT University Book Store is among the many retailers who have closed its doors and left on Pac Ave. The University Book Store at UWT on Pacific Avenue will close its doors next week, January 13. The University Book Store, which has been in operation since 1990, was one of the first retail tenants of UWT when it became a permanent campus back in 1997.
downtownbellevue.com
Italian Restaurant, Maggiano’s Little Italy, to Close in Bellevue
The Italian chain restaurant, Maggiano’s Little Italy, is planning to close in the spring of 2023. It is currently located at Lincoln Square in Downtown Bellevue on the first level, near Paddy Coyne’s. Maggiano’s serves family-style Italian-American food. It is a nationwide restaurant chain with 53 locations, including...
westseattleblog.com
West Seattle snow: 2nd Monday report – trouble everywhere
LATEST TOPLINES 10:30 PM: ****School updates – Seattle Public Schools all closed Tuesday; several more school changes here … Metro will be on snow routes again Tuesday and expecting some cancellations … West Seattle (high) Bridge *open* … **Low bridge now reported blocked westbound by bus trouble**. Alaskan Way Viaduct has reopened … Buses have taken HOURS to get to WS … 1st Ave S. Bridge open but having problems. Roxbury/Myers hill to/from 509 *slippery*. Highland Park Way closed. Admiral Hill miserable. SW Yancy “sheet of ice”; many other West Seattle roads, especially the hilliest, also having trouble – avoid driving. Seattle Public Library branches closed early (6 pm).
Comments / 0