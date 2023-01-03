ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

National park closed following arrival of 300 migrants

By Brad Dress
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L4X5z_0k22dbuf00

The National Park Service (NPS) closed a park in the Florida Keys on Monday after about 300 migrants arrived there over the weekend.

The temporary shutdown at Dry Tortugas National Park, about 70 miles from Key West, Fla., could stretch through the week as police and emergency responders assist the migrants, park officials said.

“The closure, which is expected to last several days, is necessary for the safety of visitors and staff because of the resources and space needed to attend to the migrants,” the NPS said in a Monday statement .

Across the entire Florida Keys, at least 500 migrants arrived over the holiday weekend. The recent wave of migration is being spurred by economic turmoil in Cuba and other parts of the Caribbean.

Among that total, the NPS said roughly 300 migrants arrived by boat and landed on islands located within Dry Tortugas National Park.

Park officials are providing food, water and medical attention to the migrants until authorities with the Department of Homeland Security take over their cases.

In Monroe County, which encompasses Key West, Sheriff Rick Ramsay said the U.S. Border Patrol would not respond with resources for some migrant landings until Tuesday, which he said was aggravating a “mass migration crisis” on the islands.

“This shows a lack of a working plan by the federal government to deal with a mass migration issue that was foreseeable,” Ramsay said in a Facebook statement .

The latest wave of migrant boat landings in the Florida Keys is one of the largest encounters the U.S. Border Patrol and the Coast Guard have faced in the region in almost a decade.

In South Florida, Border Patrol agents have taken more than 2,000 migrants, mostly from Cuba, into custody since Oct. 1, according to local radio station WLRN .

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

What exactly is a ‘bomb cyclone?’

A “bomb cyclone” goes by many names, among them, “explosive cyclogenesis,” a “weather bomb,” “explosive development,” or the less menacing, “bombogenesis.” “Bomb cyclone” has become the most widely used term. Experts describe bomb cyclones as storms that typically form in winter when a midlatitude cyclone undergoes “rapid intensification” at speeds of at least 24 millibars, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Victim of Fresno’s first homicide of 2023

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who was shot and killed in Fresno on Sunday afternoon has been identified, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say that shortly after 5:00 p.m., officers and EMS responded to 4025 North Fruit Avenue, The Parks at Fig Garden, regarding a shooting victim. Upon arrival, they located 30-year-old […]
FRESNO, CA
The Independent

‘Crisis’ as at least 500 migrants arrive in Florida Keys

At least 500 migrants have landed in the Florida Keys over the last several days in what the local sheriff’s office described on Monday as a “crisis.”Economic turmoil, food shortages and soaring inflation in Cuba and other parts of the Caribbean is spurring the most recent wave of migration. Over the weekend, 300 migrants arrived at the sparsely populated Dry Tortugas National Park, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Key West. The park was closed so that law enforcement and medical personnel could evaluate the group before moving them to Key West, the park tweeted.Separately, 160 migrants arrived by...
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

Officials: Four more migrant landings in the Florida Keys

ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - The migrant crisis in the Florida Keys is showing no signs of slowing down. Monroe County officials confirmed four more landings, Wednesday. Now, two senators from the Sunshine State are demanding action from the federal government. The numbers are unprecedented as more migrants arrived in Islamorada.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
AMY KAPLAN

Family of Woman Decapitated at National Park seeking $140 Million

According to the New York Post, the family of a woman killed at a Utah National Park more than two years ago is asking the courts to award them $140 million for her death. "Ludovic Michaud and his new wife, Esther Nakajjigo, were driving around Arches National Park on a windy spring day in 2020 when a metal gate whipped around, sliced through the passenger door of his car and decapitated Nakajjigo," the outlet reported.
CBS Denver

Details emerge about woman killed in Hawaii shark attack

Family and friends are mourning a Bellingham, Washington, woman who died in an apparent shark attack during a Hawaii vacation earlier this month. Just days before her death, Kristine  Allen wrote she was "following dreams" by learning to surf in Maui.Allen, 60, vanished Dec. 8 while snorkeling as a large shark was seen cruising the waters near Keawakapu Point in south Maui, her husband Blake Allen told The Bellingham Herald.The U.S. Coast Guard, the Maui Fire Department and ocean rescue teams searched for the woman from the water and by sky to no avail, and the search was called...
BELLINGHAM, WA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy