NASDAQ
Is It Time to Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock?
Investors who have held shares in electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) over the past year are in quite a bit of pain, with shares declining 70% 2022. In December alone, the share suffered near 40% losses, netting its fifth straight month of declines. As evidenced by the company’s fourth quarter...
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 5th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. American Airlines AAL: This company that provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo in major cities across the globe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 day.
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 5, 2023
Wall Street closed higher on Wednesday in a choppy session of trading. Mixed signals from the labor market and manufacturing sector numbers had sent the market into slumber early in the day, but the release of the FOMC minutes saw a late rebound. All three major indexes ended in the green.
NASDAQ
The Dow's Biggest Dividends: Here Are 2023's Dogs.
Looking for the Dogs of the Dow, 2023 edition? You came to the right place. We'll explore these 10 blue-chip dividend bargains in a moment. Collectively, they are yielding 4.5%! But first, a quick recap of the strategy and homage to its 2022 "mini miracle." Last year was a dumpster...
NASDAQ
Is Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) a Strong ETF Right Now?
The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) made its debut on 08/13/2013, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Style Box - All Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has long been dominated...
NASDAQ
General Motors Stock (NYSE:GM): Top U.S. Carmaker is Dirt Cheap
General Motors (NYSE: GM) sells cars and trucks that are built to last. However, GM stock wasn't as durable as General Motors' vehicles in 2022. Nevertheless, I am bullish on General Motors stock as the company managed to race to the number-one spot in terms of U.S. auto sales despite a slew of macroeconomic challenges.
NASDAQ
Reasons Why Gambling.com (GAMB) Stock is an Attractive Pick
Gambling.com Group Limited GAMB has had an impressive run over the past three months. The stock gained 22.7% compared with the 20% rally of the industry it belongs to and the 2% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. The company has a strong operating model, which is helping it...
NASDAQ
Is Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market, the Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 12/28/2015. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has long been dominated by...
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in the First Trust NASDAQ Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN)?
If you're interested in broad exposure to the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market, look no further than the First Trust NASDAQ Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/20/2016. While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are...
NASDAQ
Why You Should Hold FactSet (FDS) Stock in Your Portfolio Now
FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS has an impressive Growth Score of B. This style score condenses all the essential metrics from a company’s financial statements to get a true sense of the quality and sustainability of its growth. FactSet’s fiscal 2023 and 2024 earnings are expected to improve 10.7%...
NASDAQ
MAC Dividend Yield Pushes Above 6%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.68), with the stock changing hands as low as $11.31 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 6% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
Here's Why You Should Invest in Cboe Global (CBOE) Stock
Cboe Global Markets’ CBOE optimistic medium-term target, strong market position, global reach, strength in its proprietary products, solid capital position, effective capital deployment along with favorable growth estimates make it worth retaining in one’s portfolio. CBOE has a decent track record of beating earnings estimates in three of...
NASDAQ
Why Wynn Resorts Stock Soared This Week
Week to date, shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) were up 12.7% as of 11:18 a.m. on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The casino operator got a boost at the end of 2022, as China eased restrictions to Macau, which made up most of Wynn Resorts' total revenue before the pandemic.
NASDAQ
Here's Why You Should Buy Cardinal Health (CAH) Stock Now
Cardinal Health Inc. CAH is well-poised for growth, given a diversified product portfolio, acquisition-driven strategy and a robust pharmaceutical segment. However, margin contraction remains a concern. Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have gained 45.6% in the past six months compared with the industry's increase of 5.5%. The...
NASDAQ
ASX or NVMI: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors with an interest in Electronics - Semiconductors stocks have likely encountered both ASE Technology Hldg (ASX) and Nova Ltd. (NVMI). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. The best way to find...
NASDAQ
Winnebago (WGO) Tanks 30% in a Year: Is it a Good Entry Point?
Shares of the recreational vehicle (RV) maker Winnebago Industries WGO have plunged 30% over the past year. A number of factors like chip shortage, scarcity of other RV components, supply chain challenges, high commodity and operational costs and declining demand for the company’s products are hurting the stock performance. But does this 30% decline over the past year make for a buying opportunity? Considering the uncertain near-term macro environment, we believe it's better to wait on the sidelines now.
NASDAQ
SOXL, KESG: Big ETF Outflows
Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the DIREXION DAILY SEMICONDUCTOR BULL 3X SHARES, where 10,750,000 units were destroyed, or a 2.8% decrease week over week. And on a percentage change basis, the ETF...
NASDAQ
USFR, CGSD: Big ETF Inflows
Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, which added 17,160,000 units, or a 6.8% increase week over week. And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest...
NASDAQ
Here's Why You Should Retain Glaukos (GKOS) in Your Portfolio
Glaukos Corporation GKOS is well-poised for growth, backed by favorable clinical trial results and a robust product pipeline. However, stiff competition is a concern. Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) have declined 4.7% against the industry’s growth of 4% in the past six months. The S&P 500 Index has fallen 1% in the same time frame.
NASDAQ
Signet (SIG) Rallies 21.4% in Past Six Months: Here's Why
Signet Jewelers Limited SIG seems a promising pick, thanks to steady growth in its e-commerce business and advancements made with respect to the Inspiring Brilliance strategy. Sturdy gains from growth initiatives like unique banner value propositions, innovation, marketing efforts and advanced connected-commerce capabilities are added positives. Shares of this jewelry retailer have appreciated 21.4% in the past six months against the industry’s 9.3% decline. Let’s delve deeper.
