Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
New 'Twister' Movie Gets Release Date
The forecast is in. Twisters are coming to Hollywood. The long-awaited sequel to the hit 1996 film Twister now has a release date. The film will be directed by Lee Isaac Chung, who earned Best Director and Best Original Screenplay Oscar nominations for his critically acclaimed 2020 film Minari. Twisters...
Collider
Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator’ Sequel Is Now Casting Its Leads
Rome: one of the most powerful empires and civilizations the world has ever known. So dense over the centuries has been their mark on humanity that aspects of our lives are still being affected by this empire. So when Sir Ridley Scott directed and released the Roman film Gladiator in 2000, it turned out to be a massive hit at the box office, grossing $457 million worldwide. The film was such a success that since its release, there have been multiple attempts at a sequel. Finally, it would seem a sequel is now at hand, with Scott seeking actors to star in the project.
‘Boston Strangler’ Premiere Date, First Look: Keira Knightley-Led True-Crime Thriller From 20th Century Studios To Be Accompanied By ABC Audio Podcast
20th Century Studios has unveiled first-look photos from its true-crime thriller Boston Strangler — also unveiling a premiere date for the film starring two-time Oscar nominee Keira Knightley (The Imitation Game). Pic will bow on March 17 exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories. Also newly announced is a three-part companion podcast — from ABC News division, ABC Audio — to be released for free on all major podcast platforms ahead of the film’s debut. The Boston Strangler film from writer-director Matt Ruskin follows Loretta McLaughlin (Knightley), a reporter for...
Margot Robbie and Tobey Maguire cause chaos in new Babylon 'Naughty' and 'Nice' trailers
A new pair of Babylon trailers have been released
Ashley Olsen marries longtime partner Louis Eisner in secret ceremony
Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner.The former child star turned fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot during a secret ceremony at a private Bel Air home on 28 December, according to Page Six.The ceremony was an intimate affair, with approximately 50 attendees, as per the publication’s report.The Independent contacted Olsen’s representatives for comment.Olsen and Eisner have kept their romance private since they were rumoured to have started dating in 2017. They made their red carpet debut in September 2021 after four years together.In May 2022, Olsen sparked rumours the two may...
Little Richard Doc Exploring the Black Queer Origins of Rock to Premiere at Sundance 2023
A documentary on Little Richard, a reexamination of the history of the Meatpacking District through the lens of trans sex workers, the film adaptation of a viral short story, and more will premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The U.S. Documentary competition will boast the world premiere of Lisa Cortés’ Little Richard: I Am Everything. The film will simultaneously chronicle the career of the titular rock and roll pioneer while examining the genre’s Black queer origins in an effort to counterbalance the whitewashed history of American pop. Somewhat similarly, Kristen Lovell and Zachary Drucker’s documentary The Stroll will tackle the...
thebrag.com
Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
‘Till’: Read The Screenplay From Michael Reilly, Keith Beauchamp And Chinonye Chukwu That Shifts Narrative On True Story
Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race. When Chinonye Chukwu was approached to direct Till, she saw it as an opportunity to shift the narrative, and give viewers a varied point of view. One that centered on the characters, and the aftermath. “I saw an opportunity to subvert expectations and approach the narrative through another lens – from the maternal point of view of Mamie Till-Mobley,” Chukwu said. Directed by Chukwu with a screenplay by Michael Reilly, Keith Beauchamp and Chukwu, Till tells the true story of the...
Collider
Most Anticipated Horror Movie Releases Coming In January 2023
2022 has been a fantastic year for the horror genre, and as 2023 approaches, anticipation is building ahead of a new year. With January historically offering up the likes of Scream (2022), Cloverfield, and Andy Muschietti's Mama, there is much to look forward to in the new year. From an...
A Batman Beyond movie starring Michael Keaton has reportedly been canceled by DC
This new Batman movie is Beyond saving
hypebeast.com
Nicolas Cage Stars as Dracula in First Trailer for Universal’s New Horror-Comedy Flick
The first trailer is out for Universal Pictures’ Dracula spin-off story, Renfield. Nicolas Cage brings a campy twist to the iconic role of Count Dracula but, for once, he’s not the lead character. Rather, that part goes to Nicholas Hoult, who stars as the titular character of Renfield.
Can You Guess North Carolina's Favorite Christmas Movie?
Wishlisted found the most popular Christmas movie in each state, including this holiday classic in North Carolina.
Christoph Waltz Is a Sinister Consultant in Teaser for Prime Video Thriller
Christoph Waltz’s titular Regus Patoff is described as both a “monster” and a “sociopath” in the first teaser for The Consultant, Prime Video‘s upcoming workplace thriller. Based on Bentley Little’s 2015 novel of the same name and releasing all eight episodes on Friday, Feb. 24, The Consultant is described as “a twisted, comedic-thriller series” that explores “the sinister relationship between boss and employee.” The premise: When consultant Regus Patoff is hired to improve the business at an app-based gaming company, employees experience new demands and challenges that “put everything into question… including their lives.” In addition to two-time Academy Award winner Waltz, the...
Collider
Best Horror Book Adaptations That Aren’t Stephen King
While walking through the aisles of most bookstores, it’s never a surprise to find the horror section completely dominated by Stephen King novels. The man is prolific, a legend of sorts, with the ability to churn out material sometimes even faster than we can read them. With such a large and diverse catalog of work, it’s often difficult for horror fans to resist the urge to temporarily disrupt their journey through King’s labyrinthine multiverse.
AMC Scraps 61st Street Season 2, Invitation to a Bonfire Adaptation Starring Tatiana Maslany
Season 2 of Peter Moffat’s legal drama 61st Street will not air on AMC after all. To cut costs, the network has scrapped the follow-up season, even though all eight episodes have already been filmed, our sister site Variety reports. The show, which starred Courtney B. Vance, was originally greenlit as a two-season event series back in 2019. The network also pulled the plug on the series adaption of Adrienne Celt’s book Invitation to a Bonfire, which starred Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk, Orphan Black). Per Variety, four of the planned six episodes were already shot. 61st Street centered on Moses Johnson (played by Doctor...
'Brokeback Mountain' director wrote a moving tribute to Heath Ledger 15 years after his death
“Brokeback Mountain,” Ang Lee’s beautiful film about love and repression, was a turning point for LGBTQ cinema in 2005 because it was one of the few mainstream Hollywood films to put a love story between two men front and center.These days, such a film would hardly raise eyebrows, but 17 years ago it was the subject of scorn from conservative circles for pushing the “gay agenda.” Its stars, Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal, took considerable risks making the film because it could have jeopardized their status as leading men. But their pitch-perfect performances helped make the edgy material relatable to the general public. Film critic Roger Ebert perfectly explained why the story resonated with people in his 2005 review. "'Brokeback Mountain' has been described as 'a gay cowboy movie,' which is a cruel simplification,” he wrote.
Ruth Negga Joins Jake Gyllenhaal In The Apple TV+ Presumed Innocent Series Adaptation
Ruth Negga's body of work consists of some impressive titles that have resonated well with critics (via Rotten Tomatoes), and the next endeavor she looks to add to her list of accomplishments will be starring opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in the Apple TV+ series "Presumed Innocent. " The limited series isn't...
murphysmultiverse.com
Murphy’s Team-Up Volume 31: Most Anticipated Movie of 2023
2023 is set to be a wild year at the box office. The month of March alone features four major theatrical releases and none of those are from Marvel, DC or include Tom Cruise! Team MM got together to share each of their most anticipated films of the new year!
murphysmultiverse.com
Hugh Jackman May Have Revealed ‘Deadpool 3’s New Title
For some time now, there have been many hints that the third entry in the Deadpool franchise may not get a numbered entry. It made sense given that this entry wills and out from the previous entries, as Ryan Reynolds‘ take on the Merc with a Mouth will make his way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not just that, but it’ll also see the grand return of Hugh Jackman back in the role of Wolverine, who was teased to have a major role in the sequel.
murphysmultiverse.com
12 Days of X-Mas: Day 12, Wolverine
The X-Men are coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Marvel Studios has no small task ahead of them in making sure that the iconic team can lead the franchise in Phase 7 and beyond. Marvel Studios is also sure to make every effort to separate their adaptation of the team(s) from what came before. To celebrate the 12 Days of Christmas, we’ve decided to put together a list of which characters might play a key role and how Marvel Studios can ensure nobody will confuse them with their Fox counterparts or, in this case, one that should play a key role this time around as well.
Comments / 0