The Ottawa County Democratic Party is condemning several sweeping changes that the Board of Commissioners made to its local government on Tuesday. On Tuesday, the newly elected Ottawa County Board of Commissioners, comprised of mostly members who have been endorsed by the far-right Republican PAC group, Impact Ottawa, voted in their first meeting to fire the County’s top public health officer, completely eliminate its Diversity Equity and Inclusion Department, and hire former Congressional Candidate John Gibbs as its new County Administrator, moments after firing current Administrator John Shay.

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO