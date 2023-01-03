ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

wgvunews.org

Grand Rapids African American Health Institute

Grand Rapids African American Health Institute was one of the recipients of Kent County's ARPA funds, talking today with Vanessa Greene about the plans for supporting the GR Community. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wgvunews.org

Meijer becomes first retailer to run all-electric semitrucks in cold weather environment

Two all-electric semitrucks will be joining meijer’s 250-truck fleet. The Midwest retail giant received the pair of Freightliner eCascadia semitrucks earlier this month. The trucks will operate out of its Lansing Distribution Center, making multiple, daily deliveries to Meijer supercenters within a 200-mile range. Meijer celebrated the trucks' inaugural...
LANSING, MI
wgvunews.org

Ottawa County Board of Commissioners hires John Gibbs as new Administrator

The newly elected Ottawa County Board of Commissioners made sweeping changes to its local government Tuesday that included the hiring of former Republican congressional candidate John Gibbs as its new county Administrator. John Gibbs had been the GOP candidate for Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District after beating United States Representative Peter...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
wgvunews.org

Ottawa County Democrats call out Board of Commissioners' hiring of John Gibbs

The Ottawa County Democratic Party is condemning several sweeping changes that the Board of Commissioners made to its local government on Tuesday. On Tuesday, the newly elected Ottawa County Board of Commissioners, comprised of mostly members who have been endorsed by the far-right Republican PAC group, Impact Ottawa, voted in their first meeting to fire the County’s top public health officer, completely eliminate its Diversity Equity and Inclusion Department, and hire former Congressional Candidate John Gibbs as its new County Administrator, moments after firing current Administrator John Shay.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI

