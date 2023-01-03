Read full article on original website
Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Melissa Gorga Says Daughter Antonia Is ‘Unfazed’ by Her Feud With Teresa Giudice
Shutterstock (2) Remaining unbothered! Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Melissa and Joe Gorga may be dealing with an ongoing family feud with Teresa Giudice — but daughter Antonia isn’t letting the drama phase her. "It's so crazy that she is such a drama-free — like, she almost giggles at drama, like laughs at me," Melissa, 43, […]
Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice Reveals That Husband Luis Ruelas Invited Her Ex Joe Giudice on Vacation With Them
One big happy family? Teresa Giudice revealed that her husband, Luis Ruelas, invited her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, to tag along with them on vacation. “We’re going away and my husband asked [Joe, 50] to come with us,” Teresa, 50, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, December 13, while promoting her forthcoming film, Fuhgeddabout Christmas, with […]
TLC’s Chilli confirms she’s dating Matthew Lawrence after his divorce
see also Matthew Lawrence links up with TLC’s Chilli in Hawaii amid Cheryl Burke divorce The "Boy Meets World" alum and the "No Scrubs" singer... She found someone who isn’t a “creep.” TLC member Chilli confirmed Tuesday that she is dating Matthew Lawrence following his divorce from Cheryl Burke. Her rep told TMZ that the longtime friends’ relationship turned romantic just before Thanksgiving, and they ended up spending the holidays together in Atlanta. Chilli, whose real name is Rozonda Thomas, introduced the “Boy Meets World” alum to her family over Christmas, according to the report. The “No Scrubs” singer, 51, and Lawrence, 42, also went Instagram-official on...
Ant Anstead Shares Sweet Photo With Hudson After Finalizing Custody Battle With Ex-Wife Christina Haack: ‘BBQ Night’
Courtesy of Ant Anstead /Instagram Boys’ night! Ant Anstead enjoyed some quality time with son Hudson after finalizing his custody battle with ex-wife Christina Hall (née Haack). “BBQ night…” Anstead, 43, captioned a sweet Instagram Story photo on Wednesday, December 7. The England native was all smiles in the snap as he looked lovingly at his […]
'Little People, Big World': Matt Roloff Reflects on Relationship With Caryn After Talking to His Mother in Exclusive Sneak Peek
Matt Roloff is taking a look at his relationship with girlfriend Caryn Chandler from a new perspective. After admitting in a recent episode that Chandler had "taken a little half a step back" amid his difficulties with the rest of the Roloff family, the Little People Big World star has his feelings for his longtime love reinforced during a dinner with his mother, Peggy Roloff.
Cheryl Burke Seemingly Shades Ex-Husband Matthew Lawrence’s Relationship With TLC’s Chilli: ‘That Was Fast’
Weighing in? Cheryl Burke may have reacted to her ex-husband, Matthew Lawrence, moving on with TLC's Chilli. "That was fast," the former Dancing With the Stars pro, 38, wrote via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, January 4, with the song "Boy's a liar" by PinkPantheress playing in the background of the post. Eagle-eyed followers were […]
LPBW’s Tori and Zach Roloff Reunite With Audrey and Jeremy at Holiday Party Amid Family Drama
Home for the holidays! Little People, Big World stars Tori Roloff and husband Zach Roloff reunited with Audrey Roloff and Jeremy Roloff at their Christmas party amid the ongoing family drama. Tori, 31, and Audrey, 31, shared videos and photos via their respective Instagram Stories on Saturday, December 17, from...
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Shares Ultrasound Photo as He Thanks 2022 for 'Giving Me a Family'
Keke Palmer, 29, announced that she and boyfriend Darius Jackson are expecting during her Saturday Night Live monologue last month Keke Palmer's boyfriend is reflecting on the couple's exciting year together. Sharing a photo carousel on Instagram on Tuesday, Darius Jackson took the time to look back at 2022 — the year in which Palmer announced her pregnancy — writing, "To 2022, thank you for giving me a family ❤️🙏🏽." The carousel includes pictures of Jackson, 28, on vacation with the Nope actress, scooping her up for a kiss as they enjoy...
Joe Giudice Reveals What He Does For A Living Today
It’s been some time since we last heard from Joe Giudice from the Real Housewives of New Jersey. When he and Teresa Giudice were married, the pair’s rocky relationship was always at the center of discussion. Some of the ladies even accused Juicy Joe of cheating on the RHONJ OG. Even then, he never let […] The post Joe Giudice Reveals What He Does For A Living Today appeared first on Reality Tea.
‘RHONY’: Bethenny Frankel Reveals What Really Happened on That Flight With Jill Zarin
Bethenny Frankel from 'RHONY' shared what the surprise flight she shared with Jill Zarin was like and if she thinks Jill is the thirstiest Housewife.
Luis Ruelas threatens to ‘f–king punch’ Joe Gorga in explosive ‘RHONJ’ trailer
Back and Jersier than ever. Luis Ruelas threatened to get physical with Joe Gorga in the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” Season 13 trailer, which was released Wednesday. After Teresa Giudice claimed that Joe and Melissa Gorga were unhappy in their marriage, the couple immediately ganged up against the OG “Housewife.” Joe screamed at his sister, “F–k you!” before Melissa, 43, shouted, “What do I need to f–king prove to you here?” “I’m gonna f–king punch him in the face, ’cause I got nothing to f–king lose,” Ruelas, 47, told Giudice, 50, as he stood up and charged toward Joe, also 43. The trailer...
Kim DePaola Claims That Danielle Cabral Was Hired To Be Teresa Giudice’s “Lap Dog”
Real Housewives of New Jersey will be back soon, and the Season 13 trailer already gave the fandom lots of juicy tidbits. Jennifer Aydin told newbie Danielle Cabral about the rumor that Melissa Gorga allegedly cheated on her husband, Joe Gorga. After this bomb was dropped at the RHONJ finale taping, reportedly all hell broke […] The post Kim DePaola Claims That Danielle Cabral Was Hired To Be Teresa Giudice’s “Lap Dog” appeared first on Reality Tea.
‘RHONJ’: Teresa Giudice Reveals Husband Luis Ruelas Supports Joe Giudice’s Return to the US
Teresa Giudice from 'RHONJ' said husband Luis Ruelas wrote a letter to the US government pleaded to grant Joe Giudice entry back into the US.
JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus Break Up 2 Months After Confirming Romance
It's over for JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus. The "D.R.E.A.M." singer and the content creator have broken up. On Dec. 17, Avery shared a TikTok video showing footage of themselves on a Royal Caribbean cruise. In one clip, JoJo holds up an arcade game prize, telling her, "This is my 'Sorry for Breaking Up With You' present."
Jennifer Lopez Celebrates 'One of The Best Years Yet' by Sharing Never-Seen-Before Wedding Photos
The actress tied the knot with Ben Affleck during a private Las Vegas ceremony in July Jennifer Lopez is looking back at 2022 with a smile. On Sunday, the actress shared a sweet Instagram reel that celebrated "one of the best years yet" with extensive clips and never-seen-before snaps from her year. "I cannot wait for all that's to come next year ...🎆 #HappyNewYear#ImJustGettingStarted#WaitingForTonight#ThisIsMeNow," added Lopez in the caption of the video that features her favorite moments in chronological order, including the planning of her private wedding to Ben Affleck in July and...
Valerie Bertinelli Says She Is 'Free' on First New Year's Day Since Divorce from Tom Vitale
"I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried," the Food Network star wrote on Instagram. "This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life!" Valerie Bertinelli is ready to embrace the new year! The Food Network star, 62, who admitted that she had a tough 2022 — which included her divorce from Tom Vitale — is looking ahead with fresh eyes and optimism. "This new year's day is coming in so much happier than last year's," the mother of one wrote in an...
Teresa Giudice Tells Todd and Julie Chrisley to 'Stand Strong' and 'Stay Connected' to Kids amid Legal Woes
"It's going to be very hard but they have to make the best of it," said The Real Housewives of New Jersey star After serving time for a similar crime, Teresa Giudice is giving advice to Todd and Julie Chrisley as they prepare to report to prison for their financial crime convictions. Back in 2015, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, completed 11 months of a 15-month fraud sentence. Her now ex-husband Joe Giudice served his own a 41-month sentence in 2016 after pleading guilty to mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud charges. He...
Jeremy Renner Shares Sweet Video of Mom and Sister Helping 'Lift My Spirits' During Hospital Stay
"Thank you mama, thank you sister, thank all for you for you love," Jeremy Renner wrote on Instagram Jeremy Renner is sharing a lighthearted moment from his stay in the ICU. On Thursday morning, Renner, 51, posted a video to his Instagram Story of his mother and sister comforting him from his hospital bed after the actor suffered serious injuries in a snowplow accident. In the video, Renner's sister can be seen massaging his head and making her brother laugh as their mother looks on during what the actor wrote was a "spa moment...
Who Is Ashley Olsen's Rumored Husband? All About Louis Eisner
Louis Eisner is a Los Angeles-based artist and the son of well-known jewelry designer Lisa Eisner Get to know Ashley Olsen's rumored husband. The fashion mogul reportedly tied the knot with her artist boyfriend, Louis Eisner, in a private ceremony on Dec. 28, 2022, according to Page Six. The couple has been linked since October 2017, however, neither Ashley nor Louis have spoken about their relationship publicly and have kept a low profile through the years. In August 2018, the pair was photographed when they stepped out arm-in-arm for...
Kate Gosselin Joined Rigorous New Boot Camp Reality Series Because She 'Wanted Cool Mom Points'
The Kate Plus 8 star says her experience competing on FOX's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test reality series was "intense" Kate Gosselin is stepping way outside her comfort zone. The former Kate Plus 8 star is opening up about her experience competing on FOX's grueling Special Forces: World's Toughest Test reality series. "It was intense," Gosselin, 47, tells PEOPLE of the show, which sees 15 other celebrities — including Jamie Lynn Spears, the Spice Girls' Melanie "Mel B" Brown and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore — undergo demanding training sessions and dangerous challenges based on...
