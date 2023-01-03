Read full article on original website
coinjournal.net
Monero (XMR) Price Prediction 2025 – Here’s why investors prefer Metacade (MCADE)
According to leading industry experts, GameFi and play-to-earn (P2E) are set to explode in 2023-2025. New market entrants in this sector are already gaining significant traction with investors, often at the expense of more established players in the wider market. The Monero price prediction 2025 illustrates this trend. It’s clear that many investors are now choosing crypto gaming stars such as Metacade over Monero. Read on to understand why.
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: SHIB climbing to $1 depends on…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) has fallen by around 65% since the collapse of the Terra ecosystem in May this year. The now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX also had a particularly adverse impact on the Shiba Inu (SHIB) coin. With the end of 2022 dawning, SHIB was trading at $0.00000807 on the charts. With a market capitalization of $4.7 billion, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the 17th largest cryptocurrency today. SHIB is the second-most popular memecoin too, trailing only Dogecoin (DOGE).
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
NASDAQ
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in Early 2023
In a note titled "The financial market surprises of 2023" Standard Chartered has predicted that the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) could fall by another 70% to $5,000 in the new year due to rising interest rates and a continued sell-off in the tech sector. On the other hand, venture...
cryptoglobe.com
How Bitcoin Price Could Hit $23 Million If $BTC Becomes ‘Dominant Store of Value’
On Saturday (31 December 2022), Joe Burnett, Head Analyst at Blockware Solutions, explained how recently his firm’s research had concluded that if Bitcoin becomes the dominant store of value the $BTC price could reach nearly $23 million. Burnet told his over 41K Twitter followers:. Blockware, which is a pioneer...
cryptopotato.com
Erik Voorhees Predicts When the Next Bitcoin Bull Market Will Start
ShapeShaft’s CEO claimed bitcoin could rise to $40,000 by this summer if macroeconomic conditions improve. Erik Voorhees – CEO of ShapeShaft and an outspoken proponent of bitcoin – believes it could take between six months and three years before the next crypto bull run occurs. He also...
From TerraUSD's meltdown to the collapse of a $32 billion crypto empire, here is a full timeline of the crypto market's year in 2022
The Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes spooked investors away from speculative bets like crypto in 2022. The industry endured a series of collapses, including FTX, algorithmic stablecoin UST, and centralized lender Celsius. Despite market doldrums, Wall Street giants like BlackRock inked majors crypto-related deals. Crypto endured major blows this year...
ambcrypto.com
DEXs on Cardano see growth, but how does that benefit ADA in the long run?
However, the network’s TVL continued to decline along with daily activity. MELD DeFi, a popular Decentralized Exchange (DeX) on the Cardano [ADA] network, stated that it would be expanding its reach and growth in a 2 January tweet. It would do so by becoming a multi-chain protocol and would launch on Avalanche in the coming months.
This 48-year-old FTX user who lost access to $120,000 plans to diversify into real estate and luxury collectibles - but hasn't lost faith in crypto
This software developer has been investing in crypto for two years, and planned to use the FTX funds for his three childrens' college education. He had roughly five bitcoin on his account, as well as a smaller position in Avalanche, which added up to about $120,000 based on November prices.
binbits.com
XRP Price Prediction for 2023, 2024, 2025 to 2030
XRP price prediction is a tool designated to provide insight into the potential ranges the token would attain in posterity. Before considering the possible zones XRP is anticipated to foray, it is expedient to understand how the asset came to be. Born out of a passion for Bitcoin, Brad Garlinghouse...
coinjournal.net
Bitcoin remains close to $17k after FOMC minutes release: Will BTC rally soon?
Bitcoin price steadied above $16,800 as US Federal Reserve officials agreed to slow its pace of interest rate hikes. The latest FOMC minutes indicate that US policymakers are focused on controlling the pace of price hikes. Bitcoin could surge past the $17k resistance level soon. BTC eyes the $17k resistance...
This 26-year-old FTX customer lost access to $14,000 when Sam Bankman-Fried's exchange collapsed. Now he plans to keep his money in stocks.
"I'm going to pivot more to stocks," he said. "Stocks have more policies in place in case something goes wrong."
coinjournal.net
Will Bitcoin bounce back? Why 2022’s pain is different to anything previously
Bitcoin has closed the year down 64%, its worst year since 2018. This bear market is different, as for the first time ever in Bitcoin’s existence, the wider economy is also pulling back. Bitcoin’s correlation with the stock market is extremely high, proving it trades like a high-risk asset...
coinjournal.net
Solana interest grows as price eyes a bullish push after weekly 40% gains
Solana token has gained by almost 40% in a week as network activity surge. The weekly gains have been inspired by the Bonk token airdrop. Solana (SOL/USD) is making a strong return after a difficult spell in 2022. Frequent hacks, FTX collapse, and a prolonged crypto winter are some of the ails of Solana in 2022. In particular, the FTX crash saw SOL fall below $10. But a return of nearly 40% in a week is sending a statement that investors are not done with the proclaimed Ethereum killer.
coinjournal.net
Jasmy price prediction as Japan’s Bitcoin surges
Jasmy price has jumped in the past four days. It has jumped by more than 40% from the lowest point in 2022. Jasmy price has had one of the best performances in 2022 as investors bought the dip in Japan’s Bitcoin. It has risen in the past five straight days and moved to the highest level since December 11. These gains represent about a 40% increase from the lowest level in 2022, giving it a market cap of over $100 million.
coinjournal.net
Near price stages a slow recovery: Will these gains hold?
Near Protocol price jumped on Wednesday. This price was in sync with other Sam coins like Solana and Serum. Near Protocol paused its remarkable sell-off as Sam Coins staged a strong comeback. The coin rose to a high of $1.428, which was the highest level since December 16. It has rallied by more than 14% from its lowest level in 2022.
coinjournal.net
Ethereum recovering above $1,250. Is this a bullish trigger?
Ethereum hovered around the $1,250 resistance on Wednesday. Ethereum network surpassed Bitcoin in transaction volumes in 2022. Ethereum (ETH/USD) is trading at its crucial resistance zone of $1,250 after recovering 3% on Wednesday. This level has proved difficult to crack since plunging below it in mid-Dec. The new year recoveries may keep bulls on alert, although it is still too early to judge how far the price can surge.
coinjournal.net
Solana jumps by 7% to surpass the $11 resistance mark: Should you buy?
Solana is the best performer amongst the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market cap today. SOL is trading above $10 again after rallying more than 7% in the last 24 hours. The total cryptocurrency market cap remains above $800 billion. SOL soars past the $10 resistance level. SOL, the native token...
crypto-economy.com
Cardano (ADA) Swells 6% as DeFi Activity on the Network Increases
Cardano (ADA) has experienced an upswing in the past 24 hours as decentralized finance (DeFi) activity on the Cardano network increased substantially. The cryptocurrency industry had a terrible 2022 with various factors fuelling the meltdown. Catastrophic events such as the collapse of Terra ecosystem and FTX added to the downturn dragging Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), along with the broader digital assets sector falling to unexpected lows. The bears were a notch harsher to altcoins with Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) losing a ssignificant chunk of their value. Although ADA maintained its position as one of the top performing tokens, it noted a drop of nearly 84% in its value last year.
