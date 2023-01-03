ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gravette, AR

Government seeks exclusion of ‘irrelevant’ evidence in Barnett’s January 6 insurrection case

By C.C. McCandless
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x5DfL_0k22byks00

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — The government filed a motion asking a federal court to preclude the defense from submitting what it calls “irrelevant evidence” in the trial of a Gravette man facing charges for his actions during the January 6 insurrection.

Prosecution says Barnett lacks ‘any compelling reason’ for January 6 insurrection trial delay

Richard Barnett, 61, had a trial date set for January 9 but his defense was granted a two-month continuance on December 30, 2022. In a January 2 motion, the prosecution asked the court to “preclude the defendant from introducing evidence or argument related to the culpability of other participants in the January 2, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.”

“He is not charged with conspiracy. Nor is he charged together with any codefendants. The government seeks to hold the defendant accountable for his conduct alone.”

Government Motion In Limine, USA vs. Richard Barnett, January 2

The filing noted that pretrial disclosures suggest that Barnett’s legal team “intends to advance a defense that he is not guilty as a result of the relative conduct and culpability of others.” It added that the defense has provided notice that it plans to use expert testimony “as to the defendant’s culpability relative to others at the Capitol on January 6.”

Richard Barnett talks January 6 Capitol insurrection

The motion also said that multiple defense exhibits intended to be submitted as evidence “highlight the conduct of other particular individuals present at the Capitol on January 6, including identifying others by name and highlighting their individual actions.” The document included a series of screenshots of defense exhibits that highlighted multiple people, none of whom are Barnett.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08gRr2_0k22byks00
    Gravette resident, Richard Barnett, with his leg on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office. 1/6/2021.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CEjse_0k22byks00
    Jan. 6. Richard Barnett at Capitol riot.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SooZa_0k22byks00
    Jan. 6, Capitol riot. Note from Richard Barnett to Nancy Pelosi.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15mr9t_0k22byks00
    Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he protests inside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. – Demonstrators breached security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

“Only evidence that is relevant may be admitted at trial,” the government stated. “It is well-established that the possible guilt of others is no defense to a criminal charge, and a jury may not consider whether anyone else should be prosecuted during its deliberations.”

The motion then cited specific examples, including jury instructions in other cases, supporting that. It concluded by saying that “efforts to introduce such evidence can only be designed to either unfairly prejudice the jury by creating confusion, garner sympathy for a ‘lesser’ participant in the riot like the defendant, or support a bid for jury nullification.” It asked for all such evidence to be excluded.

Richard Barnett trial continuance request granted

Barnett is charged with: civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding; aiding and abetting; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; entering and remaining in certain rooms in the Capitol Building; disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building; theft of government property.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Law & Crime

Federal Judge Tosses Lawsuit Opposing Concealed-Carry Ban on D.C. Metro, Finding Challengers Did Not Show ‘Any Threat’ of Prosecution

A federal judge threw out a challenge to D.C.’s concealed pistol law after four D.C.-area residents failed to include a basic part of their case. Although the challengers made multiple arguments about the use of guns in 1600s New England, they included nothing to show that they were — or ever would be — personally affected by the statute.
VIRGINIA STATE
Colorado Newsline

Boebert bill would bar government help for immigrants seeking out-of-state abortion

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado introduced a bill this week that would block the federal government from transporting immigrants across state lines to receive an abortion, and she has co-sponsor support from fellow Colorado Republicans in the House, Reps. Ken Buck and Doug Lamborn.  The No Taxpayer Funds for Illegal Alien Abortions Act would […] The post Boebert bill would bar government help for immigrants seeking out-of-state abortion appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

Appeals court rules transgender care and transition infringes upon religious freedom

A federal appeals court has rolled back a Biden administration proposed rule on sex discrimination in a ruling blocking a transgender care mandate. The United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit upheld a North Dakota district court opinion in ruling in favor of Catholic health systems and associations, and the Religious Sisters of Mercy. The appeals court said implementation of Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act prohibiting certain forms of discrimination in healthcare compels providers to perform and provide insurance coverage for gender transition, which infringes upon religious freedom.
TEXAS STATE
Walter Rhein

Opinion: White Christians Want to Establish a "Morality Police"

There has been a lot of discussion over a recent story of a woman in Iran who died while in the custody of the “morality police.” As the United States increasingly falls under the influence of radical Christian nationalism, I wonder if such a force might be deployed in our country.
nationalhogfarmer.com

North Carolina Supreme Court dismisses Right to Farm Act challenge

The North Carolina Supreme Court has declined to take up a legal challenge regarding the 2017 and 2018 amendments to the state's Right to Farm Act. In an order signed by Justice Phil Berger, Jr. last week, the court upheld the December 2021 North Carolina Court of Appeals decision to dismiss a 2019 lawsuit brought by the Rural Empowerment Association for Community Help, North Carolina Environmental Justice Community Action Network and Waterkeeper Alliance.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy