Girls Basketball: LIVE updates, featured coverage and links for Tuesday, Jan. 3
No. 10 Ewing at West Windsor-Plainsboro South, 5:15. No. 14 Gill St. Bernard’s vs. Bridgewater-Raritan, 5:30.
Evan Werner leads Hasbrouck Heights over Wallington - Boys basketball recap
Evan Werner sank five 3-pointers in his game-high 22 points as Hasbrouck Heights won on the road, 63-30, over Wallington. Josh Rodriguez added 11 points while Joey Formisano put in 10 more for Hasbrouck Heights (5-2), which set the tone with a 17-5 run in the first quarter. Dariel Gil...
Raritan stays hot, defeats Central Regional in triple OT - Boys basketball recap
Jack O’Leary dropped 24 points to carry Raritan to a thrilling 49-48 triple-overtime victory over Central Regional in Bayville. Michael Diller added 14 points for Raritan (7-0), who is off to its best start in at least a decade. After Central Regional (4-3) jumped out to a 19-12 lead at halftime, Raritan retook momentum with a 13-6 run in the third quarter to tie the game at 25-25.
No. 8 Ramapo boys basketball sends message at home, upsets No. 5 Bergen Catholic
The suddenness of the cut was so quick that Ramapo’s Nate Burleson left his defender stuck in place as he broke to the rim, took a pass and slammed down one of the biggest dunks New Jersey has seen this winter. It was a highlight-reel play that gave Ramapo the energy it needed to turn things around.
Toms River East defeats Jackson Liberty - Boys basketball recap
Dylan Russell recorded 19 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists to lead Toms River East past Jackson Liberty 76-57 in Toms River. Despite Jackson Liberty (0-7) jumping out to a 21-12 lead in the first quarter, Toms River East (3-5) cut it to a three-point game at halftime. From there, Toms River East took control as it outscored Jackson Liberty 23-5 in the third en route to the 19-point win.
Delbarton downs Mendham in Double Overtime - Boys basketball recap
Lincoln Zimmermann led with 14 points as Delbarton won on the road in double overtime, 50-46, over Mendham. Delbarton (6-1) led 21-17 at halftime but regulation ended in a 38-38 tie. Both teams scored five points in the first overtime. Mike Vaccaro added 11 points and eight rebounds while Julian...
Boys Basketball: Metuchen defeats Wardlaw-Hartridge
Metuchen won its second straight game by at least 20 points in a 49-29 defeat of Wardlaw-Hartridge, in Metuchen. Three of Metuchen’s four wins this season have come by double-digits. Ben Santus scored 12 points to lead Metuchen (4-3), while Danny Galligan added another 10 points. Harrison Kilpatrick dropped...
Central Regional edges out Jackson Liberty - Girls basketball recap
Kelsey DiMichele scored 18 points to lead the way for Central Regional as it defeated Jackson Liberty 47-38 in Jackson. The game was very close early on with the first quarter ending tied at the 3 and the second quarter ending tied once again, this time at 16. Jackson Liberty took the edge with a 20-16 third quarter to hold a 36-32 lead, but Central Regional (5-2) would come back to win with a 14-7 fourth quarter.
Girls Basketball: Watchung Hills shuts down Immaculata
Julia Puglisi scored a game high 20 points as Watchung Hills defeated Immaculata 51-30, in Somerville. Watchung Hills (5-3) held a big 11-4 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Warriors would go on to give up only five more points in the second quarter and scored another 12 to take a 23-9 lead into the halftime break.
Carroll duo sign to continue college football careers
Carroll standouts Jorge Valdes and Solomon Oduma signed to continue their football careers on Thursday.
Girls Basketball: No. 8 Red Bank Catholic defeats Colts Neck, stays undefeated
Red Bank Catholic, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, dominated Colts Neck on both sides of the ball in a 60-23 win, in Colts Neck. Red Bank Catholic (8-0) allowed less than 10 points in each quarter, and allowed just four points in both of the third and fourth quarters.
MVPs, Players of the Week in all 15 boys basketball conferences, Jan. 4
Basketball is back in New Jersey and the month of December was a great start to the year. Players from around the state were amazing in the opening stretch of the season and their eye-catching performances set the tone for the rest of the winter. These superstars stepped up in big games and proved why they are must-watch players in their conferences.
Boys basketball: South River downs Wardlaw-Hartridge to stay unbeaten
Lazaro Rodriguez finished with 15 points and five rebounds as South River stopped Wardlaw-Hartridge 73-33 in Edison. Roman Santos tallied nine points, eight rebounds and five assists while Edward Herrera grabbed five rebounds for South River (7-0). MIchael Rivas chipped in with four rebounds and four assists. Wardlaw-Hartridge fell to...
Edison holds on to edge New Brunswick - Boys basketball recap
Ricky Harvey went four of six from the line in his 12 points as Edison won at home, 34-33, over New Brunswick. Ermin Kapo added 11 points for Edison (3-4), which opened with a 12-5 run and led 19-15 at halftime in the defensive battle. Christopher Moronta put in a...
East Brunswick Magnet defeats Academy Charter - Boys Basketball recap
Scott Pede scored 23 points to lead East Brunswick Magnet past Academy Charter 64-42 in East Brunswick. East Brunswick Magnet (2-3) jumped out to an 18-8 lead in the first quarter before taking a 7-point lead into halftime. East Brunswick Magnet continued its momentum in the second half outscoring Academy Charter 36-21.
Scotch Plains-Fanwood over Roselle Catholic - Girls basketball recap
Amanda Baylock scored 32 points, half of which came in the first half, to lead the way for Scotch Plains-Fanwood as it defeated Roselle Catholic 52-34 in Scotch Plains. Scotch Plains-Fanwood led 26-16 at the half and closed the game out with a 17-6 run in the fourth quarter. Sidney...
Bishop Eustace over Glassboro - Boys basketball recap
James Iannelli led three players in double figures with 16 points as Bishop Eustace remained undefeated with a 55-43 win over Glassboro in Glassboro. Tommy Semiraglo scored 15 points and Ian Glassmacher added 11 for Bishop Eustace, which led by four at halftime and six after three quarters before finally pulling away in the fourth to raise its record to 7-0.
Boonton over Mountain Lakes - Boys basketball recap
Charlie Hurd’s 19 points and 12 rebounds led Boonton to a 64-58 victory over Mountain Lakes in Mountain Lakes. Ethan Volante scored a game-high 21 points to go with five rebounds and four steals for Boonton (4-2). Keith Hughes added 11 points, nine assists and five rebounds in the win.
Naming SBLive's National High School Athlete of the Week (Dec. 26-31)
Every week, SBLive compiles the best high school sports performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Girls Basketball: Bogutskyy’s 19 leads J.P. Stevens to GMC win
J.P. Stevens (2-5) picked up its second win in the Greater Middlesex Conference - White division in the process. The first three quarters of the game belonged to J.P. Stevens, as the Hawks opened the game on a 10-3 run then scored 24 points combined in the second and third quarters. Going into the fourth the Hawks led by 13 points at 34-21.
