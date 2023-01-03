Read full article on original website
Top Speed
10 Reasons Why The Rivian R1T Should Be Your First Electric Pickup Truck
The electric truck world is booming. We went from no products to a full list of trucks available to choose from. This is both a blessing and a curse. A blessing in the sense that we can choose what we like best and a curse because we need to choose what we like best. Get it? Choosing can be hard. While all new electric trucks are impressive, we believe that one stands out from the crowd. That truck is the unique and revolutionary Rivian R1T. A truck that doesn’t just add electricity to trucks. It adds functions, capabilities, and features we have never seen before. So, here are 10 reasons why the Rivian R1T should absolutely be your first electric truck.
News Channel Nebraska
Electric vehicle sales hit a tipping point in 2022
Next time you're circling a full parking lot, try to remember what you saw in it just a couple of years ago. Things are different, now. There are a lot more electric vehicles and they aren't just Teslas anymore, either. "It's not your eyes tricking you," said Matt Degen, an...
The Verge
Google’s new high-definition maps are arriving first on Volvo and Polestar electric vehicles
Google is rolling out a brand-new high-definition version of Google Maps for cars with the tech giant’s native Android Automotive operating system. The HD maps will provide granular details that were not previously available, like lane markings, road signs, and traffic barriers. The first vehicles to get the new...
Chinese Zeekr 001 Gets Massive 621 Miles Of Electric Range For 2023
Chinese automaker Zeekr is claiming its new EV, the 001, achieves an incredible 621 miles of range on a single charge. The Zeekr 001 is something you'd be forgiven for not having heard of. Even after the electric shooting brake broke two world records. It's a Chinese brand, owned by Geely, the same folks who own Lotus, Volvo, and Polestar. For all intents and purposes, this is China's Kia EV6 - an electric wagon with big performance and sleek looks.
TODAY.com
Car prices could drop 20% next year. Here's where to expect the best deals first.
If you want an early deal on a used car in 2023, consider a minivan and think about buying domestic, experts say.
Toyota president says 'silent majority' questioning electric vehicle-only push: 'We shouldn't limit ourselves'
Toyota president Akio Toyoda is speaking out against the industry's push to go electric exclusively, saying some are afraid to say what he is saying about electric vehicles.
fox56news.com
How long do electric cars last?
(iSeeCars) — Electric cars have surged in popularity due to high gas prices and the emergence of new all-electric vehicles across all major vehicle types. Because electric cars are a relatively new technology, prospective buyers may be curious about how long they can expect these cars to last. From...
Top Speed
What Happens To All Of The Old EV Batteries?
As the future turns electric, consumers are wondering where their car batteries come from, and what happens to them when they are replaced. It's smart to worry about the environmental impact these things have on our planet. We will take a closer look at the EV battery process from start to finish. From recycling the old to building the new, your questions are sure to be answered here!
insideevs.com
Tesla May Reveal $25,000 EV In 2024
According to Tesla stock analysts at Loup Ventures, a firm that's been following and reporting on Tesla for years, the US EV maker will unveil its upcoming "Model 2" in 2024. As we understand, there's not officially a "Model 2" on Tesla's list of future vehicles, but the automaker has mentioned on several occasions that a smaller, cheaper model is coming.
Toyota is getting ready to test its hydrogen combustion engine on the streets
Zero carbon emissions will undoubtedly be a requirement in the years to come. Toyota's strategy for achieving its carbon neutrality is to develop and provide a variety of technologies to reach net zero emissions by 2035. The company believes it is too early to concentrate on a single zero-emission solution; therefore, it is developing battery-electric, hydrogen fuel cell, and hydrogen combustion technology.
ComicBook
NanoFlowcell Quantino Twentyfive Is A Batteryless Electric Car That'll Do 0-62 MPH In 2.5 Seconds
London-based nanoFlowcell Holdings plc (NFC) has set up a US subsidiary in New York called nanoFlowcell USA LLC, through which it aims to sell the Quantino twentyfive, an electric sports car without a battery. While the arrival of yet another EV brand is no surprise, nanoFlowcell is a fascinating study....
Top Speed
BMW’s Electric Cars Will Shift To Solid State Batteries
Earlier this month, one of BMW's top engineers for its next-generation batteries think that we've reached the peak of what lithium-ion batteries are capable of. Any improvements from here on for the current lithium-ion batteries will mostly be focused on lowering their cost or improving their energy density. For us to truly meet our goals, the jump toward solid-state batteries is inevitable, and BMW is also on board with this tech.
Chevrolets, Nissans, Teslas, and More Qualify for the New 2023 Tax Credit
The New Year is here, and you know what that means, friends. Tax season is right around the corner. Sorry, we didn’t mean to be rude. But it’s not all bad news, especially if you purchased an electric vehicle in 2022. As part of President Biden’s $430 billion...
Ars Technica
Here’s why electric vehicles need EV-specific tires
One of the biggest promises of electric vehicles is that they provide relative freedom from constant car maintenance. Gone are oil and filter changes, spark plugs, tune-ups, diesel particulate traps, diesel exhaust aftertreatment fluid, and countless other parts to replace. There's not even so much as a muffler clamp to deal with.
Business Insider
Take a look inside the factory where Ford's cranking out the all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup
Ford is aiming to build 150,000 F-150 Lightnings a year at its revamped factory. The EV assembly line is more spacious and less cluttered than the typical car factory. Ford is rushing to fill 200,000 reservations for the F-150 Lightning. Ford added the new production shift in November at the...
I visited a museum exhibit about Tesla and saw the car that allegedly inspired Elon Musk to start making electric vehicles
The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles features an up-close look at Tesla's rarest prototypes, including the Cybertruck and the "Optimus" bot.
