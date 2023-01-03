The electric truck world is booming. We went from no products to a full list of trucks available to choose from. This is both a blessing and a curse. A blessing in the sense that we can choose what we like best and a curse because we need to choose what we like best. Get it? Choosing can be hard. While all new electric trucks are impressive, we believe that one stands out from the crowd. That truck is the unique and revolutionary Rivian R1T. A truck that doesn’t just add electricity to trucks. It adds functions, capabilities, and features we have never seen before. So, here are 10 reasons why the Rivian R1T should absolutely be your first electric truck.

1 DAY AGO