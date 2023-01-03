Read full article on original website
North Carolina college graduates likely to find welcoming job market as unemployment rates near pre-pandemic levels
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Unemployment across the Piedmont Triad continued to near its pre-pandemic levels, as rates for November tracked the same or slightly higher than they were a year ago. Most of the 14 those counties saw an uptick of two or three percentage points compared to rates from last year, although they remained […]
kiss951.com
Future Of A North Carolina Chick-fil-A To Be Voted On Tonight
There is nothing like trying to get Chick-fil-a during lunch. The South Blvd location is just a few blocks from our office. However, it can take easily 45 minutes to an hour to just get there and get food to go. Yet it’s a mistake I seemingly made at least once a week. And while the traffic might make me angry, the food always makes up for it. But even if you aren’t looking for some delicious chicken, you still most likely end up in Chick-fil-A traffic from time to time. It’s not just the South Blvd location, trying to drive in the righthand lane around Cotswold heading into town on Randolph you’re almost guaranteed to get stopped. It’s part of why the Park Rd location was converted into a drive-thru only. It may be the future of Chick-fil-a establishments across the country.
Duke Energy: Plant, purchase failures contributed to outages
RALEIGH, N.C. — Duke Energy Corp. executives on Tuesday blamed a convergence of widespread extreme cold, higher than projected demand, malfunctioning plant equipment and the inability to buy power elsewhere for rolling blackouts on Christmas Eve — the first for the company in the Carolinas. Addressing state electric...
kiss951.com
It’s A Mystery: Dozens of Dead Vultures Discovered Surrounding North Carolina Water Tower
It’s eerily reminiscent of a scene from my most hated movie of all time “The Birds”. The Alfred Hitchcock film quite literally scarred me for life as an eight-year-old. This one has a little more of a mystery component to it. Wildlife experts were left perplexed after a pile of 40 to 50 dead vultures was found surrounding a water tower in Fuquay-Varina, a town in North Carolina near Raleigh. This is according to a report from Raleigh news station WRAL. Almost all of the deceased birds were located at the water tower within a radius of 100 yards. Normally it’s the vultures preying on dead animal carcasses that you see.
carolinajournal.com
Big-city newspapers mount assault on North Carolina’s poultry industry
Last month, The Charlotte Observer and Raleigh News and Observer launched a full-frontal assault on North Carolina’s booming poultry industry. The coordinated reporting from the papers charged that the industry is “cloaked in secrecy,” even as the Charlotte and Raleigh newspapers themselves decline to share much detail about the special interests that funded the hit pieces.
kiss951.com
This Is The Most Prescribed Drug In North Carolina
SingleCare recently released its annual prescription drug report. The statistics in the study indicate what prescription drugs communities had filled during 2022. The top drug group for Charlotte consumers was Antidepressants, which is up 30% compared to last year. Also making the list are anti-inflammatory drugs, penicillins, dermatological, and antihypertensive. They also looked at the top 5 individual drugs that were most prescribed, with Ibuprofen being the most commonly prescribed.
More people moved to the Carolinas in 2022. Where did they come from?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Notice some new faces in the neighborhood or moving vans last year? United Van Lines said that's because the Carolinas were a popular destination for people to call home in 2022. The moving company shared the results of its 46th annual National Movers Study, which found...
nsjonline.com
MULLER: The Christmas catastrophe near miss
For the holidays this year, Duke Energy gave more than 500,000 customers the “gift” of rolling blackouts across North and South Carolina during one of the region’s coldest weekends in decades. Overwhelming demand for electricity during the arctic plunge on Christmas Eve led Duke Energy to impose...
My Fox 8
Leather goods and more made to last in North Carolina
SANFORD, N.C. (WGHP) — More than ever, people are trying to find products that are local and made to last. One company in Sanford does that every day. Brad Jones found out more about the husband and wife team behind Home State Made, who turn out leather bags and more that are Made in North Carolina.
North Carolina regulators issue order in Duke Energy carbon plan case
(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Utilities Commission did not adopt a specific carbon reduction plan proposed by Duke Energy to reduce emissions, opting instead to order specific actions while the company revises its modeling. The NCUC issued an order on Dec. 30 "adopting an initial Carbon Plan establishing a least cost path forward to meet the carbon emission reduction mandates of House Bill 951," legislation that requires a 70% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from 2005 levels by 2030 and net zero carbon...
North Carolina reports continued uptick in COVID-19 cases in wake of holidays
The COVID-19 pandemic started three years ago, but cases are still circulating and people are still getting sick.
kiss951.com
Highly Contagious Bird Flu Spreading Across Portions Of North Carolina
North Carolina residents witnessed birds literally falling from the sky over the weekend. According to WITN the Possumwood Acres Wildlife Sanctuary received multiple calls about the birds. The sanctuary, located in Onslow County, put out a statement on Facebook to alert the public as to what is going on. According to Possumwood, the cold weather increases the rate of spread of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza virus or Bird Flu in wild and domesticated birds. And as a result of the colder temperatures the bird flu is now spreading across North Carolina.
Taxes on gas to rise in North Carolina
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The New Year brings many things, including rising gas prices. In North Carolina, lawmakers have decided to raise taxes on gas by two cents, from 38.5 to 40.5 cents. This will cost drivers who have a 15-gallon tank an extra $15-20. The increase comes from the need for more money to […]
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this week
A popular food chain is opening another new location in North Carolina this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 6, 2023, the popular dessert chain Crumbl Cookies will be opening its newest North Carolina location in Charlotte.
Duke Energy apologizes to customers, says demand for electricity led to rolling Christmas Eve blackouts
Duke Energy on Tuesday apologized to customers and explained what caused rolling blackouts that left half a million people without power over Christmas weekend. Duke Energy leaders reported findings of their investigation to the North Carolina Utilities Commission at 10 a.m. Tuesday, saying they're "incredibly sorry" to everyone affected by the blackouts.
WNCT
NC experts weigh in on House speaker election
For the second straight day, the US House of Representatives could not come up with an outcome in choosing its next speaker. For the second straight day, the US House of Representatives could not come up with an outcome in choosing its next speaker. Pirates Fall to UCF, 64-61 RJ...
Tornado watch remains for 10 NC counties as warning expires
A tornado watch has been issued for multiple North Carolina counties as strong storms move through the state.
13newsnow.com
North Carolinians can get a free bike helmet. Here's how
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina organizations can apply for free helmets and it's all part of an annual Bicycle Helmet Initiative to encourage more children to wear helmets. The N.C. Department of Transportation will give free protective headwear to organizations across the state to distribute to youth cyclists. Organizations...
ourstate.com
The January 2023 Issue
In and around the original Washington, the river meets the sound, old structures are given a new purpose, and life above and below the water is in constant transition. Few culinary traditions run as deep as collards in North Carolina. by Katie Kane. A Year in This House: The Family...
qcnews.com
House speaker ordeal reminiscent of NC’s 2003 speaker drama
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — With U.S. House representatives home for the night, the political theater plays out in Washington, reminding some North Carolina Republicans of a similar predicament that resulted in co-speakers in the state house 20 years ago. That historic deadlock didn’t produce winning results.
