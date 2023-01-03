Read full article on original website
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
$74k Stollen from Mount Olive Township Junior Marauder Football AssociationMorristown MinuteMount Olive Township, NJ
Pennsylvania witness anxious after seeing massive black cigar-shaped objectRoger MarshPennsylvania State
This Is One of the Snowiest Towns in New JerseyDiana RusNewton, NJ
Forks Township Fire Department battles New Year’s Day blazeLauren JessopForks Township, PA
Norristown Police announce arrest of 2 suspects in New York man's homicide
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The Norristown Police and Montgomery County District Attorney have announced the arrest of Ana Gonzalez-Munguia, 20, and Erick Galo-Ponce, 20, both of Norristown, for second-degree murder, theft, and related charges stemming from the murder of Nilson Velazquez-Cardona of Woodhaven, N.Y. on December 17, 2022. The defendants were...
Kevin Esterly faces more legal trouble, according to court documents
The Lehigh Valley man who made international headlines in 2018 for running away to Mexico with a 16-year-old girl from Allentown appears to be in more trouble with the law. Kevin Esterly, age 50, of Bethlehem, was issued a summons by Pennsylvania State Police for harassment and physical contact in late December. The alleged domestic incident occurred in Weisenberg Township, Lehigh County.
Attorney for victim’s family reacts after Kohberger's court appearance
A 19-page court document was unsealed Thursday, accusing Bryan Kohberger of murder. The affidavit states the Monroe County man is linked to the Idaho crime scene by DNA, his car and cellphone. 69 News went page by page to detail the evidence presented against the 28-year-old. DNA, a cellphone, a...
Father of one of Kohberger's victims speaks out
"He was just a person looking for an opportunity and just happened to be in that house and it's hard to take," said Steven Goncalves. The father of Kaylee Goncalves, is speaking out. She was one of the four University of Idaho students stabbed to death in November. Nearly two...
Limerick Township community pleads for Jennifer Brown's safe return
LIMERICK TWP., Pa. - Holding candles and praying, the Limerick Township community was pleading for Jennifer Brown's safe return at a vigil Saturday night. Tiffany Barron said her friend, who is like a sister would never just get up and disappear. "We just, it's still very surreal however each passing...
Body found underneath the Pendora Viaduct
READING, Pa. - The Reading Police received an anonymous call on Saturday, January 7, 2023, about a deceased person underneath the Pendora Viaduct. An officer responded and located a deceased Hispanic male in his 50s. The cause of death is unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Additional information...
Allentown house search uncovers Fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - On Thursday January 5, 2023, at approximately 11:30 a.m., members of the Vice & Intelligence unit of the Allentown Police Department served a search warrant at a residence in the unit block of South Madison Street. The search uncovered suspected quantities of Fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana. Drug...
Stories to watch in 2023
New commercial developments, the search for a new county manager and the reelection campaign of Wilkes-Barre’s mayor are some of the many stories The Citizens’ Voice will follow in 2023. As we begin a new year, here are some of the stories we’ll be following. New economic...
Neighbors of missing Montgomery County woman, shaken by her disappearance, hold vigil
LIMERICK TWP., Pa. - In Montgomery County, officials are asking for the public's help to locate a missing mother. Jennifer Brown, age 43, was last seen this past Tuesday. It seems she may have disappeared under suspicious circumstances. Neighbors say they're shaken by the news. "Law enforcement is very concerned...
Northampton County resident and attorney launches bid for county judge
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lifelong Northampton County resident, Nancy Aaroe, launches bid for Judge of the Northampton County Court of Common Pleas. Nancy Aaroe, an attorney from Aaroe Law Offices, PC, gained notoriety for her nearly three decades of legal experience. During this time she has served as an Assistant Public...
Charges filed, suspect sought, in daytime Penn Street shooting
READING, Pa. - Reading Police have identified a man they say is responsible for a daytime shooting inside a Penn Street building. 44-year-old Angel Burgos-Ortiz has been charged with aggravated assault and related offenses stemming from a shooting incident in the 900 block of Penn Street on January 2. According...
Eat, Sip, Shop: New grocery store to fill void on Bethlehem's South Side
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The new year is bringing a new grocery store to Bethlehem's South Side. Ideal Food Basket, offering a wide assortment of fresh produce, meats, baked goods and more, is expected to open in the second quarter of 2023 at 410 Montclair Ave. The renovated building previously housed...
Former REA treasurer charged with stealing nearly $400,000 in union funds
READING, Pa. - Investigators say the former treasurer of the Reading Education Association (REA) allegedly stole union funds and deposited them into her own bank account. On Thursday, officials charged 49-year-old Lisa Herbinko with multiple counts of theft, receiving stolen property and tampering with records. In September of 2022, Berks...
Police arrest man accused of firing gun multiple times at Palmer Twp. home while 11 were inside
PALMER TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County have arrested a man they say fired multiple gunshots into a home while 11 people, including a 4-year-old child, were inside. Jonathan Cornelius, 37, of Nazareth, is charged with aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, recklessly endangering another person, and related charges, according to a news release from the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.
Reading row home fire quickly stopped from spreading
READING, Pa. - A fast response by firefighters in Reading stopped a row home fire from spreading. Fire crews were called to the 300 block of South 17th Street this morning. They quickly got everyone out of the home, and knocked out a fire in the third floor and roof area.
Family speaks out after man accused of firing shots into their Palmer Twp. home arrested
PALMER TWP., Pa. - A Palmer Township family is breathing a sigh of relief. Police tell us they've arrested the person who fired shots into their house on New Year's Eve. Katie Thompson Crowell and her husband Ray showed us the holes from the bullets that ripped through several walls of their house just after 1 p.m.
Pittston veterinarian, Pakistani diplomat Dr. Inayat Kathio dies
Dr. Inayat Kathio, a well-known Pittston veterinarian who treated countless animals for free and was a dedicated diplomat and advocate for his native country of Pakistan, died Friday. He was 69. McKayla Kathio, one of Kathio’s two daughters, said her father had been ill since this past summer but put...
Longtime Boyertown mayor and community member Mayor Marianne Deery dies
BOYERTOWN, Pa. - A former mayor and longtime supporter of the Boyertown community has died. Building a Better Boyertown said one of its founders, Marianne Deery, died yesterday. She served 20 years as the borough's mayor after winning her first term in 2001 as a write-in candidate. Deery, a Boyertown...
Construction equipment falls onto car in Hunterdon County, woman taken to hospital
HIGH BRIDGE, N.J. - In Hunterdon County, New Jersey, construction equipment fell off a flat-bed, and on top of a car with someone in it. The accident happened Thursday afternoon in High Bridge at the intersection of Bridge and West Main streets. A 69 News freelance photojournalist at the scene...
Bushkill Twp. man dies of carbon monoxide poisoning after running generator during power outage
Bushkill Twp. man dies of carbon monoxide poisoning after running generator during power outage. Joel S. Kotulka, of the 300 block of Old Allentown Road in Bushkill Township, was discovered unresponsive in his garage where a running generator was being used on Dec. 25.
