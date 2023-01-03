ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana lawmakers resume push for speed cameras in work zones

By Kristen Eskow
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana lawmakers are planning to reintroduce a bill that would allow speed cameras in work zones.

The proposal has been discussed for several years at the Statehouse . Last session, it made more progress than it ever had when it passed in the Senate. But it did not get a vote by the full House after it was sent to the Ways and Means Committee.

“Driver behavior has gone downhill,” said Richard Hedgecock, president of Indiana Constructors, Inc.

Reminder: New turn signal law in effect in Indiana

Hedgecock’s organization, which represents 200 companies statewide, has advocated for the bill.

The 12 other states where speed cameras are already in use “have seen the number of cars speeding in a work zone decrease from 7% or higher to 1%,” Hedgecock said.

The Statehouse proposal would create a pilot program for speed cameras. The technology would ticket drivers going at least 11 miles per hour over the speed limit in an active work zone, according to State Rep. Jim Pressel (R-Rolling Prairie), who has backed the bill in the House for several years.

“Technology continues to get better,” Pressel said. “And we need to figure out a way to use that technology to keep not only the construction workers safe in those highways and the interstates, but the motorists, too.”

Indiana lawmaker to reintroduce bill providing attorneys to foster children

Republicans have been divided.

“A Google search without much effort is going to show you that places around the country have had real issues with these things,” said State Sen. Aaron Freeman (R-Indianapolis), who voted against the bill last year.

Freeman said he has concerns about enforcement through the technology, which captures photos of license plates on speeding vehicles. He argues a better alternative is stepping up police patrols.

“We need to talk about our law enforcement, and we need to talk about do we not have enough of them, and let’s get more people in uniform and park them there,” Freeman said.

Some lawmakers in the Senate are also backing this measure. It needs to be heard in committee before going to the full House or Senate for a vote.

Comments / 51

MrGovernment502
2d ago

How about the police actually show a presence? Instead of hanging in medians pulling people over for 5 over when they do 30 over everywhere. Time to SERVE and PROTECT, Not exploit and harass.

Reply(4)
15
Loves All Races
1d ago

Don’t be fooledThis will be privatized with HUGE tickets and huge kickbacks…you need to slow your butt down but this isn’t the solution….Put a trooper in the construction zone and the tickets will pay his overtime salary….Vote no to speed trap cameras…

Reply
9
Ma
2d ago

Crappy article. I would like to know how many road workers were killed by speeding motorists in Indiana in the last couple years. Is it a lot? Or is this the usual attempt at more money and more govt control and power?

Reply(5)
8
