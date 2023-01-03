ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

City of South Bend asking for community feedback on website updates

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Municipal Government of South Bend is asking for community feedback on the updates made to the city's website, Southbendin.gov. The city's homepage was updated based on survey response suggestions from city staff and area residents sent out in 2022. An in-person focus group with two...
SOUTH BEND, IN
City of South Bend launches Vibrant Places Matching Grant Program

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend launched a new grant program to help businesses renovate their facades and outdoor spaces in an effort to bring vibrancy into the city. The Vibrant Matching Grant Program offers businesses in South Bend's nine Neighborhood Corridors matching grants of up to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
City officials unhappy with downtown South Bend "grocery store" progress

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- A soft opening of a grocery store at 300 E. Lasalle in downtown South Bend has both city officials and residents concerned about the lack of progress. The housing project was started in 2015 by Matthews LLC. Since then, it's received $5 million in funding from the city and has failed to meet two deadlines for a completed grocery store.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Indiana State Police assigns newly appointed Trooper to Toll Road Post

STARKE COUNTY, Ind. --Eleven Probationary Troopers graduated from the 83 Indiana State Police Academy, on December 15, 2022. Out of those eleven graduates, Probationary Trooper Tyler Pinnington got assigned to the Toll Road Post. Trooper Pinnington will now start the next phase of his instruction, with a three-month training period,...
INDIANA STATE
Humane Society of Elkhart County to close for two days

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Humane Society of Elkhart County will be closed on Thursday and Friday for staff training. Offices will reopen on Saturday at 9 a.m. The humane society asks that anyone with an animal-related emergency contact their local law enforcement agency.
Saint Joseph Health System to host in-person hiring event

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The Saint Joseph Health System is holding an in-person hiring event on Jan. 13 for those looking for a new career. The hiring fair will take place from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the health center's Mishawaka campus, located at 5215 Holy Cross Parkway. Positions being...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Several South Bend shootings start the new year

Five shootings in the South Bend area start the new year, with four of them within city limits. According to the South Bend Police Department, Memorial Hospital had two walk-in gunshot victims early New Year's morning. Police say the first one happened around 12:15 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block...
SOUTH BEND, IN
One woman injured in South Bend apartment fire

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Firefighters responded to a call of a fire around 8:10 p.m. on Wednesday at an apartment complex on St. Joseph Street, according to the South Bend Fire Department. Upon arriving, officials located the fire on the third floor of the complex and were able to contain...
SOUTH BEND, IN
La Porte County Public Library to go to fine-free system

LAPORTE, Ind. -- The La Porte County Public Library announced that they will be eliminating daily overdue fines in 2023. The new program goes into effect on Monday. Library operators say that eliminating daily overdue fines will save taxpayer dollars and make the library more accessible to the community. According...
LA PORTE, IN
Starke County K9 gifted protective vest

STARKE COUNTY, Ind. -- K9 Cody was gifted a vest, that is both bullet and stab-protective. The vest was provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. and is custom fitted. The vest can possibly save K9 Cody's life while serving with the Starke County Sheriff's office. Since Vested Interest in...
STARKE COUNTY, IN
Firefighters respond to Addison Street house fire

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Fire officials responded to reports of a house fire at 4024 Addison Street on Thursday at approximately 5:30 a.m., according to South Bend Dispatch. The house suffered significant damage, and multiple crews are still on the scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
SOUTH BEND, IN
South Bend Cubs hosts annual Polar Plunge February 25

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Cubs will host the annual South Bend Polar Plunge on February 25 at Four Winds Field. The seventh annual event benefits Special Olympics Indiana. Registration is now open for the event. Those interested in participating are encouraged to register online. All participants are...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Berrien Co. Health Department offers free vision and hearing screenings for children: What signs to look out for in vision and hearing loss in children

BERRIEN CO., Mich., -- Most kids get their vision and hearing checked at school, but what about those students that are homeschooled or are e-learners?. The Berrien County Health Department is offering a free clinic Wednesday for those that may not have in-school access. The walk-in clinic is held on...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
Two injured in Addison Street house fire

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Fire officials responded to reports of a house fire at 4024 Addison Street on Thursday at approximately 5:30 a.m., according to South Bend Dispatch. The house suffered significant damage, and multiple crews are still on the scene. Two women were transported to a South Bend Memorial...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Porter Charpie Night Library reopens at New Paris Elementary School

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- New Paris Elementary Schools has reopened the Porter Charpie Night Library to the public. Community members can visit the library on Tuesdays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The library is made available so that the public can utilize library facilities without having to travel to...
NEW PARIS, IN
Winter Days return to Potawatomi Zoo January 7

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Potawatomi Zoo's Winter Days at the Zoo return on January 7, giving families a chance to enjoy the zoo's offseason. Winter Days will be held on both Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 3 p.m. through March:. January 7, 8, 21, and 22. February 4, 5,...
SOUTH BEND, IN

