FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
abc57.com
South Bend announces funding to kickstart 24/7 behavioral crisis center
SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- Tuesday, the City of South Bend announced funding for a mental health crisis center. The city will cover the buildout of the project and fund its first year. This will include mobile crisis response teams, primarily run by Oaklawn and other community partners. It was just two...
City of South Bend asking for community feedback on website updates
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Municipal Government of South Bend is asking for community feedback on the updates made to the city's website, Southbendin.gov. The city's homepage was updated based on survey response suggestions from city staff and area residents sent out in 2022. An in-person focus group with two...
City of South Bend launches Vibrant Places Matching Grant Program
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend launched a new grant program to help businesses renovate their facades and outdoor spaces in an effort to bring vibrancy into the city. The Vibrant Matching Grant Program offers businesses in South Bend's nine Neighborhood Corridors matching grants of up to...
24/7 mental health crisis center in South Bend, Chief of Police and mother of Dante Kittrell speak out
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- A $2.6 million funding agreement between the city of South Bend and Oaklawn will allow them to invest in the Memorial Epworth Center and establish a 24/7 mental health crisis center. The crisis center is a solution to a problem that local officers, faith leaders, and...
City officials unhappy with downtown South Bend "grocery store" progress
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- A soft opening of a grocery store at 300 E. Lasalle in downtown South Bend has both city officials and residents concerned about the lack of progress. The housing project was started in 2015 by Matthews LLC. Since then, it's received $5 million in funding from the city and has failed to meet two deadlines for a completed grocery store.
Indiana State Police assigns newly appointed Trooper to Toll Road Post
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. --Eleven Probationary Troopers graduated from the 83 Indiana State Police Academy, on December 15, 2022. Out of those eleven graduates, Probationary Trooper Tyler Pinnington got assigned to the Toll Road Post. Trooper Pinnington will now start the next phase of his instruction, with a three-month training period,...
Humane Society of Elkhart County to close for two days
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Humane Society of Elkhart County will be closed on Thursday and Friday for staff training. Offices will reopen on Saturday at 9 a.m. The humane society asks that anyone with an animal-related emergency contact their local law enforcement agency.
Saint Joseph Health System to host in-person hiring event
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The Saint Joseph Health System is holding an in-person hiring event on Jan. 13 for those looking for a new career. The hiring fair will take place from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the health center's Mishawaka campus, located at 5215 Holy Cross Parkway. Positions being...
Several South Bend shootings start the new year
Five shootings in the South Bend area start the new year, with four of them within city limits. According to the South Bend Police Department, Memorial Hospital had two walk-in gunshot victims early New Year's morning. Police say the first one happened around 12:15 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block...
One woman injured in South Bend apartment fire
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Firefighters responded to a call of a fire around 8:10 p.m. on Wednesday at an apartment complex on St. Joseph Street, according to the South Bend Fire Department. Upon arriving, officials located the fire on the third floor of the complex and were able to contain...
La Porte County Public Library to go to fine-free system
LAPORTE, Ind. -- The La Porte County Public Library announced that they will be eliminating daily overdue fines in 2023. The new program goes into effect on Monday. Library operators say that eliminating daily overdue fines will save taxpayer dollars and make the library more accessible to the community. According...
Starke County K9 gifted protective vest
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. -- K9 Cody was gifted a vest, that is both bullet and stab-protective. The vest was provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. and is custom fitted. The vest can possibly save K9 Cody's life while serving with the Starke County Sheriff's office. Since Vested Interest in...
Firefighters respond to Addison Street house fire
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Fire officials responded to reports of a house fire at 4024 Addison Street on Thursday at approximately 5:30 a.m., according to South Bend Dispatch. The house suffered significant damage, and multiple crews are still on the scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Disappointment and controversy over opening of grocery store at downtown high-rise
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The 300 East LaSalle project was set to be a new cornerstone of downtown South Bend. Developed by Matthews LLC—responsible for dozens of other downtown projects—the building was set to feature multi-family apartments and a parking garage, along with a grocery store and a pharmacy, located right on the St. Joe River.
South Bend Cubs hosts annual Polar Plunge February 25
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Cubs will host the annual South Bend Polar Plunge on February 25 at Four Winds Field. The seventh annual event benefits Special Olympics Indiana. Registration is now open for the event. Those interested in participating are encouraged to register online. All participants are...
Berrien Co. Health Department offers free vision and hearing screenings for children: What signs to look out for in vision and hearing loss in children
BERRIEN CO., Mich., -- Most kids get their vision and hearing checked at school, but what about those students that are homeschooled or are e-learners?. The Berrien County Health Department is offering a free clinic Wednesday for those that may not have in-school access. The walk-in clinic is held on...
Elkhart County Suicide Prevention Coalition to hold adult mental health event
ELKHART, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Suicide Prevention Coalition is set to hold an adult mental health event on March 10. The event is open to adults ages 18 and up and will take place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Elkhart County Public Services Building. The focus...
Two injured in Addison Street house fire
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Fire officials responded to reports of a house fire at 4024 Addison Street on Thursday at approximately 5:30 a.m., according to South Bend Dispatch. The house suffered significant damage, and multiple crews are still on the scene. Two women were transported to a South Bend Memorial...
Porter Charpie Night Library reopens at New Paris Elementary School
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- New Paris Elementary Schools has reopened the Porter Charpie Night Library to the public. Community members can visit the library on Tuesdays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The library is made available so that the public can utilize library facilities without having to travel to...
Winter Days return to Potawatomi Zoo January 7
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Potawatomi Zoo's Winter Days at the Zoo return on January 7, giving families a chance to enjoy the zoo's offseason. Winter Days will be held on both Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 3 p.m. through March:. January 7, 8, 21, and 22. February 4, 5,...
