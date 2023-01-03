ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norristown, PA

Norristown Times Herald

Man admits to trafficking 36 guns in multi-county straw purchase scheme

NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man admitted to operating a gun trafficking organization during which prosecutors said he purchased 36 firearms in eight counties in less than three months and illegally transferred them to others using straw purchase schemes. Daniel Sharif Lucas, 23, of the 5500 block of Irving Street,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Norristown council approves police consultation contract, promotes officers

NORRISTOWN – The Norristown Police Department will undergo a review of its police services after council members authorized a $72,000 consulting contract on Tuesday. The municipality entered into a $72,185 agreement with Public Safety Management, LLC, according to Municipal Administrator Crandall Jones. The five-figure contract will also cover additional travel expenses.
NORRISTOWN, PA

