At present, some manual operations are so difficult they can be performed by only a small number of surgeons worldwide, while others are invasive and depend on a surgeon’s specific skill. Now, advanced robotics are providing tools that have the potential to enable more surgeons to carry out such operations and do so with a higher rate of success. With extreme precision needed for certain medical operations, state-of-the-art robots offer a way to make surgery easier, safer and more successful. For instance, the EU-funded Ganymed project is developing a compact robot to make joint-replacement operations more precise, less invasive and – by extension – safer. Similarly, the EU-funded MEETMUSA project has been further developing what it describes as the world’s first surgical robot for microsurgery certified under the EU’s ‘CE’ regulatory regime.

5 HOURS AGO