Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
The Robots Are Coming, the Robots Are Coming
AI image-generating platforms, like Dall-E and Midjourney, are used easily to produce art-like images. Some artists will use these platforms to generate and refine the visual expression of their artistic intent. The recent release of ChatGPT shows that we can use AI to generate ideas in narrative form. Artificial Intelligence...
Why fusion ignition is being hailed as a major breakthrough in fusion – a nuclear physicist explains
This article was originally published on The Conversation. American scientists have announced what they have called a major breakthrough in a long-elusive goal of creating energy from nuclear fusion. The U.S. Department of Energy said on Dec. 13, 2022, that for the first time – and after several decades of...
CES conference debuts high-tech gadgets focusing on personal health
A high-tech pillow that can prevent snoring and a navigation device that can aid visually impaired were among the many head-turning gadgets and gizmos unveiled at the largest tech show in the world. CES officially kicked off its four-day geekfest in Las Vegas on Thursday with a myriad of new devices — from those targeting personal health and wellness to consumer electronics, electric vehicles and the metaverse. One product that had many sleep-deprived spouses in the crowd of 100,000 at the Venetian Convention and Expo Center especially excited was the Motion Pillow, which can recognize when a person snores and then inflates...
3DPrint.com
3D Printing News Briefs, January 4, 2023: Heat Treatment, Microscale 3D Printer, & More
In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, Amaero International announced a partnership for 3D printing and powder production in Abu Dhabi, and a new heat treatment out of MIT enables the 3D printing of blades for gas turbines and jet engines. Researchers with the University of Hong Kong developed a new microscale 3D printer that can make multi-level anticounterfeiting labels. Finally, a new pavilion in Mexico City combined clay 3D printing with traditional architecture and paper craft.
theproducenews.com
Solving the traceability piece is key to RedLine’s success
Tracing fresh produce from the field or the packing plant through the entire supply chain with the simple scanning of a barcode saves money and time, and just as importantly, greatly reduces the risk of mis-shipments. That’s the value proposition RedLine Solutions offers to the supply side customers that make...
eLstar Dynamics and Morphotonics Collaborate to Achieve Flexible Spacer Design for Smart Glass Using Advanced Nanoimprinting Processes
EINDHOVEN, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- eLstar Dynamics, a leading developer of smart adaptive glass, and Morphotonics, the leading large-area nanoimprinting equipment company, announce a successful collaboration using nanoimprinted (NIL) spacers as part of the smart glass fabrication process. This advanced manufacturing process is based on eLstar’s proprietary electrophoretic technology and Morphotonics’ unique Roll-to-Plate (R2P) nanoimprinting technology. By enabling flexibility in the spacer design, especially for large-area glass substrates, it allows more design versatility and lowered manufacturing costs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005012/en/ eLstar and Morphotonics achieve new spacing capabilities as part of eLstar’s patented electrophoretic (ELM) glass fabrication process and Morphotonics’ unique Roll-to-Plate (R2P) nanoimprinting technology. (Photo: Business Wire)
hospimedica.com
Robot Assistants in Operating Room Promise Safer Surgery
At present, some manual operations are so difficult they can be performed by only a small number of surgeons worldwide, while others are invasive and depend on a surgeon’s specific skill. Now, advanced robotics are providing tools that have the potential to enable more surgeons to carry out such operations and do so with a higher rate of success. With extreme precision needed for certain medical operations, state-of-the-art robots offer a way to make surgery easier, safer and more successful. For instance, the EU-funded Ganymed project is developing a compact robot to make joint-replacement operations more precise, less invasive and – by extension – safer. Similarly, the EU-funded MEETMUSA project has been further developing what it describes as the world’s first surgical robot for microsurgery certified under the EU’s ‘CE’ regulatory regime.
SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, announces its 2023 Fellows
BELLINGHAM, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- This year, SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, welcomes 83 Members as new Fellows of the Society. They join their Fellow Member colleagues in being honored for their technical achievements, as well as for their service to the optics and photonics community and to SPIE. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005777/en/ SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, announces its 2023 Fellows. (Graphic: Business Wire)
3DPrint.com
Sheet Metal Startup Hires 3D Printing Vets from Carbon and Relativity Space
Additive manufacturing (AM) can only take you so far, which means there will be plenty of room for other digital production technologies alongside it as automation progresses. Among these complementary technologies is sheet metal forming. There are only a few players in the space, including Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) and Machina Labs, the latter of which is taking on 3D printing veterans to aid the Los Angeles, California startup as it grows its operations. Specifically, Machina has hired former Carbon employee Alex Huckstepp as Vice President of Sales and former Relativity Space employee Alexander Kwan as Vice President of Operations.
qhubonews.com
The up-to-date version of American manufacturing requires state-of-the-art tools that are much more sophisticated than those utilized by prior generations
More skilled workers are needed to operate high-tech tools in factories. Getty Images. The U.S. Navy is beginning to build 12 top-of-the-line nuclear submarines , with the first one scheduled to be completed by 2027. But it is missing a critical ingredient: many of an estimated 50,000 skilled workers to get the job done. It also lacks a reliable supply chain and the infrastructure to build the massive vessels.
TechCrunch
John Deere at CES? Yes, with a robotics-based fertilizer system and a new electric excavator
Today the company announced ExactShot, a new sensor and robotics-based system for applying fertilizer; and a new electric excavator. The idea with both is to speed up repetitive processes while making them more efficient and less wasteful. “Why should you care about farmers when they represent less than 2% of...
Control Engineering
Engineers using AI for safer real-world learning
Penn State researchers are looking for a safer and more efficient way to use artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in the real world. Using a simulated high-rise office building, they developed and tested a new reinforcement learning algorithm aimed at improving energy consumption and occupant comfort in a real-world setting.
aiexpress.io
2023 robotics predictions from industry experts
We already recapped probably the most memorable and hottest tales of 2022, in addition to the most important acquisitions. You’ll find all of The Robotic Report‘s 2022 Yr in Evaluate protection right here. With 2023 simply underway, we requested a number of the robotics business’s main minds to...
marktechpost.com
Revolutionizing Human-Computer Interaction: Introducing Predictive Touch with AI Smart Skin Spray
Machine learning enables electronic devices, such as electronic gloves and skins, to follow the motion of human hands and carry out operations like gesture and object recognition. These devices can’t bend to the shape of the body and continue to be bulky. A recent study that was published in...
techaiapp.com
The missing piece of artificial intelligence engineering
Considering how quickly engineering design and manufacturing have advanced alongside computational developments, it may surprise you that very few engineers are trained in both engineering system design and artificial intelligence. There are countless opportunities for breakthrough improvements in how we develop new technology using AI in engineering design, but to succeed in these challenging areas, engineers must understand a new speciality—Design for Artificial Intelligence.
pharmtech.com
Technology as a New Evolution in Fighting Disease
Advancing the use of AI to understand the whole of a disease can reveal drug development insights that lead to drug discovery breakthroughs. Scientists and researchers have made remarkable breakthroughs in basic science to better understand the complex pathology of many diseases today. Some of that progress is through utilizing technology to uncover new insights, and some of the progress is through the incalculable capacity of the human mind to analyze problems and find solutions. With all that knowledge and all the effort put in, however, human biology and disease pathology continue to be surprising. Every day researchers continue to make profound discoveries in basic science that create new possibilities in fighting disease.
Stanford scientists created a smart bandage that heals wounds faster
Waiting on a wound to heal can not only take a while, but it can also leave you with long-lasting scar tissue as a reminder of the wound. While we have seen tech in the past that looks to minimize scarring, researchers are still looking for ways to speed up healing as a whole. Now, that answer may be closer than ever, as Stanford scientists have created a smart bandage.
A biomechanical engineer combines 3D printing and laser-cutting technology to make prosthetic hands
Delft University of Technology (TU Delft) researchers designed laser-cutting 3D-printed prosthetic hands for Ukranian war victims. Thanks to laser-cutting technology, war victims get their prosthetic limbs more easily. These prosthetic hands are in use in India, and Indian company Vispala donated 350 of Smit's 3D-printed prosthetic hands to war victims in Ukraine, according to the TU Delft.
Comments / 0