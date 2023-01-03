Read full article on original website
Related
The Year in Rap: Drake, Ice Spice, Glorilla, and the Best Regional Scenes
Co-hosted by Editor-in-Chief Puja Patel and Reviews Editor Jeremy D. Larson, and featuring guest critics and contributors, our weekly podcast includes in-depth analysis of the new albums we find extraordinary, exciting, and just plain terrible. This week, Contributing Editor Dylan Green and Staff Writer and rap columnist Alphonse Pierre chat about Kendrick Lamar’s messy major statement, Drake’s exhausting trend-surfing, and the regional scenes and rising stars—many of them women—responsible for much of the year’s most vital and exciting music.
Little Simz, Mica Levi, Sabrina Carpenter, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist
The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
SFGate
Skrillex Is Ready to ‘Rumble’ on New Song With Fred Again.., Flowdan
Skrillex is back with his first new solo song in just over a year, “Rumble,” which features rising DJ/producer Fred Again.. and grime MC/producer Flowdan. “Rumble” lives up to its name, with Flowdan rapping over a steady, propulsive groove punctuated with menacing bass swells. The two-and-half-minute track builds steadily to a clever peak that drops with a deft, almost understated boom.
Unknown Mortal Orchestra Share New Song “SB-10”: Listen
It’s the holiday season, and that means Unknown Mortal Orchestra are back with another installment of their annual “SB” series. Today (December 25), the Ruban Nielson–helmed group have shared a piece called “SB-10.” The nearly 45-minute song features contributions from Ruban’s brother, Kody, on drums, as well as Jake Portrait on bass. Check it out below.
5 Songs You Didn’t Know Paul Simon Wrote for Other Artists
By the mid-1950s, a teenage Paul Simon (born Oct. 13, 1941) had already started performing with his childhood friend, Art Garfunkel. The duo would release their 1964 debut, Wednesday Morning, 3 A.M., before their back-to-back breakthrough albums, Sounds of Silence and Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Thyme in 1966. Simon and...
Showbiz411
RIP Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters, 74, One of the Founders, “Jump,” “Automatic,” “I’m So Excited” Among Hits
Terrible way to start the new year with news of another death. Anita Pointer, who founded the Pointer Sisters with her real sisters June, Bonnie, and Ruth, has died at age 74. Her publicist says she was surrounded by family, but does not give a cause of death. Here’s the...
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton Perform New Year’s Medley: Watch
Miley Cyrus hosted the second iteration of her NBC special, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, last night (December 31) as part of the television network’s holiday programming. During the event, she brought out Dolly Parton to perform with her. Parton joined her goddaughter in singing Cyrus’ 2013...
Martin Duffy, Felt and Primal Scream Keyboardist, Dies at 55
Martin Duffy, the Felt keyboardist who went on to play with Primal Scream, the Charlatans, and many more UK groups, has died, BBC News reports, citing tweets by the Charlatans’ Tim Burgess and Duffy’s brother, the BBC journalist Steve Duffy. He had injured his brain in a fall and died peacefully surrounded by family, his brother said. Duffy was 55.
Gangsta Boo, Rapper in Three 6 Mafia, Dies at 43
Gangsta Boo, a former member of Memphis hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia and a pioneer of female Southern rap music, has died, a representative for the musician announced. A cause of death has not been revealed. Gangsta Boo, who was born Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, was 43 years old. “The Mitchell...
Jo Mersa Marley, Bob Marley’s Grandson, Dead At 31
Joseph “Jo Mersa” Marley, the grandson of Bob Marley and Stephen Marley’s son, has died at 31. Rolling Stone reports that the Jamaican musician’s cause of death is currently unknown, with details not being immediately given. More from VIBE.comThom Bell, Philadelphia Music Legend, Dead at 79Ronnie Hillman Jr., Super Bowl-Winning NFL Player, Dead At 31Sonya Eddy, Beloved Actress, Dead At 55 However, Jamaican politician, Opposition Leader, and president of the People’s National Party, Mark J. Golding, took to Twitter on Tuesday (Dec. 27) to disclose that the Marley descendant had passed away. “I’ve just learned of the tragic loss of Joseph “Jo Mersa”...
Miley Cyrus Announces New Album Endless Summer Vacation
Miley Cyrus has announced a new album: Endless Summer Vacation is due out March 10 via Columbia. The album was recorded in Los Angeles and features production from Mike Will Made-It, Greg Kurstin, Tyler Johnson, and Kid Harpoon. It was announced with a short video trailer, which finds Cyrus poolside as it cuts between shots of the musician and the blue sky and water that surround her. Check it out below.
hotnewhiphop.com
Gangsta Boo’s Death Leaves Hip-Hop In Mourning: Drake, GloRilla, And More Pay Respects
The Three 6 Mafia member was undeniably influential within the industry. The excitement of a new year beginning is still wearing off, though the mood became sombre once the hip-hop community heard about the death of Gangsta Boo. She passed on Sunday (January 1), and it’s chiefly suspected that an overdose was her ultimate cause of death.
Thom Bell, Producer and “Sound of Philadelphia” Architect, Dies at 79
Thom Bell, the legendary producer who revolutionized Philly Soul in the 1960s and ’70s, has died, Rolling Stone and The Philadelphia Inquirer report. Bell co-created “The Sound of Philadelphia” alongside songwriter Leon Huff and producer Kenny Gamble, who were known as the Mighty Three. Together, they founded Philadelphia International and crafted some of the most beloved records of the era. Some of Bell’s most renowned works include “La-La Means I Love You” by the Delfonics, “Backstabber” by the O’Jays, “Mama Can’t Buy You Love” by Elton John, and “Rubberband Man” by the Spinners. A cause of death has not yet been revealed. He was 79 years old.
Terry Hall, Lead Singer of the Specials, Dies at 63
Note: This article contains references to sexual abuse. Terry Hall, the lead singer of the legendary ska band the Specials and former member of Fun Boy Three and the Colourfield, has died, his bandmates in the Specials have confirmed. They broke the news on social media, writing, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother, and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced.” Hall was 63 years old.
HipHopDX.com
Remembering The Rappers We Lost In 2022
The number of rappers that died in 2022—particularly those who had yet to fully flourish before meeting untimely fates—was nothing short of soul-crushing. With so many young lives lost, some as young as 15, Hip Hop continued to feel like, in the words of GZA, a deadly video game with just one man. With ambitions of success and social media clout seemingly overriding a desire to use platforms to better their situations, rapping remained one of the most dangerous professions in America this year.
Watch Billie Eilish Sing “Motion Sickness” With Phoebe Bridgers and “My Hero” With Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl
Last night (December 15), Billie Eilish brought out some special guests during her concert at Inglewood’s Kia Forum. First, she was joined by Dave Grohl to perform Foo Fighters’ “My Hero.” Introducing the song, Grohl said, “You know, I have to say, earlier this year, all of the Foo Fighters and our families gathered together at my house to watch the Grammys, and, when Billie came out for her performance in the Taylor Hawkins T-shirt, the room was filled with real tears of love and gratitude. So, from our families who are here tonight, the Hawkins family, and everyone, we’d like to thank you very much for that. So let’s, let’s sing it for Taylor.”
Sara Bareilles Says “Yes to Marrying” Joe Tippett
Sara Bareilles is ringing in 2023 by announcing plans to marry longtime boyfriend Joe Tippett. The musician and Girls5Eva star took to Instagram on New Year’s Day to reveal that she said “yes to marrying” the Mare of Easttown actor.More from The Hollywood ReporterAnita Pointer, Grammy-Winning Artist and Founding Member of R&B Group Pointer Sisters, Dies at 74Rapper Theophilus London Reported MissingMel C Drops Out of New Year's Eve Concert in Poland, Citing Concerns Over "Communities I Support" “You are exactly who I want,” Bareilles wrote of Tippett in an Instagram caption alongside a photo of the two of them looking into...
NME
These classic 1973 albums turn 50 in 2023
The first couple of years of a decade aren’t typically packed with era-defining music – perhaps because we’re all still making the transition from one period to another. But by the third year, the juices are flowing, the revolutions are gaining ground and classic albums are being released.
The Smile (Live at Montreux Jazz Festival, July 2022)
Some live albums arrive in the thick of a band’s imperial phase and feel like a victory lap. Others are transparent cash-ins (you know who you are). The best ones serve as historic artifacts, commemorating a gig of rare significance: a star-studded farewell concert, say, or an extraordinary songwriter exorcising private grief in a public forum.
Paper Route Frank
Young Dolph’s straight-faced authenticity was his calling card. “Remember used to rap about weed/he didn’t sell pies,” Gucci Mane reminisced on his 2021 tribute to the Memphis-raised artist. In a genre of Scarface-like fairytales, only Dolph could be celebrated for something as innocuous as selling weed. He rapped constantly about his enemies and defying death, but his car was actually riddled with 100 bullets in 2017, and four years later, he was murdered during a shooting in his hometown at the age of 36. Like 2Pac’s Makaveli persona or Drakeo the Ruler, Dolph was brash, paranoid, and confrontational in his shit-talking, already clear-eyed about the inevitable consequences of being outspoken and targeted for it. And like the murders of 2Pac and Drakeo, another generational voice was forcefully silenced.
Pitchfork
14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
The most trusted voice in musichttps://pitchfork.com/
Comments / 0