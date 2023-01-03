Last night (December 15), Billie Eilish brought out some special guests during her concert at Inglewood’s Kia Forum. First, she was joined by Dave Grohl to perform Foo Fighters’ “My Hero.” Introducing the song, Grohl said, “You know, I have to say, earlier this year, all of the Foo Fighters and our families gathered together at my house to watch the Grammys, and, when Billie came out for her performance in the Taylor Hawkins T-shirt, the room was filled with real tears of love and gratitude. So, from our families who are here tonight, the Hawkins family, and everyone, we’d like to thank you very much for that. So let’s, let’s sing it for Taylor.”

INGLEWOOD, CA ・ 20 DAYS AGO