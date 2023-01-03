PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Pineville is investigating its first homicide of the new year. At around 4:30 p.m. on New Year’s Day, officers of the Pineville Police Department were responding to a trespassing call, when they heard shots ring out just a few hundred yards away. The officers were on Effie St. at the time, and the gunshots were coming from Wood St. When officers got to Wood St., they found a male victim laying in the street with gunshot wounds. First responders rendered aid, but police said the victim did not survive.

