WTOK-TV
Fatal crash in Kemper County
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Kemper County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a fatal crash happened Tuesday night on Highway 16. The sheriff’s department said the two-car collision happened around 6:57 p.m. during severe weather. One person was killed and the sheriff said three to four others...
hottytoddy.com
MHP Investigated Two Fatalities on State Highways Over New Year’s Weekend
The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated two fatal wrecks on state highways over the New Year’s holiday weekend. The New Year’s Holiday Travel Enforcement Period began at 6 a.m. On Friday and concluded at midnight on Monday. Mississippi Highway Patrol issued 8037 citations, made 164 arrests for impaired driving,...
MHP responds to 2 fatal crashes over New Year’s Holiday Period
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating two fatal crashes that happened during the New Year’s Holiday Travel Enforcement Period. The period began on Friday, December 30, 2022, and concluded on Monday, January 2, 2023. According to MHP, troopers issued 8,037 citations, made 164 arrests for impaired driving, and investigated 203 […]
Memphis man killed in wreck on I-55 in MS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 75-year-old Memphis man was killed in a crash Monday on Interstate 55 in Yalobusha County, Mississippi. The Mississippi Highway Patrol identified the victim as Dennis L. Mudbone. Six others were involved in the four-vehicle wreck. State police said Mudbone was driving a Jeep Laredo northbound on I-55 just after noon, when […]
wtva.com
Shannon man arrested for April murder
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police arrested a Shannon man in connection to an April 2022 murder. Police arrested Meltorris Johnson, 28, on Dec. 28 for accessory after the fact to capital murder. He’s being held in jail without a bond. The charge stems from the deadly shooting of...
kicks96news.com
Break-In, Disturbance, and More in Leake County Monday
2:00 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Cedar Circle Rd when they received a call stating that someone was breaking into the home. EMS was requested after officers arrived on scene, and one person was transported to the hospital. 8:01 a.m. – Leake County...
wtva.com
No arrests yet after three wounded in Grenada shooting
GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities have yet to make an arrest following a New Year Day’s shooting in Grenada. According to the Grenada Police Department, the shooting happened after midnight as patrons left a club known as The Hot Spot. Three people were wounded and taken to hospitals. Investigators...
Man arrested for statutory rape in Carroll County
CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Carroll County deputies arrested a man on a statutory rape charge on Wednesday, January 4. Deputies were dispatched to a home in the McCarley area around 5:30 a.m. They said Marqabious Markees Hughes, 19, of Greenwood, was arrested and taken to the Carroll Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility. Hughes was booked […]
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 30, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 29, 2022 at 6:00 AM to December 30, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Two killed in Neshoba County house fire
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were killed in a house fire in Neshoba County. Breezy News reported the fire happened on December 26 in the Pearl River Community on Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians tribal lands. Investigators believe the fire started around 1:30 a.m. on Oswald Road. Once the fire was extinguished, two […]
breezynews.com
COVID Update: 91 New Cases Locally
This part of central Mississippi has seen 91 new COVID-19 cases in the past week. The State Health Department says that includes 43 in Neshoba County, 34 in Attala County and 14 in Leake County. But there haven’t been any additional COVID-related deaths in the three counties.
WTOK-TV
Local gas station damaged by storm
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Valero gas station in North Hills suffered major damage due to Tuesday’s severe storm. The roof covering the gas pumps collapsed because of the strong wind. Pieces of the metal were still hanging from the structure Wednesday, signs were knocked down, and the front door to the building was broken. Workers could be seen cleaning up the debris.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Two Arrested After Fight Leads To Shooting In Starkville
On Thursday, December 29, at 10:39 p.m., Starkville Police Department officers responded to Orchard Lane near Reed Road about a report of someone being shot. When officers arrived, they found one person who had been shot and that person was transported to OCH Regional Medical Center. After investigating, officers determined...
WTOK-TV
Local man charged with murder wants to clear his name
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 30-year-old Jamiee Clayton was arrested in November 2022 for the murder of Kayla Williams. He spent over a month in jail. Clayton said his bond was initially set at $1 million, but it was later reduced to $100,000. Kayla Williams, 21, was shot Aug. 27, 2022,...
wcbi.com
Local, federal law enforcement investigate shooting at Grenada nightclub
GRENADA, Miss. (WCBI) – Grenada police are investigating a New Year’s morning shooting at a nightclub that injured three people. Police Chief George Douglas said the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. near “The Hot Spot” on Jasper Neely Drive. In a press release, Douglas told...
Canton man sentenced for plan to distribute meth in state
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Canton man was sentenced for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Randy Moncreaise, 42, was sentenced to 260 months in federal prison on December 21, 2022, in U.S. District Court in Jackson. According to court documents, Moncreaise conspired with others to distribute methamphetamine in and around the Neshoba […]
kicks96news.com
Nabbed for Stealing in Lena after a Neighbor Reported Suspicious Persons
You’ve probably heard the phrase “If you see something, say something”. Two people in Lena did just that on New Year’s Eve when they saw a suspicious vehicle leaving a neighbor’s home on Hwy 13 near Piggtown Rd. Constable Goodman along with Leake Deputies detained...
Teen Found Set On Fire Next To Her Car
Jessica ChambersPhoto by(Jeff Truesdell/People) One day in December — 8 years ago — a family would be faced with a tragedy. On December 6, 2014, 19-year-old Jessica Chambers was found burning after being set on fire. She was found next to her vehicle which was also set ablaze. Someone had poured a highly flammable liquid up her nose, down her throat, and all over her body. The horrifying ordeal occurred at around 8:10 pm that night.
Remains of helicopter that crashed in Gulf of Mexico located. Second Mississippi man reportedly onboard.
Four days after a helicopter crashed in the Gulf of Mexico, killing four men, reports are that the remains of the helicopter have been located. WLOX in Biloxi reports that the family of David Scarborough, one of the men killed in the crash, confirmed that the helicopter had been located.
WDAM-TV
Protesters march in Taylorsville demanding answers in Rasheem Carter death
TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Protesters marched in Smith County Saturday demanding answers in the death of Rasheem Carter. Carter, 25, lived in Laurel, but worked in Taylorsville. He went missing in October and was last seen at a Laurel hotel. His remains were found in early November, just outside Taylorsville.
