Allegheny County police investigate fatal shooting of Pitcairn man

Tony LaRussa | Tribune-Review

Allegheny County police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man on Jan. 2 in Pitcairn.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as Nykye Smith, 20, of Pitcairn.

The shooting was reported to county 911 dispatchers just after 4 p.m. in the 400 block of Robinson Street.

First responders found Smith shot in the head, police said. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.