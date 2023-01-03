ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Allegheny County police investigate fatal shooting of Pitcairn man

By Jeff Himler
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rlZXK_0k22ZaF400
Tony LaRussa | Tribune-Review

Allegheny County police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man on Jan. 2 in Pitcairn.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as Nykye Smith, 20, of Pitcairn.

The shooting was reported to county 911 dispatchers just after 4 p.m. in the 400 block of Robinson Street.

First responders found Smith shot in the head, police said. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

Comments / 5

Related
butlerradio.com

Woman Charged In Butler Twp. Hit and Run

A local woman is facing charges as a result of a hit and run crash last week. According to Butler Township Police, the incident occurred last Wednesday on Highland Avenue. Around 4:30 p.m. a Jeep Wrangler operated by 20-year-old Tiffany Konar of Butler hit a vehicle driven by another woman from Butler.
wtae.com

Woman suffers burns in Westmoreland County house fire

Emergency crews responded to a reported house fire in Penn Township Thursday. Westmoreland County dispatchers say they received a call about a fire in the 2000 block of Claridge Elliott Road around 6:45 a.m. Thursday. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has learned an older woman lived in the home. She woke...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of pulling gun during fight in Live! Casino Pittsburgh parking garage

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man will face charges after police said he pulled a gun on another man in the Live! Casino Pittsburgh parking garage.Pennsylvania State Police said they were called to a fight involving a gun shortly after 1:30 a.m. on New Year's Day.Troopers learned a 55-year-old from Marianna allegedly got into a fight with another man in the casino's parking garage, pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim. Police said charges of simple assault, terroristic threats, harassment, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness will be filed.  Troopers did not release the suspect's name. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
Shore News Network

20-year-old shot in the head, killed in Pittman

PITTMAN, PA – Detectives with the Allegheny County Police Department are investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday night in Pittman. According to police, at approximately 4:05 pm the AGPD was notified of a shooting in the 400 block of Robinson Street. First responders found a 20-year-old male victim shot in the head. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Homicide detectives initiated an investigation. At this time, no suspects were identified and no arrests have been made. The identity of the victim was not released. The post 20-year-old shot in the head, killed in Pittman appeared first on Shore News Network.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police chief's murder was part of a dayslong manhunt

The murder of Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire and subsequent death of his killer were the culmination of a days-long manhunt that stretched from the Alle-Kiski Valley to Pittsburgh. This is a timeline of the events as released by Allegheny County Police, the lead investigators in the case:. 11:45 a.m....
BRACKENRIDGE, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
19K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy