Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illinois Told Mayor Lightfoot You’ve Reached Your Spending Limit to Support MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
New $500 stimulus payment to eligible residents from city of ChicagoR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Win Skydeck Chicago's Love on the Ledge contest for a thrilling Valentine's DayJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Food Beast
Treat Yourself To Chicago’s Secret $100 Old Fashioned
You’ve given all the gifts and decked all the halls, now it’s time to "treat yo self" like Tom Haverford. If you’re in Chicago or will be in that area, I suggest going to Grill on 21, located in the Loop, and ordering the $100 Old Fashion. This is on some true if you know, you know vibe, as this opulent cocktail is not on the menu, but like Prego, it’s in there.
Josephine’s Southern Cooking Considers Relocating to Grow
Potential sites include Bronzeville, Hyde Park, Lincoln Park, and the South Loop
Your Guide to Chicago’s Best Giardiniera-Topped Hot Beefs, Hot Dogs and More
Giardiniera is as much a Chicago staple as the iconic hot beef sandwich — and its profile has soared right alongside it, propelled to new levels of fame by The Bear and a generally heightened appreciation for this pickled veggie-centric condiment. Where to try Chicago’s best giardiniera-topped dishes? For...
blockclubchicago.org
The Hot Dog Box Opening In Downtown Food Hall
DOWNTOWN — A hot dog joint known for its unique wieners is opening this month inside a Downtown food hall. The Hot Dog Box is opening Monday at Urbanspace, a 12,000-square-foot food hall at 15 W. Washington St. The food hall also features Keadkao Express, Plant Junkie and the Budlong Hot Chicken.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Tragic Story Behind The Infamous ‘4 Children For Sale’ Photograph
In 1948, a photo was published of a Chicago woman apparently selling her children — and then she followed through with it. Here’s what happened to the kids afterward. In one of perhaps the most distressing and shocking images ever captured of 20th-century America, a young mother hides her head in shame as her four children huddle together, perplexed looks on their faces. At the forefront of the photo, in large, bold letters, a sign reads, “4 Children For Sale, Inquire Within.”
oakpark.com
Wild Fork, Oak Park’s New Palace of Protein
Walking into Wild Fork, which opened at the corner of Lake Street and Harlem on December 24th, I felt like Robin Williams in Moscow on the Hudson. Playing a newly arrived Russian émigré, Williams walks shyly down the coffee aisle of an American grocery store before dropping to his knees and weeping with disbelief at the incredible range of buying options. My first experience of Wild Fork was not quite so dramatic, but I must admit to a small sense of awe at their remarkable range of meat, fish and seafood.
Chicago Starts to Gain Daylight Faster as Calendar Hits 2023
Even if Chicago-area residents haven’t realized it, days have slowly been getting longer for nearly two weeks now, but the pace is about to accelerate, with 10 hours of daylight in the cards by month’s end. The Northern Hemisphere has been gaining a few seconds of daylight per...
oakpark.com
With real estate deal, Pipeline closes sale of West Sub Hospital
Pipeline Health System, the small California based health care company currently in bankruptcy, completed its sale of West Suburban Medical Center and Weiss Memorial Hospital, its two money-losing Chicago area hospitals, just before the close of 2022. The deal has been in negotiations and state approval processes since last March.
Hyundai and Kia Thefts Soar in Chicago, What Can Drivers Do To Protect Themselves?
A wave of Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts is now, on average, resulting in 45 cars stolen every day in Chicago, an analysis by NBC 5 Responds found. While auto thefts in general are on the rise in the city, Hyundai and Kia drivers are more vulnerable than others given a hidden security flaw inside that was uncovered and shared on social media last year.
WGNtv.com
A new introduction song for the ‘9@9’!
CHICAGO – It’s a new year on the WGN Morning News and that meant a little something new on the “9@9” on Tuesday morning. Mike Toomey introduced the latest addition to the rotation of songs that introduced the segment, with this one being created by Chicago-area band Broken Robots.
chicagocrusader.com
Nation’s first Black-owned McDonald’s, located in Chicago, reopens after renovation
After a months-long renovation project, the nation’s first Black-owned McDonald’s, in Woodlawn, reopened its dine-in service area weeks ahead of schedule with an upgraded look and modernized food ordering service. It was a soft opening at the McDonald’s at 6560 S. Stony Island, where this year pioneer franchise...
McDonald's blocking historic building's redevelopment, owner says
The owner of a landmark office building downtown had to deal last week with any landlord’s nightmare — a busted pipe that sent water gushing down several floors. But he said that’s not his biggest problem with the property.
Burglars caught on camera ransacking Lincoln Park store
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Burglars were caught on camera ransacking a small business in the Lincoln Park neighborhood early Wednesday - one year since the last burglary of the store.As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, the owner of the small business says she doesn't feel safe after her store was cleared out again.We aren't identifying the store owner. She asked us not to because she's so shaken up. But her consignment store in the 2200 block of North Clybourn Avenue was hit early Wednesday morning, just as Chicago Police issued a warning about other burglaries in the area. A total of...
WGNtv.com
West Side organization offers training for responding to opioid overdoses
CHICAGO — The West Side Heroin and Opioid Task Force is offering training on how to respond to opioid overdoses and how to provide the lifesaving drug, Narcan. The team works in collaboration with organizations that provide treatment and support for those with opioid use disorder and is offered five to six times a week across the city.
cwbchicago.com
After car thieves shoot a man in Uptown, cops are ordered to stop pursuing the suspects
Chicago — A group of car thieves shot a man who confronted them as they broke into a car in Uptown on Wednesday evening, Chicago police said. The crew stole a Jeep and fled the scene, only to encounter Chicago cops hours later in Edgewater. Officers briefly pursued the vehicle until their supervisors ordered them to stop the chase upon reaching Lake Shore Drive.
Stolen Construction Equipment Found In South Side Warehouse
Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen construction equipment was located in a warehouse on Chicago’s South Side Tuesday, and business owners are trying to get their machinery back as police investigate the case. Ben Kasper owns his own construction company in Burr Ridge, and last week, he...
Forest Park Review
Village neighbors won’t help pay for CTA water tower removal
The Chicago Transit Authority has made the removal of the unused water tower in its Harlem Yard a priority. But while both CTA and the village of Forest Park floated the possibility of River Forest and Oak Park sharing some of the costs, Oak Park and River Forest won’t be taking part in cost-sharing.
Security concerns at West Side apartment building as crime rises
Cook County records show Heartland Sawyer Gardens bought the property in 2020.
WGNtv.com
Portillo’s to go cashless in drive-thru
CHICAGO — Portillo’s is making a payment change for its drive-thru customers. Beginning on Jan. 16, drive-thru customers will no longer be able to pay with cash and must use debit or credit cards. Customers inside will still be able to pay with cash. Portillo’s full statement is...
fox32chicago.com
Missing Chicago woman found after disappearing from suburban Burbank earlier this week
BURBANK, Ill. - The search is over for a Chicago woman who went missing in Burbank earlier this week. Desiree Brongel, 22, was found alive, sources told Fox 32 Thursday morning. No additional details were immediately available. She was last seen early Tuesday morning. Home surveillance video captured Brongel leaving...
Comments / 0