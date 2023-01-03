ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Food Beast

Treat Yourself To Chicago’s Secret $100 Old Fashioned

You’ve given all the gifts and decked all the halls, now it’s time to "treat yo self" like Tom Haverford. If you’re in Chicago or will be in that area, I suggest going to Grill on 21, located in the Loop, and ordering the $100 Old Fashion. This is on some true if you know, you know vibe, as this opulent cocktail is not on the menu, but like Prego, it’s in there.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

The Hot Dog Box Opening In Downtown Food Hall

DOWNTOWN — A hot dog joint known for its unique wieners is opening this month inside a Downtown food hall. The Hot Dog Box is opening Monday at Urbanspace, a 12,000-square-foot food hall at 15 W. Washington St. The food hall also features Keadkao Express, Plant Junkie and the Budlong Hot Chicken.
CHICAGO, IL
allthatsinteresting.com

The Tragic Story Behind The Infamous ‘4 Children For Sale’ Photograph

In 1948, a photo was published of a Chicago woman apparently selling her children — and then she followed through with it. Here’s what happened to the kids afterward. In one of perhaps the most distressing and shocking images ever captured of 20th-century America, a young mother hides her head in shame as her four children huddle together, perplexed looks on their faces. At the forefront of the photo, in large, bold letters, a sign reads, “4 Children For Sale, Inquire Within.”
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Wild Fork, Oak Park’s New Palace of Protein

Walking into Wild Fork, which opened at the corner of Lake Street and Harlem on December 24th, I felt like Robin Williams in Moscow on the Hudson. Playing a newly arrived Russian émigré, Williams walks shyly down the coffee aisle of an American grocery store before dropping to his knees and weeping with disbelief at the incredible range of buying options. My first experience of Wild Fork was not quite so dramatic, but I must admit to a small sense of awe at their remarkable range of meat, fish and seafood.
OAK PARK, IL
oakpark.com

With real estate deal, Pipeline closes sale of West Sub Hospital

Pipeline Health System, the small California based health care company currently in bankruptcy, completed its sale of West Suburban Medical Center and Weiss Memorial Hospital, its two money-losing Chicago area hospitals, just before the close of 2022. The deal has been in negotiations and state approval processes since last March.
OAK PARK, IL
WGNtv.com

A new introduction song for the ‘9@9’!

CHICAGO – It’s a new year on the WGN Morning News and that meant a little something new on the “9@9” on Tuesday morning. Mike Toomey introduced the latest addition to the rotation of songs that introduced the segment, with this one being created by Chicago-area band Broken Robots.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Burglars caught on camera ransacking Lincoln Park store

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Burglars were caught on camera ransacking a small business in the Lincoln Park neighborhood early Wednesday - one year since the last burglary of the store.As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, the owner of the small business says she doesn't feel safe after her store was cleared out again.We aren't identifying the store owner. She asked us not to because she's so shaken up. But her consignment store in the 2200 block of North Clybourn Avenue was hit early Wednesday morning, just as Chicago Police issued a warning about other burglaries in the area. A total of...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

West Side organization offers training for responding to opioid overdoses

CHICAGO — The West Side Heroin and Opioid Task Force is offering training on how to respond to opioid overdoses and how to provide the lifesaving drug, Narcan. The team works in collaboration with organizations that provide treatment and support for those with opioid use disorder and is offered five to six times a week across the city.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

After car thieves shoot a man in Uptown, cops are ordered to stop pursuing the suspects

Chicago — A group of car thieves shot a man who confronted them as they broke into a car in Uptown on Wednesday evening, Chicago police said. The crew stole a Jeep and fled the scene, only to encounter Chicago cops hours later in Edgewater. Officers briefly pursued the vehicle until their supervisors ordered them to stop the chase upon reaching Lake Shore Drive.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Stolen Construction Equipment Found In South Side Warehouse

Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen construction equipment was located in a warehouse on Chicago’s South Side Tuesday, and business owners are trying to get their machinery back as police investigate the case. Ben Kasper owns his own construction company in Burr Ridge, and last week, he...
CHICAGO, IL
Forest Park Review

Village neighbors won’t help pay for CTA water tower removal

The Chicago Transit Authority has made the removal of the unused water tower in its Harlem Yard a priority. But while both CTA and the village of Forest Park floated the possibility of River Forest and Oak Park sharing some of the costs, Oak Park and River Forest won’t be taking part in cost-sharing.
FOREST PARK, IL
WGNtv.com

Portillo’s to go cashless in drive-thru

CHICAGO — Portillo’s is making a payment change for its drive-thru customers. Beginning on Jan. 16, drive-thru customers will no longer be able to pay with cash and must use debit or credit cards. Customers inside will still be able to pay with cash. Portillo’s full statement is...
CHICAGO, IL

