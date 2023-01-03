ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TxDOT making available $250 million for sidewalks, bike lanes improvement projects

East Texas doctor explains commotio cordis which some speculate could have caused Buffalo Bills play. Dr. Patel said commotio cordis is rare, but occurs when a blunt, non-penetrating chest trauma occurs to the interior portion of the chest. “It doesn’t lead to any structural damage to the heart itself. It’s basically an arrhythmic, which means it’s related to the electrical disturbance of the heart,” he said.
Traffic signals restored at Tyler intersections after power outage

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler intersections have their signals restored after having lost their power earlier Monday afternoon. Police reported traffic signal outages at a number of intersections Monday. Signal outages were treated as 4-way stops, and in some instances Tyler police officers directed traffic at:. University Boulevard at ESE...
Boil water notice issued for some Angelina County residents

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice for certain Redland Water Supply customers has been issued due to a line break causing low system pressure. This notice is for customers that live on Winston 8 Ranch Rd, FM 2021 West Of Highway 59 To Doubletree. All affected customers...
New Prospect Water Supply reporting outages in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - On January 3 the New Prospect Water Supply reported a water outage affecting various customers in Rusk County. Affected customers are those in 211D, FM 782 from 1380, and FM 782 to the intersection of CR 217. Also, from the intersection of SH 43 and...
