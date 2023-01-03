Read full article on original website
KLTV
TxDOT making available $250 million for sidewalks, bike lanes improvement projects
East Texas doctor explains commotio cordis which some speculate could have caused Buffalo Bills play. Dr. Patel said commotio cordis is rare, but occurs when a blunt, non-penetrating chest trauma occurs to the interior portion of the chest. “It doesn’t lead to any structural damage to the heart itself. It’s basically an arrhythmic, which means it’s related to the electrical disturbance of the heart,” he said.
KLTV
Traffic signals restored at Tyler intersections after power outage
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler intersections have their signals restored after having lost their power earlier Monday afternoon. Police reported traffic signal outages at a number of intersections Monday. Signal outages were treated as 4-way stops, and in some instances Tyler police officers directed traffic at:. University Boulevard at ESE...
How long will it take for Mud Bridge to reopen? This is what the city says.
It will likely be mid-March before Mud Bridge — a connection used by thousands of motorists each day — reopens. It’s a preliminary timeline that is partially dependent, though, on natural events like tidal behavior that could affect working conditions for crews making repairs, city officials said in a news conference Wednesday. ...
WRIC - ABC 8News
Part of Route 10 in Hopewell to close for gas main installation
Columbia Gas will resume a gas main installation project next week that will cause late night and early morning lane closures in Hopewell.
New $100M McKinney pump station to supply water to growing North Texas population
North Texas Municipal Water District to add new water pump to McKinney to meet demands. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) A new water pump station is being built in McKinney by the North Texas Municipal Water District to meet the needs of a growing North Texas population. The $100 million McKinney pump...
KLTV
Boil water notice issued for some Angelina County residents
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice for certain Redland Water Supply customers has been issued due to a line break causing low system pressure. This notice is for customers that live on Winston 8 Ranch Rd, FM 2021 West Of Highway 59 To Doubletree. All affected customers...
KLTV
New Prospect Water Supply reporting outages in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - On January 3 the New Prospect Water Supply reported a water outage affecting various customers in Rusk County. Affected customers are those in 211D, FM 782 from 1380, and FM 782 to the intersection of CR 217. Also, from the intersection of SH 43 and...
