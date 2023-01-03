East Texas doctor explains commotio cordis which some speculate could have caused Buffalo Bills play. Dr. Patel said commotio cordis is rare, but occurs when a blunt, non-penetrating chest trauma occurs to the interior portion of the chest. “It doesn’t lead to any structural damage to the heart itself. It’s basically an arrhythmic, which means it’s related to the electrical disturbance of the heart,” he said.

