Boil water advisory lifted in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The boil water advisory placed in Saratoga Springs on Sunday has officially been lifted. Many Saratoga Springs residents experienced changes in their water pressure heading into the new year, after a water main break on Excelsior Avenue.

The City of Saratoga Springs Department of Public Works says the situation has been resolved, and satisfactory total coliform bacteria sample results have been received by their office. Anyone with further questions can call the New York State Department of Health Glens Falls District Office at (518) 793-3893.

