Uche Nwaneri, former NFL and Purdue player, dies at 38
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Former NFL and Purdue University player Uche Nwaneri has died at age 38, the Jacksonville Jaguars confirmed Monday.
The Lafayette Journal and Courier reports Nwaneri died Friday after driving from Georgia to West Lafayette and collapsing in his wife’s home. The Tippecanoe County Coroner said Monday’s autopsy showed no signs of foul play, and preliminary results show “enlarged heart with acute heart failure” as the cause of death. Toxicology results are pending.
After his days at Purdue, Nwaneri was drafted in the fifth round by Jacksonville and started at guard for the Jaguars from 2007-2013.
"Rest In Peace, Uche Nwaneri," said Tony Khan, son of Jaguars' owner Shahid Khan, in a tweet. " @Chukwu77 played 7 seasons with the @Jaguars , 2007-2013, and forged a strong bond with the Jags fans that's remained to this day. On behalf of the Jaguars organization and my family, our thoughts are with Uche's family + friends at this terrible time."
