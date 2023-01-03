ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Uche Nwaneri, former NFL and Purdue player, dies at 38

By Joe Hopkins
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cBeSq_0k22YCHx00

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Former NFL and Purdue University player Uche Nwaneri has died at age 38, the Jacksonville Jaguars confirmed Monday.

The Lafayette Journal and Courier reports Nwaneri died Friday after driving from Georgia to West Lafayette and collapsing in his wife’s home. The Tippecanoe County Coroner said Monday’s autopsy showed no signs of foul play, and preliminary results show “enlarged heart with acute heart failure” as the cause of death. Toxicology results are pending.

After his days at Purdue, Nwaneri was drafted in the fifth round by Jacksonville and started at guard for the Jaguars from 2007-2013.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18bHwJ_0k22YCHx00
    Dorien Bryant #9 of Purdue is congratulated by teammates Uche Nwaneri #67 (L) and Kyle Ingraham #89 after scoring a touchdown against Northwestern during a game on October 30, 2004 at Ryan Field at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. Northwestern defeated Purdue 13-10. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/ Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OEh95_0k22YCHx00
    Jacksonville Jaguars guard Uche Nwaneri (77) and center Brad Meester (63) set up to block Indianapolis Colts defensive end Ricardo Mathews (91) as quarterback Chad Henne (7) drops back to pass during the second half of an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Fla., Thursday, Nov. 8, 2012. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qklGm_0k22YCHx00
    United States’ National Football League player Uche Nwaneri of Jacksonville Jaguars poses for photographers at Wembley Stadium in London, Tuesday, July 16, 2013. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)

“Rest In Peace, Uche Nwaneri,” said Tony Khan, son of Jaguars’ owner Shahid Khan, in a tweet. “ @Chukwu77 played 7 seasons with the @Jaguars , 2007-2013, and forged a strong bond with the Jags fans that’s remained to this day. On behalf of the Jaguars organization and my family, our thoughts are with Uche’s family + friends at this terrible time.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Suspect in custody after man murdered overnight in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an Evansville man is behind bars after he allegedly admitted to shooting someone in the head. Shortly after 1 a.m. on January 1, officers were dispatched to the area of Showplace Cinemas in North Park for a homicide. The caller, later identified as Brandon Francis Schaefer, allegedly told dispatch […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Man sentenced to 12 years in deadly Gibson County crash

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The man accused of killing a man while driving intoxicated was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Tuesday. Bradley Beadles was accused of driving while intoxicated causing death. Police arrived to an accident on Main Street in Princeton on April 6 and found a man, later identified as Thomas Robb […]
PRINCETON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Police in Indiana stopped Idaho murder suspect for traffic violation during cross-country trip

A man arrested in connection with the deaths of four University of Idaho students had a brush with police in Indiana while driving back to Pennsylvania. Indiana State Police and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department confirmed 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger was pulled over twice within a nine-minute timespan on I-70 in December. He wasn’t given […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
The Spun

NFL Agent Thinks Quarterback "Quit" On His Team

Marcus Mariota has not been with the Atlanta Falcons since Dec. 4, when he made his last start against the Pittsburgh Steelers. At the time, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith announced that rookie Desmond Ridder would be replacing Mariota, who would be heading to injured reserve with a knee injury.
ATLANTA, GA
KTLA

5 NFL players who suffered career-altering injuries during a game

While injuries are a part of the game of football, they can also be its kryptonite. Buffalo Bill defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The game was indefinitely postponed. “Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac […]
COLORADO STATE
The Tennessean

NFL TV Schedule 2022: Week 18

The Packers will host the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football to end the NFL's regular season, the league announced Monday. The league announced the full schedule for Week 18 after announcing Chiefs-Raiders and Titans-Jaguars as Saturday games one day prior. Detroit and Green Bay factor heavily into the 7-seed...
DETROIT, MI
WLTX.com

All 32 NFL teams unite for social media tribute to Damar Hamlin

WASHINGTON — All 32 NFL teams have joined together for a social media tribute to Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin, who remained in critical condition Tuesday after his heart stopped during Monday Night Football. One-by-one, each NFL team, along with the league and the players association, updated their respective Twitter...
BUFFALO, NY
WEHT/WTVW

Man shot on North Third Avenue identified

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A man found dead after an incident on North Third Avenue has been identified as Todd Keith Roll, 49, of Evansville.   The Vanderburgh County Coroners Office and the Evansville Police Department are investigating a homicide in the 4200 block on North Third Avenue on January 1. Officials say Roll was found […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars list Trevor Lawrence, 6 others as questionable vs. Titans

The Jacksonville Jaguars listed seven players as questionable, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence, for a Saturday night regular season finale against the Tennessee Titans. Lawrence, 23, has been questionable in five straight weeks now after suffering a toe sprain during an early December loss to the Detroit Lions. Despite missing a lot of practice time over the last month, Lawrence has played in every game and threw seven touchdowns with two interceptions during a four-game win streak for the team.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy