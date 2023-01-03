ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trusted Reviews

Nvidia introduces the power of the RTX 4080 to GeForce NOW

By Gemma Ryles
Trusted Reviews
Trusted Reviews
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Hwfg_0k22XsxK00

Nvidia has introduced a new Ultimate Membership tier to GeForce NOW, adding the power of the RTX 4080 GPU to allow for even higher frame rates.

GeForce Now works a little bit like the soon defunct Google Stadia, allowing users to stream supported games via the cloud so they can play demanding modern games no matter the specs of their PC, tablet or smartphone. And now these cloud servers have been upgraded with the power of the RTX 4080.

The Nvidia RTX 4080 graphics card hit shelves back in November of 2022. It runs on the latest Lovelace architecture, with full support for full ray tracing as well as DLSS 3, which allows users to boost frame rates even further.

Nvidia claims that the latest Ultimate Membership will raise the bar when it comes to cloud gaming, with the goal of bringing it even closer to a local gaming experience.

Thanks to Nvidia Reflex, GeForce NOW is capable of hitting a click-to-pixel latency below 40 milliseconds, which is a first for cloud gaming. Nvidia Reflex is a feature that can be enabled on selected monitors and helps to deliver low latency alongside great responsiveness for the best gaming experience.

Anyone who is currently a member of the GeForce NOW RTX 3080 tier will be automatically upgraded to the Ultimate Membership, meaning that they will be among the first people to experience the full benefits of GeForce RTX 4080 performance in the cloud when the servers officially roll out in late January 2023.

The Ultimate Membership will cost $19.99 per month, so you won’t be seeing a price increase from the previous RTX 3080 tier, despite the upgraded performance.

If you’re not too fussed about cloud gaming, you’ll also be pleased to know Nvidia has also unveiled the new RTX 4070 Ti desktop graphics card, while also revealing a new range of RTX 4000 GPUs for laptops.

Comments / 0

Related
Trusted Reviews

Nvidia officially announces the RTX 4070 Ti graphics card

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti graphics was officially revealed during a special address at CES 2023. As expected, the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti replaces the previously announced RTX 4080 12GB configuration, with the company admitting that it was confusing to have both a 12GB and 16GB version of a graphics card with the same name.
Trusted Reviews

AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU crams 16 full cores into 2023’s best gaming laptops

AMD has set out its laptop processor stall for 2023 by announcing the Ryzen 7000 CPUs, headlined by a 16-core chip with 32-threads. The Dragon Range Zen 4 Ryzen 9 7945HX CPU (to give it its full name) will steal the show with speeds ranging between 2.5GHz and 5.4GHz. It’ll benefit from 80MB total cache DDR5 memory, integrated 2x RDNA2 graphics, and is built on 5nm architecture.
PC Gamer

Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti

The rebadged and un-unlaunched RTX 4080 12GB is here, repped by this MSRP Gigabyte card delivering RTX 3090 frame rates.
Engadget

Intel's 13th-gen laptop CPUs offer up to 24 cores

Intel is bringing the power of its 13th-gen desktop CPUs down to laptops — all 24 cores worth. At CES today, Intel unveiled the Core i9-13980HX, the pinnacle of its mobile lineup. It features 24 cores (a combination of 8 Performance cores and 16 Efficient cores) and a boost speed of a whopping 5.6GHz. It's the continuation of Intel's high performance HX line, which debuted last year as a way to bring more power to beefier laptops. The company claims the new Core i9 CPU is 11 percent faster than last year's top-end 12900HK when it comes to single-threaded tasks, and it's 49 percent faster for multithreaded work (intensive tasks like encoding video and 3D rendering).
Android Police

Get ready to live life on the Razer Edge, as this next-gen Android gaming handheld prepares to land

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. 2022 was a hell of a year for handheld gaming consoles, and while the aging Nintendo Switch did pick up some fantastic new releases, maybe the hottest action was taking place in the PC & Android space, especially when that came to cloud gaming. Devices like Valve's Steam Deck and the Logitech G Cloud dominated our attention, but in mid-October one of the biggest names in gaming hardware dropped a teaser for an upcoming handheld of its own: the Razer Edge. Based on the successful Razer Kishi controller accessory, we knew the Edge was coming out in 2023, but when? This year at CES 2023, I finally got to go hands-on with the Razer Edge, while also getting the details on those release plans, and checking out the rest of Razer's big CES hardware announcements.
TechSpot

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Review

TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. The new Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, formerly known as the 'unlaunched' 12GB RTX 4080, they are the exact same product in terms of specifications, but thankfully Nvidia hasn't simply changed the name and called it a day, we're also getting a $100 discount, dropping the price from $900 to $800.
notebookcheck.net

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 mobile crash and burn in Geekbench debut; bad drivers or low wattage likely to blame

Nvidia announced its entire Ada Lovelace laptop lineup at CES 2023. Everything from the top-of-the-line GeForce RTX 4090 to the RTX 4050 was announced. The company also made lofty claims about its performance, stating the GeForce RTX 4070 can perform on par with the RTX 3080 Ti with a third of the power consumption. That claim remains to be verified; meanwhile, its siblings, the GeForce RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 have been tested on Geekbench, shortly after the latter was found to be up to 20% faster than the GeForce RTX 3060 in one 3DMark test.
ZDNet

Nvidia's GeForce Now gaming service is coming to cars to make rides more entertaining

On Tuesday, Nvidia announced at CES that its high-performance GeForce Now cloud-gaming service will be coming to vehicles in North America, Europe, and other parts of the world. Special Feature. CES 2023: The Biggest Trends for Pros. Find all the exciting innovation from CES 2023 in this ZDNET special feature.
ComicBook

Nvidia Confirms GeForce Now Game Streaming is Coming to A Bunch of Cars

Nvidia has confirmed that a bunch of cars will be able to take advantage of its GeForce Now streaming service in the near future. As of recently, select Tesla models have been able to take advantage of Steam and play massive AAA games like Elden Ring, Cyberpunk 2077, and more. Of course, you need about $100,000 to be able to take advantage of this incredibly luxurious feature and it may just make more sense to get a Steam Deck at that point if that's the main reason that interests you in the car. However, you'll soon be able to play a bunch of AAA games on other cars in the near future.
Trusted Reviews

Samsung’s latest Family Hub has a massive 32-inch screen

Samsung has announced its latest smart refrigerator freezer combo ahead of the annual reveal at CES 2023 in January. The new Family Hub Plus (or Bespoke Refrigerator Family Hub Plus to give it its full title) includes a massive 32-inch display, which is up from 21.5-inches on older models in the range.
Trusted Reviews

RedMagic 8 Pro gaming phone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 rolls out

The RedMagic 8 Pro has launched in China, providing the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered gaming phone. The RedMagic 8 Pro and the RedMagic 8 Pro Plus are available from today in China, while the company has confirmed that it will roll out to other markets from January 16, 2023.
Digital Trends

AMD’s new Ryzen 9 7950X3D is up to 24% faster than Intel’s best

AMD is starting off its CES strong with the introduction of new 3D V-Cache Ryzen 7000 CPUs. Unlike the previous generation, AMD isn’t restricting its 3D V-Cache to just a midrange CPU, and is instead introducing three chips that match most of AMD’s current-gen lineup. AMD introduced the...
TechSpot

Radeon RX 7900 XTX vs. GeForce RTX 4080

TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. It's time for a new mega benchmark comparing the Radeon RX 7900 XTX head to head with the GeForce RTX 4080 in a myriad of games. In total we have tested 54 titles, though some of those were tested using multiple configurations (DX11 vs DX12, ray tracing, and so forth) making up 62 game tests.
Digital Trends

Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti vs. AMD RX 7900 XT: Two odd choices for your next GPU

Nvidia’s RTX 4070 Ti is here, which means that the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT has a direct competitor now. Comparing AMD to Nvidia is never overly straightforward, but it can be done. Benchmark results speak for themselves, and we’ve got plenty of those, all based on our own thorough testing of both cards.
notebookcheck.net

Deal | Acer Nitro 5 with AMD Ryzen 5 5600X and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 is 24% off on Amazon

Deal Gaming Laptop AMD Ryzen (Zen) Zen 3 (Vermeer) Geforce. Available on Amazon since early June 2021, the Acer Nitro 5 AN515-45-R21A is a gaming notebook that comes with good specs and a reasonable price. However, the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 combo no longer justifies the US$1,149.99 price tag, although they come with 16 GB DDR4 memory, 512 GB NVMe SSD storage, and a 15.6-inch FHD 144 Hz IPS display. Luckily, those interested can grab this machine with a 24% discount that brings its aforementioned list price down to a reasonable US$868.88.
TechSpot

Asus reveals PC/Xbox controller with OLED screen, tri-mode connectivity

What just happened? Asus has announced an Xbox/PC controller that offers some very fancy features, including a small (1.3-inch) OLED display sitting above the Xbox button and tri-mode connectivity. In the case of the latter, the ROG Raikiri Pro is the first officially licensed Xbox controller to carry this type of connectivity.
Trusted Reviews

Sony is requiring developers to ‘exclude’ Xbox, Microsoft says

As Sony continues to argue the proposed Microsoft takeover of Activision Blizzard would harm competition in the gaming space, the PlayStation-maker is also apparently keeping keeping some third-party games from launching on Xbox, according to its big rival. Microsoft reckons Final Fantasy 16, Bloodborne, and the Silent Hill 2 Remake...
Trusted Reviews

Trusted Reviews

1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy. We do this by employing experienced expert reviewers, who thoroughly test everything they recommend, to explain what’s best for most people. It’s that simple. Today, our team assesses over 1,000 products a year, making us one of the most influential reviews websites. Earning our audience’s trust is central to what we do – it’s in our name after all

 https://www.trustedreviews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy