Michigan politicians react to Stabenow's retirement announcement
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Several Michigan politicians have issued statements on Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow's retirement announcement. On Thursday, Stabenow announced that she will not run for reelection in 2024 and will finish her term in the U.S. Senate on Jan. 3, 2025. Prior story: Sen. Debbie Stabenow says she...
Gov. Whitmer's husband retired from dentistry early due to threats
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's husband retired early due to threats at his dentist office during the COVID-19 restrictions period, the governor said on a podcast Thursday. Whitmer said her husband Dr. Marc Mallory was planning on working 7-8 more years before retirement. "The same kind of threats...
Michigan AG office to conduct 'extensive review' of Ottawa County board actions
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Attorney General is expected to conduct an extensive review into the actions of the Ottawa County Commission, a spokesperson confirmed Wednesday. Jan. 3: Ottawa County board hires former GOP nominee John Gibbs. The office is expected to investigate the Jan. 3 board...
Gov. Whitmer encourages people take advantage of health insurance plan
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer is encouraging Michiganders to take advantage of a health insurance plan, enrollment for which expires on Jan. 15. Along with Anita Fox, the director of the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services, Whitmer urged people who need insurance to consider a health plan with the Health Insurance Marketplace.
AG Nessel joins new coalition challenging Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday that she has joined a new coalition of 18 attorneys general in opposition to Florida's Parental Rights in Education Act, known by opponents as the "Don't Say Gay" law. The Michigan Department of Attorney General said the Florida law...
Michigan DNR requesting feedback on parks and recreation plan
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is working to finalize the draft Parks and Recreation Division Strategic Plan for 2023-2027 and is requesting feedback. Visitors and residents who enjoy the destinations will have a chance to give their feedback, according to the Michigan DNR. The draft...
After voters approve it, Maryland takes steps to legalize recreational marijuana in 2023
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — In the November election, Maryland voters made it clear they support legalizing recreational marijuana. The arrival of the new year means parts of the new law are in effect. Delegate David Moon, who sponsored the legislation, says that’s good news for those who’ve had marijuana-related convictions.
Michigan DNR: Applications for spring turkey hunting season open
LANSING, Mich. — Turkey hunters gearing up for their spring hunt can now apply for their 2023 spring turkey hunting season license, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. 2022 deer hunting: What you need to know for deer hunting season. Applications are available through Feb. 1, and...
Tourism boost projected from unexpected visitors
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- With the new year, concerns over the economy and the impact of inflation carried over. For northern Michigan, which relies on tourist and people enjoying the luxury of travel, that could be a concern, but those in the industry believe it could also provide opportunities in 2023 not only for visitors, but for those of us who live here as well.
Scattered showers across northern Michigan, winter weather advisory for UP
(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Upper Peninsula Wednesday, Wednesday night, and early Thursday. For Wednesday, light rain, sleet, and snow could make roads slippery. For Wednesday night, up to 6 inches of snow will fall. Wednesday, look for scattered light showers. Mostly rain to the south, but north...
Sister of accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger starred in slasher horror flick
MOSCOW, Idaho (TND) — The sister of the suspected killer in the University of Idaho murders apparently starred in a low-budget slasher film years ago. Amanda Kohberger, sister of Bryan Kohberger, starred as "Lori" in the 2011 horror film "Two Days Back." The 96-minute flick focuses on a group...
Cloudy skies and snow showers for northern Michigan
(WPBN/WGTU) -- Clouds and light showers for Thursday. Light snow and light rain and maybe some sleet. Not large amounts, maybe up to 2 inches of snow but the roads will be slippery in spots. Highs from 25 to 38 degrees. Mostly 20s in the Upper Peninsula and 30s in the Lower. Light and variable wind 5 to 15 mph.
NJ woman who killed GOP activist husband on Christmas Day claims self defense
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (TND) — A New Jersey woman is claiming self-defense after shooting dead her late husband on Christmas Day. Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, is being held in jail after prosecutors said the victim was really lying “naked and in bed” when his wife shot him. Her...
