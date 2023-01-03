ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

UpNorthLive.com

Michigan politicians react to Stabenow's retirement announcement

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Several Michigan politicians have issued statements on Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow's retirement announcement. On Thursday, Stabenow announced that she will not run for reelection in 2024 and will finish her term in the U.S. Senate on Jan. 3, 2025. Prior story: Sen. Debbie Stabenow says she...
UpNorthLive.com

Gov. Whitmer's husband retired from dentistry early due to threats

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's husband retired early due to threats at his dentist office during the COVID-19 restrictions period, the governor said on a podcast Thursday. Whitmer said her husband Dr. Marc Mallory was planning on working 7-8 more years before retirement. "The same kind of threats...
UpNorthLive.com

Gov. Whitmer encourages people take advantage of health insurance plan

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer is encouraging Michiganders to take advantage of a health insurance plan, enrollment for which expires on Jan. 15. Along with Anita Fox, the director of the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services, Whitmer urged people who need insurance to consider a health plan with the Health Insurance Marketplace.
UpNorthLive.com

AG Nessel joins new coalition challenging Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday that she has joined a new coalition of 18 attorneys general in opposition to Florida's Parental Rights in Education Act, known by opponents as the "Don't Say Gay" law. The Michigan Department of Attorney General said the Florida law...
UpNorthLive.com

Michigan DNR requesting feedback on parks and recreation plan

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is working to finalize the draft Parks and Recreation Division Strategic Plan for 2023-2027 and is requesting feedback. Visitors and residents who enjoy the destinations will have a chance to give their feedback, according to the Michigan DNR. The draft...
UpNorthLive.com

Michigan DNR: Applications for spring turkey hunting season open

LANSING, Mich. — Turkey hunters gearing up for their spring hunt can now apply for their 2023 spring turkey hunting season license, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. 2022 deer hunting: What you need to know for deer hunting season. Applications are available through Feb. 1, and...
UpNorthLive.com

Tourism boost projected from unexpected visitors

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- With the new year, concerns over the economy and the impact of inflation carried over. For northern Michigan, which relies on tourist and people enjoying the luxury of travel, that could be a concern, but those in the industry believe it could also provide opportunities in 2023 not only for visitors, but for those of us who live here as well.
UpNorthLive.com

Scattered showers across northern Michigan, winter weather advisory for UP

(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Upper Peninsula Wednesday, Wednesday night, and early Thursday. For Wednesday, light rain, sleet, and snow could make roads slippery. For Wednesday night, up to 6 inches of snow will fall. Wednesday, look for scattered light showers. Mostly rain to the south, but north...
UpNorthLive.com

Cloudy skies and snow showers for northern Michigan

(WPBN/WGTU) -- Clouds and light showers for Thursday. Light snow and light rain and maybe some sleet. Not large amounts, maybe up to 2 inches of snow but the roads will be slippery in spots. Highs from 25 to 38 degrees. Mostly 20s in the Upper Peninsula and 30s in the Lower. Light and variable wind 5 to 15 mph.
