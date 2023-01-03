ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Third cannabis dispensary potentially arriving in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A potential third cannabis dispensary could be coming to Danville in the near future. Danville’s Zoning Administrator Logan Cronk said Parkway Dispensary LLC of Brookfield, Ill. petitioned to operate a medicinal and adult-use cannabis dispensary north of the current location of Sunnyside Dispensary. The petition came shortly after a discussion in […]
DANVILLE, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

New year, new office for Ford County Chronicle

PAXTON — The Ford County Chronicle’s new office is in an old building — one of Paxton’s oldest, in fact. Nestled in the northwest corner of the second floor of the four-story brick building — which also happens to be the tallest in all of Ford County — is the modest, yet marvelous, newly renovated room where Chronicle co-publishers Will Brumleve and Andrew Rosten will soon call their “home away from home.”
PAXTON, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Danville With Adult Use Cannabis Dispensary Number Three? Could Be

(Above) Looking north from where Lynch Drive currently ends (Sunnyside Dispensary would be to the left from this angle), the very next parcel is owned by the Sleep Inn Hotel (to the right from this angle). The parcel after that is where Parkway Dispensary LLC out of Brookfield, IL would like to build Danville’s third cannabis dispensary (pending the groundbreaking for the 2nd one, the already approved Seven Point of Illinois at 388 Eastgate).
DANVILLE, IL
rtands.com

ICC Approves Highway/Rail Grade Crossing Projects

Written by Marybeth Luczack, Executive Editor, Railway Age. The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) last month reported signing off on stipulated agreements to improve safety at highway/rail grade crossings in Fayette, Pike, Stephenson and McLean counties. The Illinois Grade Crossing Protection Fund (GDPF) will cover part of the projects’ expenses, according...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Tornado tears through farms near Gibson City

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The National Weather Service confirmed on Wednesday that a part of Ford County southeast of Gibson City was hit by a tornado Tuesday night. Two farmsteads were hit by the tornado, which uprooted trees, damaged the homes and destroyed one outbuilding and farm equipment. The force of the tornado was […]
GIBSON CITY, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Terry Lake: This Week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree

The Following is this week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree by Ashton Greer and Nicole Van Hyfte. Terry Lake is a West Downtown Danville resident that has dug his heels in and worked tirelessly for many years. What is the consensus? “He’s a heck of a good guy.”
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Tornado destroys silo, throws debris onto US-51 near Maroa

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — As severe weather and tornado warnings popped up throughout Central Illinois, our Weather Team has been on scene in Macon County to survey the damage. After spotting a tornado near Maroa earlier today, Jacob Dickey drove through the Maroa area on U.S. 51 with the Stormtracker, seeing damage and debris […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Tornadoes Pop Up Across Central Illinois

We didn’t have to wait long in 2023 for the first tornadoes of the new year in Central Illinois. Multiple tornado warnings were issued Tuesday as a cold front collided with the warm air that produced near-record-high temperatures around the area, triggering funnel clouds and several reported tornado touchdowns in portions of Sangamon, Christian, Macon, Logan, and DeWitt Counties.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Carle Health Finalizes Agreement with Aetna

Carle Health and Aetna have finalized the Aetna Medicare Advantage PPO agreement, as planned, effective January 1, 2023, which includes Carle hospitals and provider offices in Champaign, Urbana, Hoopeston, Danville, Mattoon, Charleston, Olney and surrounding communities. This agreement enables the continuity of care for many long-time Carle patients and area...
OLNEY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

String of burglaries hits Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Lexington police are working with Illinois State Police and the McLean County Sherriff’s Department to help solve a string of burglaries occurring since the end of 2022. According to the Lexington Facebook page, seven burglaries across three different businesses have been attempted since mid-November. True...
LEXINGTON, IL
WCIA

Decatur man arrested in Paxton child predator sting

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 26-year-old Decatur man is under arrest after Paxton Police said he was caught in a child predator sting last month. Paxton Police said they started investigating Dylan Conerty on Aug. 7 when they learned he contacted a 14-year-old girl. The investigation developed enough evidence to warrant his arrest and Conerty […]
PAXTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Hospital systems announce first babies of 2023

(25 News Now) - On New Year’s Day, several local hospital systems announced their first babies born in 2023. On Carle Health’s official Facebook page, the system announced two newborns to ring in the new year, with their photos provided above. Eliza Mendez (left) was born at Carle Foundation Hospital at 2:55 a.m. Sunday, weighing 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Her parents are Kaylin Pritchard and Jorge Mendez of Urbana. Macie Claire Blockman (right) was born to parents Leslie and Jonathan Blockman at 10:40 a.m. at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal at 6 pounds, 14 ounces.
URBANA, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Obituary: Ruthie Monroe

Ruthie Mae Monroe, 95, of Rantoul, formerly of Loda passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022 in Anniston, Alabama. A memorial service will be at 12:00 p.m. Friday, January 6, 2023 at Baier Family Funeral Service, 406 E Pells, Paxton. Burial will follow in Pine Ridge Cemetery, Loda. Visitation will be...
RANTOUL, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy