Denver, CO

Broomfield man missing since Dec. 20

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — Police need help to locate a missing man that was last seen three weeks ago on Dec. 20. According to the Broomfield Police Department, 27-year-old Spencer McCollum was reported missing on Dec. 20, 2022. BPD said his last known activity before the holiday season was...
BROOMFIELD, CO

