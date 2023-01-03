ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgecrest, CA

Man dies after being shot by Ridgecrest PD and KCSO officers

By Luis Garcia
 2 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man is dead after a shooting involving Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Ridgecrest police officers and a suicidal man armed with a firearm, according to a release from KCSO.

Around 2:25 a.m., KCSO Ridgecrest substation deputies responded to assist the Ridgecrest Police Department on a call involving a suicidal man armed with a gun in the 300 block of Sahara Drive, just north of Ridgecrest Boulevard in Ridgecrest, the office said.

Apparent arson captured on security video, arson continues into 2023

During the investigation law enforcement opened fire, striking the suspect in the process. It is unclear what happened before the shooting occurred. The suspect was transported to a local hospital where he later died, the release said.

KCSO detectives has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.

This is a developing story.

2d ago

I thought when someone is suicidal; they’re supposed to de-escalate the situation and try to prevent the suicidal person from killing themselves?

Reply
3
KGET

KGET

