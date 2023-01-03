Read full article on original website
Related
KIMT
I-35 accident sends Fillmore County man to the hospital
PINE COUNTY, Minn. – Three people from southeast Minnesota were involved in a crash on Interstate 35 north of the Twin Cities. It happened just before 5:30 pm Wednesday near mile marker 178 in Mission Creek Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says James Wayne Southwick, 56 of Rochester, was driving north on I-35 when he went into the right ditch and rolled. Southwick’s vehicle came to rest upside down.
KIMT
Residents of Rochester neighborhoods urged to check property for missing man
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Law enforcement in southeastern Minnesota is looking for a man last seen on Dec. 27. Thomas McElroy was seeking medical help at St. Marys when he left the facility. He was not dressed for the outside environment and hasn’t been heard from or seen since. He...
Hundreds of Drivers Crash on Slick Minnesota Roads
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- The latest round of winter weather in Minnesota led to hundreds of crashes Tuesday. State Patrol Lt. Gordon Shank says troopers responded to 337 wrecks statewide between 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. 25 crashes in that time span resulted in injury and one crash in central Minnesota was fatal.
KAAL-TV
Rochester man charged in fatal shooting in Minneapolis
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man, accused in a 2021 fatal shooting in Moorhead, was charged Wednesday for a shooting that killed a man near U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis last week. Idris Adbillahi Haji-Mohamed, 27, of Rochester, was formally charged Wednesday with second-degree intentional murder in the...
KAAL-TV
Man injured after single-vehicle crash on Hwy 52 near Pine Island
(ABC 6 News) – A Mazeppa man suffered non-life threatening injuries after a crash on Hwy 52 early Tuesday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), at approximately 8:11 a.m., a 2020 Ford EcoSport was traveling southbound on Hwy 52 when it lost control and struck the guardrail at mile marker 74 in Pine Island Township.
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George Musser
Just before 8:00 PM on Sunday, December 25, 2022, members of the family of George Musser announced and confirmed that the Stillwater Police Department had found the body of George Musser after the had gone missing early in the morning of Saturday, December 24, 2022.
steeledodgenews.com
County funds deputy for drug unit
While the South Central Drug Investigation Unit (SCDIU) deals with drug crimes, Commander Ben Johnson says the name isn’t entirely accurate. “It’s targeting violent crime,” he told Steele County commissioners last week. The unit currently has five investigators, with approval for a sixth, and serves Steele, Freeborn,...
swnewsmedia.com
Schools close as snow piles up in southwest metro region
Much like the rest of Minnesota, the southwest metro was a winter wonderland Thursday after snow fell continuously for two days, causing hazardous conditions and severe winter weather advisories across the region. Light to moderate snowfall was expected to continue across parts of the Upper Midwest/Great Lakes through Thursday, according...
KIMT
Osage man injured after single-vehicle crash in Cerro Gordo Co.
MASON CITY, Iowa - An Osage man was hospitalized Tuesday following a one-vehicle crash. The sheriff’s office said it happened at 5:06 a.m. at 300th St. and Mallard Ave. when a vehicle driven by Eric Moreno, 26, slid through the intersection and struck a tree. He was taken to...
KIMT
Narcan used to revive man who OD'd on suspected heroin in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man was revived using Narcan after he overdosed on suspected heroin. Police were called to the 3000 block of Appleton Lane NW. when a woman noticed a man was not breathing. RPD and RFD arrived and used Narcan on the man before he was taken to...
KIMT
Albert Lea man caught by DNA evidence is sentenced for 2020 burglary
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – DNA evidence results in probation for a Freeborn County man. Shannon Troy Lee, 52 of Albert Lea, was sentenced Wednesday to five years of supervised probation and fined $100 for pleading guilty to second-degree burglary. Lee was accused of ransacking a home just off Highway...
KIMT
Rochester woman sentenced for helping husband flee after George Floyd riots
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A final sentence is handed down for the Rochester couple over fires during the George Floyd riots in the Twin Cities. Mena Dhaya Yousif pleaded guilty to accessory after the face and was sentenced Tuesday to time served. Federal investigators say Yousif’s husband, Jose Angel...
fox9.com
Driver dies after rear-ending vehicle on Highway 42 in southern Minnesota
KELLOGG, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 22-year-old man was killed after rear-ending an SUV on Highway 42 in Wabasha County on Friday, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The crash report states the incident occurred around 4:10 p.m. on Highway 42 at milepost 25 in Kellogg, a city about 30 miles northeast of Rochester. There were three vehicles involved in the collision.
Rochester Woman Killed in St. Paul Crash
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman is the victim of a deadly crash that occurred in St. Paul Friday evening. The State Patrol accident report says 31-year-old Qushawna Dawn-Shamea Smth Pugh was traveling south on I-35 E when she made a sudden lane change, lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a median wall at the interchange with I-94. The fatal crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m.
SE Minnesota Counties West of Rochester Under Ice Storm Warning
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning for southern Minnesota Counties west of Rochester. The warning begins at 6 p.m. Monday in Mower, Dodge, Steele and Freeborn Counties in southeast Minnesota. The cities of Mankato and Fairmont are also included in the ice warning.
KAAL-TV
No injuries reported in Albert Lea garage fire
(ABC 6 News) – No injuries were reported in a detached garage fire in Albert Lea on Saturday morning. Albert Lea Fire Rescue and Police were dispatched to 503 Edgewood Ave. around 10:26 a.m. Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy smoke coming from the south-facing garage door and east-facing walk-in door.
Southern Minnesota News
Oronoco man injured in one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on Interstate 90 in Mower County early Thursday morning
An Oronoco man was injured in a one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on westbound Interstate 90 in Mower County early Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2008 Chevy Cobalt being driven by 24-year old Coltin Parker Strop of Oronoco was traveling westbound on Interstate 90 at approximately 2:37 a.m. Thursday morning when he lost control of the vehicle on the wet road and rolled, coming to a stop in the eastbound lanes of I-90 at milepost 203 in Pleasant Valley Township.
Home At Top of Rochester Minnesota’s Pill Hill for Sale!
What we have here is a 1950 home for sale at the top of Pill Hill for $789,900...and you're just a three-minute stroll from one of Rochester Minnesota's most famous homes. Honey, I Just Found Out Plumbers Live Just Down the Street!. The home's address is 1050 Plummer Circle SW,...
Charges: Moorhead murder suspect was out on bail when he shot, killed man in downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Rochester man who is accused in a Moorhead murder was charged for allegedly shooting Jeremy Ellis in downtown Minneapolis on Friday evening.Ellis, 26, was found sitting in a running car near a parking lot behind 601 Chicago Avenue South. There was several hundred dollars in cash on the front passenger seat and a gun tucked between the driver's seat and the center console. He died from multiple gunshot wounds, the Hennepin County Medical Center said.Charging documents say a witness heard gunshots and saw Idris Haji-Mohamed duck by a car. He followed her into her apartment building and rode...
KIMT
Church donates $40,000 to Rochester women's shelter
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Women’s Shelter and Support Center has received $40,000 to buy a used van. The Community Presbyterian Church made the donation was part of a bequest to the church from Margaret Nelson, a longtime member and supporter of the church who died last year, just before her 102nd birthday. The van will be used to transport the shelter’s clients and to replace another vehicle.
FUN 104
Rochester, MN
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
869K+
Views
ABOUT
Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits from the 70s and 80s. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://fun1043.com/
Comments / 0