Mary Evalyn (Ducky Barnes) Albright, 88, died peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease at her home in Dallas, Texas. The daughter of Cecil and Marylee (Payne) Barnes, granddaughter of early Crockett and Val Verde ranchers Louella Riggins and Windrow Payne, and cousin to the late Steve Kenley, Ducky was born in 1934 in San Angelo, Texas. She graduated from San Angelo High School in 1952 and never missed a reunion with her fellow graduates over the years. She earned an Associate of Arts degree from Stephens College in 1954 and a Bachelor of Arts at the University of Missouri for English and Philosophy in 1956. She was a member of the Tri Delta sorority. She later did graduate work in English Literature at the University of Toledo until the birth of the first of her four children in 1958. Ducky enjoyed freelance work writing words and music for TV & Radio spots for Tracy-Locke in the 1960s and ‘70s and later worked as a Reporter/Editor at The Dallas Morning News, writing engaging and entertaining stories in the Special Sections. She also worked as a freelance writer/editor/researcher for several magazines in the 1980s.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO