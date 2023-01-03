Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 5 higest rated breakfast tacos in Dallas. Do you agree?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Get Your Chicago-Style Fried Chicken Fix at Harold's Chicken's New Cedar Hill LocationLarry LeaseCedar Hill, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
North Texas Cities Earned Spots in Top 100 Job Markets for 2023 ListLarry LeasePlano, TX
Mysterious Water Bill Spikes Baffle Mesquite Residents: City Manager Explains Possible CausesLarry LeaseMesquite, TX
Dallas Observer
MurieL, The Oak Cliff Princess, Is Honored With a Mural in Oak Cliff
Dallas hasn't always excelled at honoring its musicians. It took years and a lot of effort to get a proper homage to Stevie Ray and Jimmie Vaughan going with a statue in their native Oak Cliff, and Deep Ellum visitors have finally been clued in to the neighborhood's heritage thanks to the Blues Alley mural project.
peoplenewspapers.com
Mary Evalyn Albright
Mary Evalyn (Ducky Barnes) Albright, 88, died peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease at her home in Dallas, Texas. The daughter of Cecil and Marylee (Payne) Barnes, granddaughter of early Crockett and Val Verde ranchers Louella Riggins and Windrow Payne, and cousin to the late Steve Kenley, Ducky was born in 1934 in San Angelo, Texas. She graduated from San Angelo High School in 1952 and never missed a reunion with her fellow graduates over the years. She earned an Associate of Arts degree from Stephens College in 1954 and a Bachelor of Arts at the University of Missouri for English and Philosophy in 1956. She was a member of the Tri Delta sorority. She later did graduate work in English Literature at the University of Toledo until the birth of the first of her four children in 1958. Ducky enjoyed freelance work writing words and music for TV & Radio spots for Tracy-Locke in the 1960s and ‘70s and later worked as a Reporter/Editor at The Dallas Morning News, writing engaging and entertaining stories in the Special Sections. She also worked as a freelance writer/editor/researcher for several magazines in the 1980s.
peoplenewspapers.com
New Ownership For Amore Italian
The new year brought new ownership for longtime Snider Plaza restaurant Amore Italian. Bill Sheahan, who took over Snider Plaza Antiques in Dec. 2019 after Allan and Martha Woodcook retired, assumed ownership of the space housing the restaurant on Jan. 1. “Although much will stay true to Amore’s long tradition...
peoplenewspapers.com
Broadway Dallas Puts the Art in Dallas ISD STEAM Initiatives
Broadway Dallas “teaching artists” took to Dallas ISD high school theater classrooms in the fall to bring STEAM curriculum to students. The curriculum, themed after the musical Ain’t too Proud — The Life and Times of The Temptations, helped students learn video technology by creating music videos.
2023 MLK Celebrations in Dallas
MLK Jr memorial in Washington, DCPhoto byBee Calder/UnsplashonUnsplash. There is no shortage of celebrations in Dallas leading up to MLK Day on January 17 (Dr. King's birthday itself is on January 15th).
tourcounsel.com
Stonebriar Center | Shopping mall in Frisco, Texas
Located north of Dallas, Stonebriar Center is a large mall with more than 100 different brands. Thanks to this, it is considered one of the best malls in Dallas for its variety of shopping options. These include the furniture and decoration store Pottery Barn, and big fashion brands such as the Swedish H&M, as well as White House Black Market and Michael Kors.
peoplenewspapers.com
Out & About: Planned Parenthood Annual Dallas Awards
Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas’ 32nd-annual Dallas Awards event in November raised $3 million for the reproductive healthcare provider. During the Nov. 9 event at the Winspear Opera House, advocate Debbie Barnes received the Gertrude Shelburne Humanitarian Award. Attendees enjoyed performances by Booker T. Washington High School student Shelby Johnson, the Voices of Light Gospel Choir, and more.
Award-winning Dallas bakery champions unique twisty doughnut
Dallas has enjoyed a doughnut Renaissance in recent years, and now that Renaissance has a new twist. Namely: the cruller, a unique doughnut more commonly found in Canada, New England, and Midwest — but now in Dallas at Carte Blanche, the award-winning restaurant-bakery at 2114 Greenville Ave. The bakery, which operates out of the restaurant space Thursday-Sunday from 7 am-12 pm, has had doughnuts on the menu since it opened in mid-2021. That includes crullers, which are easy to spot, thanks to their grooved, ridged exterior, not unlike the churro, their Spanish cousin. The internet says that cruller — the "u" is...
The 5 higest rated breakfast tacos in Dallas. Do you agree?
I recently wrote an article listing the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dallas, according to Trip Advisor. This provoked a lot of debate among readers, who argued for and against the inclusions on the list. So I thought I would take the discussion one step further and look at the best breakfast tacos in Dallas. It is my favorite breakfast item, and I have spent a lot of time hunting down the best breakfast tacos in Dallas.
mycurlyadventures.com
Where to Donate Clothes & More in DFW
In the New Year, and with spring cleaning season upon us, consider donating your gently used items to charity. Next question is, where to donate your gently used clothes and more in DFW! Sometimes charities vary in what they are able to take, so we’ve not only included what items are acceptable, but also relevant links and their locations. Your items will either go to an individual in need, free of charge, or it’ll be purchased by the surrounding community with all proceeds going back into the non-profit and its mission.
The Eight Best Restaurants in Dallas for Foodies
Dallas is home to an array of cultures and food.Photo byDaniel LeeonUnsplash. Dallas, the ninth-largest city in the United States, is home to a diverse and thriving food scene. From Tex-Mex and barbecue to fine dining and international cuisine, Dallas has something for every taste and budget. Here are the 10 best restaurants in Dallas, according to local food critics and diners:
Eater
All the DFW Restaurant Closings to Know in 2023
Eater Dallas keeps track of the restaurants, bars, and everything in between that closes in the Metroplex here. Know of a place that should be added to this list? Send the details to dallas@eater.com. Nuri Grill: This spot surprised the city with news that it was closing at the end...
Developer To Build 1,200 Home In Frisco, Texas
A Plano-based developer has purchased 278 acres of land across two residential subdivisions to build 1,200 new homes. As reported by Dallas Morning News, Landon Homes has made several land purchases in the past month that will lead to more development in North Texas. The Plano-based building company, led by...
CandysDirt.com
Dallas Renters Will Have The Upper Hand in 2023, Experts Say
In 2022, the rent was too damn high. It’s almost become standard operating procedure for Dallas’ workforce to not be able to afford rent or a mortgage. Even affordable housing isn’t particularly affordable — and there’s not enough of it to meet the growing needs of the Dallas area.
fortworthreport.org
How Hollywood, a Texas ranch and tickets to ‘Hamilton’ created a story that won’t die
During the holiday season, Fort Worth Report journalists are remembering their favorite stories of 2022. Click here to read more essays. A hot Hollywood producer, a storied Texas ranch, 30 years of experience, one hour on a Saturday morning and Alexander Hamilton: The formula for my favorite story of the year.
Dallas Observer
Meat Point Is a Kosher Steakhouse and More in North Dallas
Yehuda Alali has been the owner and chef of Meat Point, a kosher restaurant in North Dallas with a Beit Yosef certificate to prove it, since 2014. The Israeli chef brought more than 15 years of experience to Meat Point, offering what he describes as Israeli-American fusion. Menu items include...
peoplenewspapers.com
Pixar STEM Exhibit Opens at Perot Museum
“The Science Behind Pixar” is now open at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science and will run until early September. The almost 10,000-square-foot exhibition offers a unique look a the Pixar process by showing visitors the science and technology needed to create its animated films and characters. Presented...
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our Backyard
Memorial in Southlake, Texas, on Dove Road just north of Highway 114, paying tribute to the police officers killed on Easter Day in 1934.Photo byTrisha Faye. In the early 1930s, two Texas natives spread a crime spree across several states – Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Iowa. Most of the criminal activity was robberies, mostly at banks, small stores, and funeral homes. Unfortunately, the gun battles that often occurred during the robberies escalated to murder.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Trash Piles as City Fails to Pick Up
Trash always piles up over holidays but in some Dallas neighborhoods, residents complain a lack of city collection has made things far worse this holiday season. It comes after a Dec. 5 trash collection schedule change that was supposed to improve service. Residents said Monday there was no city collection...
peoplenewspapers.com
Patsy Shropshire: Schools Shouldn’t Kick Taxpayers Off Tracks
Now that beautiful (and costly) renovations have been made to Dallas ISD tracks and fields, the surrounding residents are locked out, locked out by the very fences they helped pay for. Surrounding residents who for decades used these tracks during non-school hours for convenient movement medicine are now using the...
