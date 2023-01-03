Read full article on original website
3 people shot — 1 critically — in South Side Walmart parking lot
CHICAGO — Three people were shot Wednesday evening in a Walmart parking lot on the South Side of Chicago. According to police, the shooting was reported around 7:20 p.m. in the 10900 block of South Doty Avenue when a dark colored sedan pulled up and occupants inside opened fire, hitting three people who were loading […]
Burglars caught on camera ransacking Lincoln Park store
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Burglars were caught on camera ransacking a small business in the Lincoln Park neighborhood early Wednesday - one year since the last burglary of the store.As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, the owner of the small business says she doesn't feel safe after her store was cleared out again.We aren't identifying the store owner. She asked us not to because she's so shaken up. But her consignment store in the 2200 block of North Clybourn Avenue was hit early Wednesday morning, just as Chicago Police issued a warning about other burglaries in the area. A total of...
regionnewssource.org
Intoxicated Hit & Run Driver Crashes Into Gas Pump In Portage Injuring One
On Monday, January 1, 2023 around 11:30 AM Portage Police responded to a hit & run at Hwy 6 & Augusta involving a possible blue Ford Taurus, according to police report. The victim of the hit and run crash attempted to follow the suspect vehicle while on the phone with 911. While officers were enroute to this incident another call came into dispatch for a second crash with a vehicle driving into a gas pump and catching fire at Family Express located at 5901 US Hwy 6.
Car riddled with bullet holes arrives at Roseland hospital; 2 wounded
CHICAGO - Two people were treated for gunshot wounds after they were shot in traffic Wednesday night in the Roseland neighborhood. Police officers saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed around 11 p.m. before coming to a stop at Roseland Community Hospital in the first block of East 101 Place. according to police. The car had what appeared to be several bullet holes on the side of the vehicle, police said.
cwbchicago.com
For 3 burglaries and setting a stolen car on fire in the Loop, man gets a 3-year sentence
Chicago — A man who was accused of setting a stolen SUV on fire outside the Chicago Theatre while on bail for another stolen motor vehicle case has reached a very nice plea deal with prosecutors. In exchange for pleading guilty to three burglaries and an arson charge, Judge...
Wheaton police looking for video to determine how woman, 31, died after finding her in street
Wheaton police are asking the public for help finding surveillance video that could help them determine how a 31-year-old woman died.
fox32chicago.com
Woman chased, shot at multiple times while driving in Joliet: police
JOLIET, Ill. - A woman driver was chased down and shot at while driving in Joliet Tuesday morning. Around 9:10 a.m., Joliet police responded to the area of Brentwood Place and Westfield Road for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned a 36-year-old woman...
fox32chicago.com
5 men wanted for smash-and-grab at North Side retail store
CHICAGO - Five men broke into a retail store on Chicago's North Side early Wednesday morning, according to police. Officials say the men entered a business in the 2200 block of North Clybourn Avenue around 2:51 a.m. through a glass door. The offenders took a cash register and an unknown...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Motorist hurt in First Avenue crash | Police reports Dec. 26, 2022-Jan. 2, 2023
A woman driving a Nissan Rogue had to be extricated from her vehicle and was taken to the hospital for treatment after a Toyota Camry driven by another woman crashed into it as it reportedly attempted to make a U-turn in front of her while northbound on First Avenue near Forest Avenue on Dec. 28 at about 10:40 a.m.
cwbchicago.com
Man ran from hijacked car, hid in a dumpster behind Chicago police dispatch headquarters, prosecutors say
Chicago — A man who’s on juvenile parole for carjacking is back in custody after he allegedly ran from a freshly-hijacked Cadillac with a gun in his hand and then tried to hide from pursuing police officers by hiding in a dumpster behind Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) — the high-security building where police dispatchers were helping cops track him down.
Water bottle thrown, shots fired in possible road rage incident in Joliet
Joliet police detectives are investigating.
Burglars use trash cans to cart stolen merchandise out of Mag Mile store: VIDEO
Chicago police are looking for a trio of burglars who used trash cans to cart merchandise out of a Michigan Avenue store on Christmas morning.
nadignewspapers.com
Traffic missions along Cicero Avenue announced following gunfire
The 16th (Jefferson Park) and 17th (Albany Park) police districts are conducting traffic missions along Cicero Avenue in response to Dec. 22 gunfire that woke up many Portage Park and Jefferson Park residents. “Why are we doing what we’re doing? The violent crime we’re talking about in this community is...
Nearly $500K worth of stolen construction equipment found in South Side warehouse: CPD
Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of construction equipment was discovered in a warehouse on 58th and Lafayette in Englewood. Some of the equipment had been stolen as long ago as 2020. One person in the warehouse was arrested, CPD said.
enewspf.com
Charges Filed After 8 Children Found Living in Squalor
Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A Park Forest woman was charged after police discovered eight children and two dogs living in squalor with no adults present. Police were engaged in a foot chase in the early afternoon on December 13, 2022, in the 400 block of Huron Street, seeking an individual suspected of damage to a vehicle. At that time, two others who fled on foot from officers were taken into custody near the 400 block of Indianwood Boulevard, according to police.
15-year-old in serious condition after South Side shooting
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 15-year-old boy is in serious condition after a South Side shooting Tuesday night. Police said the teenager was at a gas station around 10 p.m., at 79th Street and Lafayette Avenue, when shots were fired. He was hit in the lower back.No arrests have been made. The shooting took place at the same intersection where CBS 2 reported a deadly hit-and-run Monday night. Police said a man was crossing the street at a crosswalk, at 79th Street and Lafayette Avenue around 10 p.m., when a white 2013 Dodge Durango hit him. The victim died at the scene.
fox32chicago.com
Man carjacked at gunpoint by 4 men in West Town
CHICAGO - A 25-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint in Chicago's West Town neighborhood Wednesday morning. Police say the victim parked a car in the 100 block of North Green Street around 10:05 a.m. when four men drove up. One of the offenders was armed and demanded the victim's belongings.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man punched woman in the face before opening fire, killing one and injuring another: prosecutors
CHICAGO - A man is accused of opening fire during a chaotic argument outside a Near North Side bowling alley last year, killing a woman and wounding her sister. Jason McMahan faces counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm in the April 30 shooting, which stemmed from an argument between his girlfriend at the time and a former girlfriend, prosecutors said in court Wednesday.
Boy, 15, critically shot outside South Side gas station: CPD
A 15-year-old boy was seriously wounded in a shooting in Chatham Tuesday night, police said. The teen was at a gas station at 79th and Lafayette Avenue around 10 p.m. when someone fired shots, according to Chicago police.
cwbchicago.com
17-year-old shot outside Rogers Park apartment building
A 17-year-old boy was shot outside a Rogers Park apartment building around 9:30 Wednesday morning, Chicago police said. Officers who responded to 911 calls about gunfire found the victim with two gunshot wounds to each of his legs in the 1600 block of West Juneway Terrace. His condition was stabilized at St. Francis Hospital.
